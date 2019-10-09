Calix : Join the Smart City Symposium and Electric Cooperatives Summit at Calix ConneXions

Calix ConneXions 2019 hosted at the Wynn Resort from October 26 - October 29 will feature two educational programs specifically for electric cooperatives and municipalities interested in or already deploying broadband services to their communities.

Light up Vegas with the Electric Cooperatives Summit

As the leading vendor partner for Electric Cooperatives, Calix is introducing the first-ever Electric Cooperative Summit which will be hosted on Sunday, October 27 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

This educational Summit which is tailored specifically for electric cooperatives, will feature industry and association experts discussing topics specific to all electric cooperatives researching, building or managing broadband networks.

Highlights include:

Brian O'Hara, senior director of regulatory issues for NRECA will discuss the legal and security implications of delivering broadband service

Jim Spires, senior VP of business and technology services at NRECA will discuss the symbiotic cooperative-member relationship and the extension of the cooperative business model

NRECA senior director of cooperative systems and business technology strategies, Paul Breakman, will discuss the architecture options, partnerships, technology decisions and finding options available for deploying broadband

Customer panel sharing best practices and lessons learned from successful deployments

Smart City Symposium @ ConneXions

Calix partner Mountain Connect will host he second annual Smart City Symposium on October 27 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in conjunction with Calix ConneXions. This event will feature municipalities and utilities from across the U.S. discussing best practices from real-world implementations of fiber broadband and smart city technologies.

Highlights include:

A Palo Alto Case Study in Traffic Improvement: Swim.ai's Real-Time Analytics with Bill Pugh

Steve Anson on Best Practices for Smart City Connectivity

Delivering Local Low-Latency Smart Applications: Vapor.io with Tim Hughes

Smart Mass Notification Technologies securing communities with Joe Beimford

You can register for either event here. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.