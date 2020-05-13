Calix : Expands Commitment to the Ultimate Managed Wi-Fi 6 Experience with Second Generation EDGE Systems

Revenue EDGE adds two new Wi-Fi 6 digital storefronts that can be launched in weeks, enabling communications service providers to lead their markets

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today released two new EDGE Systems, the GigaSpire® BLAST u6.1 and u6.2, second generation Wi-Fi 6 systems that enable communications service providers (CSPs) of all sizes to expand their subscriber experience offerings and lead their market with the Revenue EDGE solution. Marketing, support, operations, field technicians, and compliance teams can successfully launch the new BLAST systems, which serve as digital storefronts in weeks thanks to the integrated capabilities of the EXOS® platform.

Calix was first to market with carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 in 2018 and has spent 18 months expanding use cases and platform functionality so that CSPs can elevate their Ultimate Managed Wi-Fi 6 experience. Now with the BLAST u6, subscribers never have to feel the need to venture to a big box store for a Wi-Fi router again.

The GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems provide:

Ultimate Speed : The u6.1 has a 1 Gbps WAN and the u6.2 has a 2.5 Gbps WAN, with both systems leveraging the latest Wi-Fi 6 chipset to deliver industry leading Wi-Fi speed. The two systems give CSPs the ability to meet different price points while matching capabilities to available WAN speed.

: The u6.1 has a 1 Gbps WAN and the u6.2 has a 2.5 Gbps WAN, with both systems leveraging the latest Wi-Fi 6 chipset to deliver industry leading Wi-Fi speed. The two systems give CSPs the ability to meet different price points while matching capabilities to available WAN speed. Ultimate Service Life and Expandability : Serves the rapidly growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 with carrier class, industrial design which can extend service life to more than six years while offering the ability to expand with additional systems via the BLAST Intelligent Mesh, thereby maximizing CSPs’—and subscribers’—return on investment.

: Serves the rapidly growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 with carrier class, industrial design which can extend service life to more than six years while offering the ability to expand with additional systems via the BLAST Intelligent Mesh, thereby maximizing CSPs’—and subscribers’—return on investment. US RDOF Compliance : Includes two POTS ports, UPS management, and a robust SpeedTest solution built to support RDOF compliance based on the Calix Professional Services team’s experience with CAF programs.

: Includes two POTS ports, UPS management, and a robust SpeedTest solution built to support RDOF compliance based on the Calix Professional Services team’s experience with CAF programs. Your Subscriber. Your Data. Your Brand: The BLAST u6 is delivered on a platform that makes it clear – it is the CSP’s brand that matters most. Calix does not demand our brand is used in the messaging, and the CSP maintains ownership of its subscriber data.

“Wi-Fi 6 has been in our roadmap, and with the BLAST u6, Calix has enabled our business to go beyond the high-end subscriber,” said Kerry Alvey, chief operating officer for Utah-based South Central Communications. “Calix has always been forward thinking with its service provider-exclusive solutions. These fully managed cutting-edge systems are quick to launch as they run on a single integrated platform and allow us to offer the Revenue EDGE to our entire subscriber base. They continue to be the only Wi-Fi 6 systems with the end-to-end visibility to gather subscriber insights for our marketing and support teams, enabling us to deliver unparalleled experiences in our market. Our data is ours, our subscriber is delighted, and our decade long relationship with Calix has proven that they put our success first.”

Calix continuously enhances the Revenue EDGE solution, expanding the digital storefronts that operate on all BLAST systems via the EDGE Suites: ProtectIQ™ and ExperienceIQ™. Thanks to the power of the EXOS platform, these will continue to add revenue generating solutions from Calix ecosystem partners such as SmartThings.

“Our team has been expanding use cases and improving Wi-Fi 6 performance in the Revenue EDGE solution for the last 18 months so that the CSP can retain their leadership position,” said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president of Revenue EDGE products for Calix. “The BLAST u6 is the next step in that journey. Once the Revenue EDGE is integrated into the CSP’s call center, marketing processes, and operations, adding these new EDGE Systems can be accomplished in a matter of weeks to quickly establish the CSP’s branded storefront in the home. We are at the beginning of mass Wi-Fi 6 adoption, with a two-year forecast of 383 million devices in the US alone. BLAST-enabled homes will use their system for many years, thanks to the limitless expandability with BLAST Intelligent Mesh and a portfolio of systems and solutions that keeps evolving. That is ultimate Wi-Fi.”

Visit us online for more information on the Revenue EDGE solution and new EDGE Systems from Calix. You can also visit Blastwifi.com, the Calix reference architecture for a web page where CSPs can visualize web activation assets in action.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

