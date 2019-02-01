Calix : Does Winter have you Dreaming of Moving your Lab to the Beach?

This arctic cold we're dealing with definitely has me wishing I was sitting on a warm sunny beach. While I can't take a vacation just to warm up, our world is now set up so I can work from anywhere, including the beach.



What if your work requires you to have access to a hardware system like the AXOS E7-2? Sure, you can access it remotely, but if you're in the middle of integrating new systems, capabilities, or services into your network, you might feel like you need to be there with the equipment. With AXOS, which runs independent of the hardware, you can utilize your laptop and have everything you need to get your work done, including integrating new services to run on the AXOS E7-2, while sitting on the beach in the warm sun.

Learn more about how AXOS operates on your laptop using the AXOS Sandbox in this video and visit Calix at NTCA RTIME event in New Orleans next week.