Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix Inc    CALX

CALIX INC

(CALX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calix : $20.4 Billion More for Rural Broadband

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Today, FCC Chairman Pai announced a new Rural Digital Opportunities Fund, which will award through a reverse auction more than $20 billion over 10 years to deploy broadband networks to unserved areas. This new fund follows on the Connect America Fund Phase II program and may include unserved areas from the announced, but unimplemented, Remote Areas Fund. The FCC will issue a notice in the near future seeking comment on rules for the new fund, which are likely to be based on the rules for last year's Phase II reverse auction. Right now, we do not know how the FCC will select the unserved census blocks and whether there will be a challenge process. If all goes according to plan, we anticipate the auction will be held later in 2020. Stand by, and we will update you as we receive additional information.

Want to read more from Tom?

Check out the Regulatory Updates perspectives page, where we share all the latest regulatory news that impacts service providers.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX INC
05:08pCALIX : $20.4 Billion More for Rural Broadband
PU
09:48aTHE BROADBAND MULTIMEDIA MARKETING A : Advancing Broadband Together
PU
08:54aCALIX : Canadas Tbaytel Outpaces the Competition and Generates New Revenue Strea..
AQ
04/11Canada's Tbaytel Outpaces the Competition and Generates New Revenue Streams w..
GL
04/10CALIX, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/10CALIX : Updates First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance and Announces Release Date..
AQ
04/09Groundbreaking Smart Home Campaign Sets New Standards for Success and Garners..
GL
04/05BEHIND THE SUCCESS : How SCTelcom Achieved a 51.7 Percent Take Rate on an Upgrad..
PU
04/04CALIX : Annual Report on Form 10-K
PU
04/04CALIX : Top 5 Learnings and FAQs from Early CAF Performance Testing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 454 M
EBIT 2019 11,2 M
Net income 2019 10,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,20
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 370 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC-29.85%370
CISCO SYSTEMS28.32%244 753
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD35.20%45 931
NOKIA OYJ3.02%32 963
ERICSSON AB17.25%32 898
ARISTA NETWORKS52.93%24 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About