Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Calix Inc    CALX

CALIX INC

(CALX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

“O Captain! My Captain!” Mike Abrashoff, Former Navy Captain and Leadership Expert, to Command the Main Stage at ConneXions 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 08:26am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is thrilled to announce, as the U.S. prepares to celebrate Independence Day, that former United States Naval Commander and renowned leadership expert Mike Abrashoff will be a featured keynote at Calix ConneXions 2019. He was the most-junior officer in the Pacific Fleet when he took command of one of its worst performing ships, the USS Benfold. By instilling a sense of ownership among the crew, he turned it into the Navy’s best within a year, winning the prestigious Spokane Trophy for having the highest degree of combat readiness. This stunning story of transformation has lessons for every organization. His simple credo “It’s Your Ship,” which became the rallying call for the crew of the Benfold, also became the title of his first New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling book.

Since retiring from the Navy, Mike Abrashoff has established himself as an expert in organizational culture and performance, writing three best-selling books and delivering keynotes all over the world. He founded the consulting firm Aegis Performance Group, which works with organizations to address leadership, talent, and performance challenges. His team prompts leaders at all levels to create new ways to elevate individual, team, and organizational performance. As a speaker, Mike Abrashoff inspires audiences to rethink their beliefs about leadership and culture in order to focus on the collective – engagement, teamwork, and accountability – preparing leaders to take the initiative and lead.

“Mike Abrashoff demonstrated uncanny leadership ability by establishing a culture within his crew that drove a dramatic performance turnaround when the stakes couldn’t have been higher,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. “He is a truly inspiring leader, who will share his insights on driving the breakthrough performance we all seek, both as individuals and as organizations. The theme for ConneXions 2019 is ‘It’s Your Time to Lead,’ so a leadership expert like Mike Abrashoff is a perfect keynote to close out our general session.”

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019, the industry’s premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:
Dale Legaspi
408-474-0056
dale.legaspi@calix.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIX INC
08:26a“O Captain! My Captain!” Mike Abrashoff, Former Navy Captain and ..
GL
07/01Calix to Post Second Quarter 2019 Stockholder Letter with Results on July 23r..
GL
06/28CALIX : Government Money for Broadband
PU
06/27CALIX : How Much Does it Cost to Operate Hybrid Remote PHY/PON Cable Networks?
PU
06/27CALIX : Oklahoma-Based Electric Cooperative Connects Communities With Their Firs..
AQ
06/26CALIX : Provides Leadership in Development of a New, Standardized Approach to Wi..
PU
06/26Oklahoma-Based Electric Cooperative Connects Communities With Their First Gig..
GL
06/21CALIX : Troubleshoot VoIP Issues Faster Using Alarm Analytics
PU
06/20CALIX : Are your Subscribers on the Right Service Tier?
PU
06/19CALIX : AcenTek Improves Time to Revenue for New Services by Simplifying Operati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 440 M
EBIT 2019 8,91 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 361 M
Chart CALIX INC
Duration : Period :
Calix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8  $
Last Close Price 6,64  $
Spread / Highest target 95,8%
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jill von Berg Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX INC-31.90%361
CISCO SYSTEMS26.06%234 327
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD14.41%38 413
ERICSSON AB13.37%31 252
NOKIA OYJ-12.43%27 905
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.07%27 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About