News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Callon Petroleum Company : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for November 7, 2018

10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

NATCHEZ, Miss., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:


Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)



Webcast:

  www.callon.com


  Select "IR Calendar" under the "Investors" section of the website.


Conference Call:


  Domestic:       1-888-317-6003


  Canada:          1-866-284-3684


  International:   1-412-317-6061


  Access code:   5488988

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release third quarter 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
1-281-589-5200

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-third-quarter-2018-conference-call-for-november-7-2018-300731093.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company


© PRNewswire 2018
