Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Callaway Golf Company    ELY

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

(ELY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Callaway Golf Company : to Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors to review the results and discuss the Company's outlook and business at 2:00 p.m. PDT that same day. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast. 

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. The replay will be available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

Contact:

Patrick Burke


Investor Relations


(760) 931-1771

 

Callaway Golf Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Callaway Golf Company) (PRNewsfoto/Callaway Golf Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-company-to-broadcast-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301051051.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
12:45pCALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : to Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
09:01aCALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : Announces Change To A Virtual-Only Format For The 2020 A..
PR
04/30CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : Prices $225 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PR
04/29CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
04/29CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PR
04/27CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/25CALLAWAY GOLF CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
03/02CALLAWAY GOLF : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/12CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group