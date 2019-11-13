Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix, Inc.    CALX

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Fix is Faster with Latest Calix Managed Services Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:25am EST

 SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced enhancements to the Remote Monitoring Service (RMS) that improve ease of use while increasing control and management, matching communications service provider (CSP) operating environments and workflows. Now integrated with the Calix Service Center, the new RMS features enable CSPs to manage team notifications, prepare for maintenance windows with selective suppression of incident notifications, and self-manage high value accounts. This release also includes updates to the Analytics and Reporting Portal, which will now display incident notifications involving high value subscribers and isolate the information impacted. The Analytics and Reporting Portal will provide quick links to alarm and resolution information for relevant notifications and will feature easy-to-understand alarm tip descriptions.

The cloud-based RMS monitors access networks 24x7, improving visibility and delivering analytics that enable CSPs to rapidly solve network problems that can impact the subscriber experience. RMS automatically filters extraneous alarms while correlating viable ones to help reduce the average time to resolve incidents by up to 90 percent and decrease the number of incidents operations teams must analyze by up to 83 percent.

Enhancements to the service include:

  • Centralized control of RMS management functions and access to the Analytics and Reporting Portal in the Calix Service Center
  • Customized notification criteria, enabling CSPs to distribute incidents to specific teams based on technology or location
  • Self-selection and management of high value accounts within the Calix Service Center which will be displayed on incident notifications to help prioritize and accelerate resolution
  • Enhanced Analytics and Reporting Portal that provides user friendly alarm tool tips and links to historical incident notification information.

“The new management features will help us better integrate the Remote Monitoring Service in our operational environment, and having one central location for managing notifications and scheduling maintenance windows is a massive benefit,” said Stephen Jones, network manager for Ballard Telephone Cooperative (BTC). “The most important thing is ensuring our members are satisfied with our service, so it is imperative that we avoid issues resulting in down time and intermittent service interruptions. Sending out trucks is expensive—both from a resource and a staffing standpoint—so a few network issues can get us behind quickly. Having these tools in place will enable us to address network issues from the data center, understand why customers are having those problems in certain areas, and save us from having to go out multiple times.”

The Western Kentucky-based cooperative was founded more than 60 years ago to provide reliable communications services to rural communities and continues to be vital to their economic viability today. As it constantly evolves its array of communications services, providing the best possible experience for its members is important.

“Being proactive is absolutely paramount to managing a network, and the Calix Remote Monitoring Service continues to deliver that capability for communications service providers,” said Martha Galley, vice president of customer engagement for Calix. “BTC’s focus on its members is at the core of its mission, and Calix Managed Services is key to ensuring they can address network issues before they impact the member experience. The Calix Managed Services team exists to support service providers like BTC who are looking to maximize resources while placing a premium on efficiency in delivering best of breed services. With the right tools in place, these service providers can keep their subscribers happy and continue to grow their businesses.”

For more detailed information on this new Remote Monitoring Service release or other Calix Managed Services offerings, visit us online.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:
Dale Legaspi
408-474-0056
dale.legaspi@calix.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX, INC.
08:25aThe Fix is Faster with Latest Calix Managed Services Release
GL
11/07Calix Recognizes Pioneer as Winner of Second Annual “Innovations in Mar..
GL
11/06Calix Innovations Awards Recognize 10 Communications Service Providers Taking..
GL
10/29CALIX : CityFibre and Calix Disrupt UK Broadband Market by Becoming the First in..
PU
10/29CityFibre and Calix Disrupt UK Broadband Market by Becoming the First in Euro..
GL
10/29everyPON Strategy Electrifies Tennessee as Local Utility Future Proofs Networ..
GL
10/28SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
10/28SmartThings Will Be the Next Service Featured in the Revenue EDGE by Calix
GL
10/28It's Your Time to Lead. Turn the Subscriber Edge into Your Revenue Edge.
GL
10/25CALIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 423 M
EBIT 2019 4,35 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 416 M
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,25  $
Last Close Price 7,50  $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX, INC.-21.13%416
CISCO SYSTEMS11.01%204 850
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.36.15%44 314
ERICSSON AB12.81%29 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.06%27 174
NOKIA OYJ-36.29%20 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group