Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix Inc    CALX

CALIX INC

(CALX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calix : Pivoting to FTTH Costs Cable Operators Less Than Deploying Fiber Deep

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

The single largest impediment to a cable operator's network transformation is - surprisingly - their existing network. Over the past decade, while operators have toyed with superior Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technologies, operators usually opt for less capable and lower cost incremental HFC network upgrades.

I think few would argue, however, that the total cost of these DOCSIS® and HFC outside plant investments, over a period of years, is far greater than a cost of a complete FTTH network overhaul. But writing one, big, fat check, all at one time, is often where the FTTH business case falls apart. So, despite the benefits of PON, cable operators have relegated the technology to edge use cases. However, there is a better way.

A study conducted by Calix and CCI Systems demonstrated that taking a hybrid approach to network upgrades could save operators anywhere from 48-63 percent in contrast to an all-in approach to one specific technology and architecture. If cable operators deploy a PON overlay and move their top consumers of bandwidth to the all fiber network, the cost savings are dramatic. Stop making incremental investments and reconsider your approach to cable network transformation. To learn more, visit us this week at The Independent Show in Chicago (Booth 209) or download the paper.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 17:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX INC
01:10pCALIX : Pivoting to FTTH Costs Cable Operators Less Than Deploying Fiber Deep
PU
07/26CALIX : Top Three Social Media Marketing Considerations for Service Providers
PU
07/25CALIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/25Morning Coffee, Avocado Toast, and AXOS Certification! What More Can You Want..
GL
07/24CALIX : Resolve Subscriber Impacting DSL Issues Proactively
PU
07/24CALIX, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/23CALIX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/23CALIX : FCC Expected to Launch Rural Digital Opportunity Fund at August 1 Meetin..
PU
07/22CALIX : Considering or Building a Rural Broadband Network? Start with a Team of ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 421 M
EBIT 2019 4,85 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 361 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,38  $
Last Close Price 6,52  $
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC-33.13%361
CISCO SYSTEMS30.46%241 990
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD14.32%38 221
NOKIA OYJ0.76%31 552
ERICSSON AB9.73%29 794
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.86%28 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group