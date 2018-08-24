Callon Petroleum Company : Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for Its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026

NATCHEZ, Miss., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that it has extended the deadline with respect to its offer to exchange up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding unregistered 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Old Notes") for an equivalent amount of its new 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "New Notes"). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on August 30, 2018, unless further extended.

The exchange offer was scheduled to expire on August 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). As of 5:00 p.m. on August 23, 2018, $399,832,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 99.958%, of the Old Notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated July 27, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The extension of the exchange offer has been made to allow holders of Old Notes who have not yet tendered their Old Notes for New Notes additional time to do so.

Copies of the prospectus and the other exchange offer materials may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association, the exchange agent for the offer. Please contact the exchange agent with any questions regarding the exchange offer by telephone at 1-800-934-6802 or by mail at U.S. Bank National Association, Attn: Corporate Actions, 111 Fillmore Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55107.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Old Notes or New Notes. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer prospectus, which is being distributed to holders of the Old Notes and has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as part of the Company's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-217287), which was declared effective on July 27, 2018.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding the closing of the exchange offer and the time frame in which the exchange offer will occur, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans" and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Some of the factors which could affect the Company's future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements are more fully discussed in its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

For further information contact:

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

281-589-5279

