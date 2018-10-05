Calithera Biosciences : to Evaluate Pfizer's Ibrance, Talazoparib With CB-839

Log in
10/05/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Calithera Biosciences on Friday said it will study its glutaminase inhibitor CB-839 in combination with a pair of Pfizer cancer drugs.

Calithera, a South San Francisco clinical-stage biotechnology company, said Pfizer will provide the drugs--Ibrance and the investigational drug talazoparib--as well as financial support.

Calithera said CB-839, which is designed to starve tumor cells of the key nutrient glutamine, has the potential to be developed in combination with Ibrance or talazoparib to improve patient outcomes.

The company said it will launch phase 1/2 studies in the first quarter of 2019 of CB-839 plus Ibrance in patients with colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung carcinoma, and of CB-839 plus talazoparib in patients with renal cell carcinoma and triple negative breast cancer.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC -3.78% 5.09 Delayed Quote.-39.04%
PFIZER -0.25% 44.7 Delayed Quote.23.72%
Income Statement Evolution
