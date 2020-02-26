Calix : to Host Investor Day

Log in
02/26/2020

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, March 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT at Calix Global Headquarters in San Jose.

The event will include presentations and Q&A with the Calix, Inc. Executive Team -- led by President & Chief Executive Officer, Carl Russo. The company will also webcast the event at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.


