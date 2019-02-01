Log in
CALIX INC (CALX)
  Report  
Calix : Does Winter have you Dreaming of Moving your Lab to the Beach?

02/01/2019 | 09:34am EST

This arctic cold we're dealing with definitely has me wishing I was sitting on a warm sunny beach. While I can't take a vacation just to warm up, our world is now set up so I can work from anywhere, including the beach.

What if your work requires you to have access to a hardware system like the AXOS E7-2? Sure, you can access it remotely, but if you're in the middle of integrating new systems, capabilities, or services into your network, you might feel like you need to be there with the equipment. With AXOS, which runs independent of the hardware, you can utilize your laptop and have everything you need to get your work done, including integrating new services to run on the AXOS E7-2, while sitting on the beach in the warm sun.

Learn more about how AXOS operates on your laptop using the AXOS Sandbox in this video and visit Calix at NTCA RTIME event in New Orleans next week.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 14:33:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 451 M
EBIT 2018 -0,25 M
Net income 2018 -14,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 217,60
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 578 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target -4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC11.59%578
CISCO SYSTEMS9.14%212 614
QUALCOMM-11.84%59 929
NOKIA OYJ9.50%35 513
ERICSSON AB3.13%29 618
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS1.63%19 114
