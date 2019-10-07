Log in
Callon Petroleum Company : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 5, 2019

10/07/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date: November 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast:

www.callon.com


Select "IR Calendar" under the "Investors" section of the website.

 

Conference Call:





Domestic:

1-888-317-6003


Canada:

1-866-284-3684


International:

1-412-317-6061


Access code:

1044236

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release third quarter 2019 results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
or
Kate Schilling
Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
(281) 589-5200

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-third-quarter-2019-conference-call-for-november-5-2019-300933326.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company


© PRNewswire 2019
