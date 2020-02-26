Calix : to Host Investor Day

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, March 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT at Calix Global Headquarters in San Jose.

The event will include presentations and Q&A with the Calix, Inc. Executive Team -- led by President & Chief Executive Officer, Carl Russo. The company will also webcast the event at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

