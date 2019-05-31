Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix Inc    CALX

CALIX INC

(CALX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calix : Want a “Fiber-Like” Performance Out of Your Cable Network? Here's How.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Strong competition, the loss of pay-tv subscribers, and other market drivers have forced cable operators to iterate (again) on their hybrid-fiber coax (HFC) networks. 'Fiber rich' diets coupled with new DOCSIS technologies are now being leveraged to respond to gigabit service offerings and bandwidth-hungry subscribers consuming nearly all content over IP.

Despite dramatic improvements to DOCSIS technology over the last 20 years, cable operators still aspire to deliver 'fiber like' network performance, while never quite getting there. Consider today, that the investment you make in DOCSIS, could be a regrettable spend of tomorrow.

In 2018, Calix and CCI Systems, conducted a detailed analysis comparing the cost to upgrade a traditional HFC network - in low, medium, and high-density serving areas - to either a fiber-deep Node +0 or a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network architecture. The analysis yielded results that departed widely from accepted industry practices.

Most operators consider Remote PHY technology as the evolutionary path for their network and approach these upgrades concurrent with a fiber deep strategy. While this combination can provide optimal DOCSIS performance, it may not warrant the investment in a total network overhaul. Building on the 2018 study, Calix and CCI Systems evaluated a more unorthodox and cost effective 'hybrid 'approach to cable network evolution - leveraging both Remote PHY and PON technologies.

Join Calix and CCI Systems on June 5th, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST to learn how a new and innovative 'hybrid' approach that can save cable operators anywhere from 45 to 65 percent in brownfield network upgrades. The time is now to start investing and stop spending on your network.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 21:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX INC
05:49pCALIX : Want a “Fiber-Like” Performance Out of Your Cable Network? H..
PU
01:39pCALIX : What percent of Your Truck Dispatches Could be Easily Avoided?
PU
08:37aCALIX : Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON
AQ
05/30CALIX : A Better Way Forward – Evolving a Cable Network with PON
PU
05/30Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON
GL
05/30CALIX : Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON
AQ
05/29CALIX : Leading Analyst Report Urges Service Providers to Reconsider Their Role ..
PU
05/23CALIX : Continuous Innovation on Calix AXOS Places the Subscriber First for Serv..
AQ
05/22CALIX, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22CALIX : Cloud Increases Service Providers Ability to Discover and Share Insights..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 440 M
EBIT 2019 9,76 M
Net income 2019 10,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC-37.03%333
CISCO SYSTEMS22.73%229 319
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD18.03%39 156
ERICSSON AB16.79%31 787
NOKIA OYJ-12.11%27 734
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS31.51%24 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About