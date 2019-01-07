Calix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

LISTWIN DONALD J

CALIX, INC [ (CALX) ]

SAN JOSE, CA 95134

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Common Stock

12/31/2018

$0

15000

D

665820

D

Common Stock

200000

(2)

See Footnote

(1) Amount of securities beneficially owned includes 18,320 unvested RSUs.

Shares held by No Mas Ninos, L.P. The reporting person is a general partner of the No Mas Ninos, L.P. and may be deemed to have shared voting and investment power over the shares held by the partnership.

LISTWIN DONALD J
C/O CALIX, INC.
2777 ORCHARD PARKWAY
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
Director

/s/ Tom Gemetti as Attorney-in-fact for Donald J Listwin

1/7/2019

