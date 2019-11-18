Callon Petroleum : Carrizo and Callon Announce Record Dates for Reconvened Special Meetings to Approve Merger Agreement

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) today made announcements regarding the record dates for their respective reconvened special meetings of shareholders to consider and vote on matters relating to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended, by and between Callon and Carrizo.

Callon and Carrizo also announced that they will file later today supplemental proxy materials reflecting the amended terms of the merger agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, Callon announced that it will file an updated investor presentation later today, which will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Callon’s website at https://ir.callon.com/.

As previously announced, on November 14, 2019, each of Carrizo and Callon convened and then adjourned, before conducting any business, their respective special meetings to provide their respective shareholders with time to consider and evaluate the merger in light of recent developments, including the amendment to the merger agreement dated as of November 13, 2019.

Carrizo Record Date (Close of Business on November 29, 2019)

The Carrizo special meeting is scheduled to be reconvened to consider and vote on matters relating to the merger agreement on December 20, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, at Two Allen Center, The Forum, 1200 Smith Street, 12th Floor, Houston, Texas 77002. Carrizo has changed the record date from the close of business on October 7, 2019, to the close of business on November 29, 2019, for the determination of the holders of Carrizo’s common stock entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the reconvened Carrizo special meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Carrizo adjourned the meeting to give its shareholders time to consider the revised terms of the merger and to allow Carrizo to solicit new proxies from Carrizo shareholders.

ANY PROXIES PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED BY CARRIZO SHAREHOLDERS WITH RESPECT TO THE SPECIAL MEETING CONVENED AND ADJOURNED ON NOVEMBER 14, 2019 WILL NOT BE COUNTED. CARRIZO SHAREHOLDERS MUST SUBMIT A NEW PROXY IN ORDER FOR THEIR VOTES TO BE COUNTED.

The Carrizo Board recommends that Carrizo’s common shareholders vote FOR the merger agreement as well as all other proposals set forth in the proxy materials.

Callon Record Date (Close of Business on October 7, 2019)

Callon intends to reconvene, and then adjourn before conducting any business, its special meeting on December 13, 2019. The special meeting will be reconvened to consider and vote on matters relating to the merger agreement on December 20, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, in the Advice & Counsel meeting room of the Hotel ZaZa, 9787 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. The record date for the reconvened Callon special meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof, remains the close of business on October 7, 2019.

Valid proxies that have already been submitted will continue to be valid unless properly changed or revoked prior to the vote being taken at the reconvened Callon special meeting.

The Callon Board reiterates its belief that approving the Carrizo transaction is in the best interests of all Callon shareholders and urges all shareholders to vote FOR the proposals set forth in the proxy materials.

Carrizo Proxy Information

If you have any questions, need assistance in completing the proxy card, or need additional copies of the proxy materials, please call the firm assisting Carrizo with the solicitation of proxies:

MACKENZIE PARTNERS, INC.

TOLL-FREE at (800) 322-2885

Callon Proxy Information

If you have any questions, need assistance in completing the proxy card, or need additional copies of the proxy materials, please call the firm assisting Callon with the solicitation of proxies:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED

TOLL-FREE at +1 (888) 750-5834 (From the U.S. or Canada)

About Carrizo

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Our current operations are principally focused on proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

About Callon

Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. This news release is posted on Callon’s website at www.callon.com, and will be archived for subsequent review under the “News” link on the top of the homepage.

