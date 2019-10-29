30 October 2019 : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

5.1 Bank balances 2,234 813 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (Office lease guarentee) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 2,234 (1) 813 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 101 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Director fees and director consulting fees paid during the period. Payment are net of GST

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 104 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Consulting fees paid to a related entity during the period. Payments are net of GST

1. Net working capital as at 30 September 2019 was A$5.6m. which includes the $2.9m from the sale of PEL90 (received 23 October 2019), and Canadian GST of $1.3m is due on or around Feb 2020 with the difference being trade creditors.

See chapter 19 for defined terms