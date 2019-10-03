03/10/2019 18:02 Walter Bonanno is the new CEO of Piemme

Piemme: Walter Bonanno is the new Chief Executive Officer

Rome, October 3rd, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Piemme, the advertising concessionaire of Caltagirone Editore Group, has appointed Walter Bonanno ad Chief Executive Officer.

Bonanno, 49 years old, born in Milan, has been working for over 20 years in the

media and advertising sector and developed important professional experiences in companies such as Publitalia '80, Wind, Libero.it, Publikompass. In the last years Bonanno was the General Director of Citynews.

Piemme, holded by Caltagirone Editore, is one of the biggest advertising concessionaires in Italy. The Piemme media portfolio consists of newspapers and internet sites of the Group such as Il Messaggero, Il Mattino, Il Gazzettino, Il Corriere Adriatico, Il Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia and Leggo.

Piemme collects also, from march 2015, the local adv for the local editions of RCS

newspapers, in Rome, Lazio, Veneto, Friuli, Campania and Calabria and, from Jenuary 1st 2019, the adv for the newspapers edited by Gruppo Editoriale San Paolo (Famiglia Cristiana, Il Giornalino, GBaby and I Love English Junior).

"I want to say thank you to Caltagirone Editore that gave me the opportunity to manage one of the leaders of the italian advertising market both national and local" - the new CEO told. "I will be committed, together with the people who are part of the PIEMME Company, to contribute, with ideas and concreteness, to strengthen and expand our presence and to face the changes and challenges that, starting from today, we will have to face up with determination and enthusiasm".

Media and Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365 Fax +39 06 45412300

ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it

invrel@caltagironegroup.it

www.caltagironeeditore.com