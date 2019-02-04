AXOS E7-2 GPON: Simplifying Network Operations at Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative

As the 2019 NCTA RTIME Industry Meeting and Expo kicks into full gear, I'm excited to talk to you today about some big news. Today Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) and Calix announced that FTC has undergone a network transformation from its legacy systems to a future built on AXOS with the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System GPON solution. By deploying with AXOS GPON, FTC dramatically simplified its network operations, significantly reduced its OSS/BSS integration time, and future-proofed its network for the next wave of high-speed broadband services.

This proves to be another powerful example of how AXOS, along with third party OSS/BSS integrators such as FTC partner NISC, can enable service providers to dramatically accelerate their time-to-revenue by over 80 percent.

