Calix Announces Keynote Address by Alexa Voice Service at Calix ConneXions 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Jon Kirk, Director of Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) will deliver a keynote address at Calix ConneXions 2018 . As head of the Business Development team responsible for helping device manufacturers create products with Alexa voice capabilities built in, Jon Kirk is working toward Amazon’s goal of making Alexa available to customers everywhere.



“We are thrilled that attendees of Calix ConneXions will have the opportunity to hear from Jon Kirk of the Alexa Voice Service team,” said Matt Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Calix. “Jon is an expert from one of the most innovative companies in the smart home market, on the front lines of creating next-generation services.”

According to Amazon, the number of devices with Alexa built-in has more than tripled in the past year, to include everything from cars and PCs to headphones and smart home devices. At Calix ConneXions, Jon Kirk will discuss how Amazon’s customer obsessed culture led to the development of Alexa, and how the tools and services provided through AVS are making it easier for developers and device makers to deliver new experiences with Alexa.

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions, the industry's premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 27-30, 2018 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

