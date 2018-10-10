Calix Announces Keynote Address by Alexa Voice Service at Calix ConneXions 2018

Log in
10/10/2018 | 02:26pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Jon Kirk, Director of Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) will deliver a keynote address at Calix ConneXions 2018. As head of the Business Development team responsible for helping device manufacturers create products with Alexa voice capabilities built in, Jon Kirk is working toward Amazon’s goal of making Alexa available to customers everywhere.

“We are thrilled that attendees of Calix ConneXions will have the opportunity to hear from Jon Kirk of the Alexa Voice Service team,” said Matt Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Calix. “Jon is an expert from one of the most innovative companies in the smart home market, on the front lines of creating next-generation services.”

According to Amazon, the number of devices with Alexa built-in has more than tripled in the past year, to include everything from cars and PCs to headphones and smart home devices. At Calix ConneXions, Jon Kirk will discuss how Amazon’s customer obsessed culture led to the development of Alexa, and how the tools and services provided through AVS are making it easier for developers and device makers to deliver new experiences with Alexa.

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions, the industry’s premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 27-30, 2018 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:
Dale Legaspi
408-474-0056
dale.legaspi@calix.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
