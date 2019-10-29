30 October 2019 : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(9 months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
(3)
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
12,700
12,700
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
(931)
(931)
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
1,063
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
(149)
(170)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
11,620
12,662
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
813
21,472
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(10,187)
(32,036)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
-
(3)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
11,620
12,666
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
(12)
135
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
2,234
2,234
period
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
2,234
813
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (Office lease guarentee)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
2,234 (1)
813
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
101
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Director fees and director consulting fees paid during the period. Payment are net of GST
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
104
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
Consulting fees paid to a related entity during the period. Payments are net of GST
1. Net working capital as at 30 September 2019 was A$5.6m. which includes the $2.9m from the sale of PEL90 (received 23 October 2019), and Canadian GST of $1.3m is due on or around Feb 2020 with the difference being trade creditors.
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
914
914
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
On 20 March 2019 the Company forward sold CAD1,200,000 of net production revenue from the Paradise well for the consideration of CAD1,000,000. Calima owns 100% of the Paradise well (Official designation; Boundary 5- 1-86-1500/11-01-08615W6/0). The forward sale facility will be repaid monthly from net well production payments over a period of 36 months. In the event of there being any shortfall the lender can require repayment of the outstanding balance in cash or, subject to shareholder approval, shares (at the 20 day VWAP prior to such election). Within the last 6 months of the facility, or earlier if the loan amount has been repaid the lender has the right to acquire the Paradise well.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
Water Management storage environmental
180
Mineral Lease Payments
20
Canadian overheads, health/safety
250
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production
35
9.4
Staff costs
-
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
355
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
-
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
840
10.
Changes in
Tenement Nature of interest
Interest at
Interest
tenements
reference
beginning
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
and
of quarter
quarter
2.2(b) above)
location
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
James Bahen
Date: 30 October 2019
Print name:
James Bahen
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
