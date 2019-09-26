Calithera to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts and Investors During European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, September 30 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. ET) to review data from the Calithera clinical program presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019. Calithera management will review data from the ENTRATA study evaluating the glutaminase inhibitor telaglenastat and data presented on INCB001158, an oral arginase inhibitor.



Details of the ESMO 2019 oral late-breaking presentation for telaglenastat are as follows:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 8:30 a.m. CET, Barcelona Auditorium

Session Title: Proffered Paper 1-Genitourinary tumors, non-prostate

Abstract Title: "ENTRATA: Randomized, double-blind, phase 2 study of telaglenastat (CB-839) + everolimus vs. placebo + everolimus in patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC)." R. Motzer, et al.

Abstract: LBA54

Presenter: Chung-Han Lee, M.D., PhD of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Details of the oral presentation for INCB001158 are as follows:

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 4:30 p.m. CET, Malaga Auditorium

Session Title: Proffered Paper – Developmental therapeutics

Abstract Title: "Phase 1 study of the arginase inhibitor INCB001158 (1158) alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors." A. Naing, et al.

Abstract: 440O

Presenter: Aung Naing, M.D., FACP, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Link: Abstract is available at https://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-Congress-2019

To participate in the Calithera ESMO 2019 Call, please dial (855) 783-2599 (domestic) or (631) 485-4877 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the conference ID 1469186. To access the live audio webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the Investors section of the Calithera website at www.calithera.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on Calithera’s website for 30 days.

About Telaglenastat

Telaglenastat is an investigational first-in-class, novel glutaminase inhibitor specifically designed to block glutamine consumption in tumor cells. RCC tumors commonly exhibit metabolic alterations that increase their dependence on glutamine. In preclinical studies, telaglenastat produced synergistic antitumor effects when used in combination with standard-of-care RCC therapies. On June 17, 2019, Calithera announced that a randomized Phase 2 trial of telaglenastat plus everolimus versus everolimus plus placebo (ENTRATA) met its primary endpoint of improving progression free survival, demonstrating proof of concept for telaglenastat in patients with advanced RCC. The ongoing CANTATA trial is a global, randomized, double-blind trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of telaglenastat plus cabozantinib versus placebo plus cabozantinib in patients with advanced or metastatic RCC.

About INCB001158 (CB-1158)

INCB001158 (CB-1158) is an investigational first-in-class, novel small molecule arginase inhibitor. Arginase is an enzyme that suppresses the immune-mediated destruction of tumors by depleting levels of a key amino acid, L-arginine, from the tumor microenvironment. A number of cell types in the tumor microenvironment, including myeloid-derived suppressor cells, macrophages, and neutrophils, can secrete arginase. L-arginine deprivation can act via nutrient sensor pathways to exert several suppressive effects on T-cell function, inhibiting proliferation, decreasing cytokine production, and diminishing expression of the T-cell receptor CD3ζ chain. Arginase activity may thus impair T-cell mediated anti-tumor responses. INCB001158 is being developed in a global collaboration with Incyte Corporation.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com .

Forward Looking Statements

