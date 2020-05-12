Log in
Callaway Golf Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/12/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its Common Stock on May 12, 2020. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2020. 

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Contacts: 

Brian Lynch


Patrick Burke


(760) 931-1771

 

Callaway Golf Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Callaway Golf Company) (PRNewsfoto/Callaway Golf Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-301058124.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company


© PRNewswire 2020
