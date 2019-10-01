Log in
Calithera Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

10/01/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
  • First preclinical data for newly-announced IL4I1 immuno-oncology program
  • Preclinical data for orally bioavailable CD73 inhibitor CB-708

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that new data from its research and development portfolio will be featured in two poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland, taking place November 6-10.

“The preclinical IL4I1 immuno-oncology program is an exciting new addition to our pipeline, and we are pleased that initial data from this program, as well as our ongoing CB-708 preclinical program, have been accepted for presentation at this high-profile meeting,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “IL4I1 represents a novel target for cancer immunotherapy and aligns with Calithera’s clinical focus on onco-metabolism. The presentation of early-stage data from both the IL4I1 and CB-708 programs demonstrate Calithera’s rigorous approach to scientific exploration and support the further development of these compounds, which we believe to have significant potential to improve cancer treatment.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Anti-tumor activity of a small molecule inhibitor of the immuno-suppressive enzyme Interleukin 4 (IL-4)-Induced Gene 1 (IL4I1)
Date:  Friday, November 8, 2019 at 7:00 am-8:00 pm ET
Abstract: P791
Title:  CB-708, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 with immunostimulatory and anti-tumor activity
Date:  Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 7:00 am-8:30 pm ET
Abstract: P484

Additional meeting information can be found at the SITC website www.sitcancer.org. The poster presentation will be available at www.calithera.com in the Publications Section.

About IL4I1

IL4I1 is an enzyme that is primarily expressed by tumor cells and antigen presenting cells, and produces hydrogen peroxide, an inhibitor of T-cell function. IL4I1 has a potential role in immune evasion and decreases the ability of checkpoint therapy to mount an anti-tumor immune response. Calithera’s pipeline includes an investigational first-in-class, potent, orally available IL4I1 inhibitor.

About CB-708

CB-708 is a small molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is an enzyme in the tumor microenvironment that produces adenosine, a powerful inhibitor of immune function in tumors. CD73 is expressed across a wide range of tumor types and tumor infiltrating leukocytes. Expression of CD73 often correlates with poor prognosis in patients with cancer. Blockade of adenosine production by CD73 inhibition is expected to reverse immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment and enhance the immune system’s ability to fight the cancer.  CB-708 is orally bioavailable and shows distribution to all tissues, including the brain.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Calithera’s product candidates, the overall advancement of Calithera’s product candidates in clinical trials, the unmet need in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, and Calithera’s plans to continue development of its product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Calithera Biosciences, Incorporated

CONTACT:

Jennifer McNealey
ir@Calithera.com
650-870-1071

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
