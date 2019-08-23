Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix Inc    CALX

CALIX INC

(CALX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calix : Still Undecided About Offering a Managed Wi-Fi Solution?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:43am EDT

I know that many of you have read some of the Managed Wi-Fi blogs that Calix has published over the past few weeks from both myself (talking about how many service providers are offering Managed Wi-Fi and how it is generating benefits for their businesses) and Bridget Watkins (examining how service providers are elevating the subscriber experience, generating new revenue, and saving on support costs).

For those of you who are still not convinced, we have created a new 2-minute video that explains the benefits of offering a Managed Wi-Fi solution to your subscribers.

After watching this video, you can:

  • Visit our Marketing and Education Resources page to view the abundance of marketing and educational materials that are available (for free!) to assist in your promotional efforts. Be sure to check back for new campaigns to be posted in early September.
  • Find out how to get started today by connecting with Calix.
  • Register for ConneXions 2019 and plan to attend my panel session titled 'Peer Talk: Best Practices for Marketing Managed Wi-Fi' where I will be facilitating a discussion with service providers that are currently exceeding their targets and expectations for Managed Wi-Fi services.

Let us know in the Comments section if there are other Managed Wi-Fi related topics you would like us to cover in future posts.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX INC
09:43aCALIX : Still Undecided About Offering a Managed Wi-Fi Solution?
PU
08/22CALIX : U.S. Government Staying Busy this Summer, See What's Ahead
PU
08/22Remote Monitoring Service Hits the Accelerator by Adding a Customer Success M..
GL
08/21CALIX : Do You Need 10G?
PU
08/21Active Ethernet Steps into the Future with Software-Defined ONT Management an..
GL
08/16Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communicat..
GL
08/15CALIX : Delivering a “Just like PON” ONT Management Experience; Now ..
PU
08/15Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward..
GL
08/14HIGH-PERFORMANCE WI-FI : For those who Demand the Best
PU
08/13To 10G and Beyond! Calix everyPON Strategy Delivers the Industry's Most Compr..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 421 M
EBIT 2019 4,85 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,38  $
Last Close Price 6,01  $
Spread / Highest target 99,7%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC-38.36%333
CISCO SYSTEMS12.55%206 246
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD27.87%41 519
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.36%29 590
NOKIA OYJ-8.98%28 422
ERICSSON AB0.72%26 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group