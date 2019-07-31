Log in
Callaway Golf Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
07/31/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its Common Stock. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2019. 

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.comwww.odysseygolf.comwww.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Contacts: 

Brian Lynch   


Patrick Burke


(760) 931-1771

 

Callaway Golf Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Callaway Golf Company) (PRNewsfoto/Callaway Golf Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-300894173.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company


© PRNewswire 2019
