CALIX INC (CALX)

CALIX INC (CALX)
News 
News

AXOS E7-2 GPON: Simplifying Network Operations at Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative

02/04/2019

As the 2019 NCTA RTIME Industry Meeting and Expo kicks into full gear, I'm excited to talk to you today about some big news. Today Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) and Calix announced that FTC has undergone a network transformation from its legacy systems to a future built on AXOS with the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System GPON solution. By deploying with AXOS GPON, FTC dramatically simplified its network operations, significantly reduced its OSS/BSS integration time, and future-proofed its network for the next wave of high-speed broadband services.

This proves to be another powerful example of how AXOS, along with third party OSS/BSS integrators such as FTC partner NISC, can enable service providers to dramatically accelerate their time-to-revenue by over 80 percent.

Watch the video above to hear more about why FTC selected AXOS and the E7-2 GPON solution to simplify operations while deploying its next generation fiber network.

For a closer look at AXOS or other Calix solutions, visit Calix in booth 500 at NTCA RTIME, this week in New Orleans.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 14:43:04 UTC
