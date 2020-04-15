Log in
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

04/15/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Calithera. Citigroup is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. In connection with this offering, Calithera expects to grant Citigroup a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

The offering is subject to market conditions, as well as Nasdaq approval, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer McNealey
ir@Calithera.com
650-870-1071

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
