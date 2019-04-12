Calix : $20.4 Billion More for Rural Broadband

Today, FCC Chairman Pai announced a new Rural Digital Opportunities Fund, which will award through a reverse auction more than $20 billion over 10 years to deploy broadband networks to unserved areas. This new fund follows on the Connect America Fund Phase II program and may include unserved areas from the announced, but unimplemented, Remote Areas Fund. The FCC will issue a notice in the near future seeking comment on rules for the new fund, which are likely to be based on the rules for last year's Phase II reverse auction. Right now, we do not know how the FCC will select the unserved census blocks and whether there will be a challenge process. If all goes according to plan, we anticipate the auction will be held later in 2020. Stand by, and we will update you as we receive additional information.

