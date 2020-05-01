Callaway Golf Company : to Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors to review the results and discuss the Company's outlook and business at 2:00 p.m. PDT that same day. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. The replay will be available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

