Calix : What percent of Your Truck Dispatches Could be Easily Avoided?

We all agree that dispatching trucks to resolve subscriber issues is a definite lose-lose for everyone. As a customer, I do not enjoy having to wait for a technician to show up at my house to fix something. And for service providers, it is an expensive resolution. The more spread out the service area, the more negative the impact on time, cost and subscriber experience.

Earlier this year, we learned that Range Companies, serving rural communities spanning parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota, reduced truck rolls by 42 percent in just 30 days. They achieved that by addressing issues remotely, and in many cases proactively, before their subscribers were even affected.

And broadband providers like Pioneer, providing services to 53 counties across Oklahoma and Kansas, are taking it to the next level. They are getting ready to use the newly introduced built-in call outcome logging in Calix Support Cloud to easily track and analyze the effectiveness of their support center operations.

What are the advantages of call outcome logging?

It is faster and easier to track call results. Being able to instantly record the outcome of a call while the service reps are already logged into Calix Support Cloud for troubleshooting, is a huge time saver for them and also eliminates the need for manual note-taking. More importantly, the new integrated feature gives a great start to service providers that haven't been measuring KPIs due to resource constraints.

More importantly, the new integrated feature gives a great start to service providers that haven't been measuring KPIs due to resource constraints. It standardizes how call results are tracked across the entire support organization. Choosing from a list of possible outcomes to log the result of the support call puts the entire team on the same page. The reps can quickly pick from a short list of options such as Resolved, Escalated, Truck Roll, and Account Inquiry, and add details depending on the outcome.

It is designed to capture internet and Wi-Fi troubles. Tracking call outcomes with an added layer of context to address subscribers' Wi-Fi experience can be powerful. Even expensive ticketing systems set up for the entire business to cover all services including TV, Telephone and Internet business, are very often limited. For example, after a call outcome is logged as Resolved, service reps can choose from additional details such as Wi-Fi as the issue and Interference as the specific trouble. Or if it is a Truck Roll, the reason as Device Swap, Mesh/Coverage, or other reasons, and you get greater insights into what's a valid dispatch and what could have been easily avoided.

It allows managers to identify trends and make improvements. With thisnew priceless intelligence, analyzing service rep performance, customer care processes, and subscriber experience as a whole can uncover hidden problems and new opportunities. For example, a disproportionately high number of truck dispatches by a service rep may indicate a need for additional training. Increasing coverage issues could demonstrate a prime opportunity to kick off a whole-home Wi-Fi campaign.

Be sure to join the live Subscriber Experience Spotlight webinar on June 26 for an exclusive look how Pioneer is exploring innovative approaches to increasing profitability while differentiating its services in a highly competitive market.