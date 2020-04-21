Log in
CALISEN PLC

CALISEN PLC

(CLSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 04:30:48 am
184.2 GBp   +2.33%
Calisen : UK's Calisen sees slowing growth as lockdown forces installation halt

04/21/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Calisen on Tuesday warned of slowing growth as the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced the smart meter company to halt installations and other non-essential field services.

Britain is not considering lifting its lockdown imposed almost four weeks ago to control the outbreak given "deeply worrying" increases in the death toll, a senior minister said on Sunday.

The company, which sources smart meters and rents them out to energy suppliers, withdrew its 2020 guidance for installations. The company said it has an order book for about 6.4 million smart meters as of March-end.

"The reduction in the number of meter installations for a period of time due to the impact of COVID-19 will result in lower levels of capital expenditure generating increased net cashflow until meter installations resume," Chief Executive Officer Bert Pijls said in a statement.

The company expects dividend to be about 7 million pounds or 1.3 pence per share for this year. It did not propose a dividend for 2019.

Smart meters give consumers a near real time information on their energy use and is expected to bring an end to estimated billing, meaning consumers will only be billed for the energy they actually use.

The British government last year pushed the smart meter roll out deadline to 2024 from 2020.

Calisen, which made its stock market debut in February, reported a statutory pretax loss of 82.2 million pounds for 2019, while revenue jumped 28.7% to 208.8 million pounds.

The company's shares were trading 2.9% higher at 185.2 pence as of 0812 GMT.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

