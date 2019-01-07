Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix Inc    CALX

CALIX INC (CALX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
9.755 USD   +0.26%
2014CALIX INC : quaterly earnings release
2013CALIX, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:34pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

LISTWIN DONALD J

CALIX, INC [ (CALX) ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

12/31/2018

$0

GV

15000

D

(1)

665820

D

Common Stock

200000

(2)

ISee Footnote

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Amount of securities beneficially owned includes 18,320 unvested RSUs.

(2)

Shares held by No Mas Ninos, L.P. The reporting person is a general partner of the No Mas Ninos, L.P. and may be deemed to have shared voting and investment power over the shares held by the partnership.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

LISTWIN DONALD J C/O CALIX, INC.

2777 ORCHARD PARKWAY SAN JOSE, CA 95134

X

Signatures /s/ Tom Gemetti as Attorney-in-fact for Donald J Listwin

1/7/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 23:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX INC
06:34pCALIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
2018CALIX : Adds Connect America Fund Phase II Performance Testing to Smart Home and..
AQ
2018Calix Adds Connect America Fund Phase II Performance Testing to Smart Home an..
GL
2018CALIX : How is Internet Speed Measured?
PU
2018CALIX : Will Subscribers Stay on Your Network or Are They Ready to Move On?
PU
2018Nex-Tech Embraces Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Solution to Provide..
GL
2018CALIX : Dear Service Provider, Please Don't Ignore Remote Workers
PU
2018HOME MANAGED WI-FI : A Growing Opportunity for Service Providers
PU
2018Calix Announces New Remote Monitoring Service That Delivers Radical Improveme..
GL
2018CALIX : to Participate in Cowen Networking & Cybersecurity Summit
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 451 M
EBIT 2018 -0,25 M
Net income 2018 -14,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 194,60
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC-0.21%517
CISCO SYSTEMS-0.95%192 967
QUALCOMM-0.54%68 608
NOKIA OYJ1.43%32 763
ERICSSON-1.49%28 534
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.45%18 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.