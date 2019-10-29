Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Calima Energy Limited    CE1   AU000000CE10

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
0.009 AUD   --.--%
10/2829 OCTOBER 2019 : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
10/2829 OCTOBER 2019 : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/2223 OCTOBER 2019 : Namibia PEL 90 Sale Completed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

30 October 2019 : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Calima Energy Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

17 117 227 086

30 September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

156

315

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(9,692)

(30,848)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

(35)

(103)

(d)

staff costs

(8)

(57)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(609)

(1,571)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

1

10

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

218

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(10,187)

(32,036)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

(3)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

(3)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

12,700

12,700

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(931)

(931)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

1,063

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(149)

(170)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

11,620

12,662

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

813

21,472

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(10,187)

(32,036)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(3)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

11,620

12,666

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

(12)

135

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

2,234

2,234

period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

2,234

813

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (Office lease guarentee)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

2,234 (1)

813

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

101

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Director fees and director consulting fees paid during the period. Payment are net of GST

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

104

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Consulting fees paid to a related entity during the period. Payments are net of GST

  • 1. Net working capital as at 30 September 2019 was A$5.6m. which includes the $2.9m from the sale of PEL90 (received 23 October 2019), and Canadian GST of $1.3m is due on or around Feb 2020 with the difference being trade creditors.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

914

914

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

On 20 March 2019 the Company forward sold CAD1,200,000 of net production revenue from the Paradise well for the consideration of CAD1,000,000. Calima owns 100% of the Paradise well (Official designation; Boundary 5- 1-86-1500/11-01-08615W6/0). The forward sale facility will be repaid monthly from net well production payments over a period of 36 months. In the event of there being any shortfall the lender can require repayment of the outstanding balance in cash or, subject to shareholder approval, shares (at the 20 day VWAP prior to such election). Within the last 6 months of the facility, or earlier if the loan amount has been repaid the lender has the right to acquire the Paradise well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

Water Management storage environmental

180

Mineral Lease Payments

20

Canadian overheads, health/safety

250

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

35

9.4

Staff costs

-

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

355

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

840

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

James Bahen

Date: 30 October 2019

Print name:

James Bahen

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED
10/2829 OCTOBER 2019 : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
10/2829 OCTOBER 2019 : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/2223 OCTOBER 2019 : Namibia PEL 90 Sale Completed
PU
10/1515 OCTOBER 2019 : Finance News Network Presentation
PU
07/03CALIMA ENERGY LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.018 AUD for 3 existing shares
FA
05/25CALIMA ENERGY : to divest Namibian licence to Tullow
AQ
05/24Calima selling Namibian oil licence for up to USD$12m
AQ
03/23CALIMA ENERGY : Releases Updates On Calima-2 And Calima-3 Well
AQ
01/22CALIMA ENERGY : accelerates towards production
AQ
01/08CALIMA ENERGY : Spuds First Well of a Three Well Programme in British Columbia
AQ
More news
Chart CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Calima Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Alan McKellar Stein Managing Director & Director
Glenn Ross Whiddon Executive Chairman
Ron Nelmes Group Finance Manager & Financial Controller
Jonathan Mark Taylor Executive Director & Technical Director
Neil John Hackett Joint Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED-79.07%13
CNOOC LIMITED-0.99%69 366
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.62%61 813
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.89%41 234
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.71%37 819
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.28%30 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group