Caltagirone Editore : Half year report 2020

DIRECTORS' REPORT
Introduction
This Report refers to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at June 30th 2020, prepared in accordance with Article 154 ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 as supplemented and the Consob Issuers' Regulation.
The Report was prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and approved by the European Union and was drawn up according to IAS 34 - Interim financial reporting, applying the same accounting standards adopted in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31st 2019, with the exception of those described in the paragraph "Accounting standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group" in the Notes to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, to which reference is made.
Implications of the Covid-19 pandemic
Since January 2020, the domestic and international environment has been dominated by the spread of the coronavirus, and the restrictive containment measures consequently implemented by national governments. These had immediate consequences for work organisation and times, general economic performance as well as significant social impacts, and created a climate of general uncertainty.
The Group companies acted promptly, implementing both measures to ensure the health and safety of the workforce and those to recover cost efficiency so as to reduce the financial impacts of reduced advertising and circulation revenues.
The figures for the early months of 2020 also led to an update in forecasts made by the management of Group companies. Although these reaffirmed the strategic guidelines set out in March 2020, they come within a general context which continues to feature a high level of uncertainty.
Operational overview
The key financial results compared to the first half of 2019 are shown below.
In the first six months of 2020, the Group reported Operating Revenues of Euro 54.6 million, reducing 18.3% on H1 2019, following a contraction in advertising revenues (-25.2%) and circulation revenues (-12.3%).
Raw material costs decreased 32.6%, due to the lower quantities utilised in the production process and to the reduced cost of paper.
Labour costs, including non-recurring charges of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million in H1 2019) - due to the measures put in place by a number of Group companies - decreased
11.8%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding these extraordinary charges, labour costs decreased 9.1% on the first half of 2019.
Other operating costs contracted overall by 18.4%, due to the ongoing cost-cutting by the subsidiaries, particularly regarding service costs.
EBITDA reported a loss of Euro 1.8 million (loss of Euro 911 thousand in H1 2019). EBIT saw a loss of Euro 27.5 million (loss of Euro 4.4 million in H1 2019) and
includes the write-down of indefinite life intangible assets for Euro 22 million, in accordance with the applicable accounting standards due to the Covid-19 pandemic (in the corresponding period of 2019 no write-downs were made), amortisation and depreciation of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.1 million in H1 2019), provisions for risks of Euro 30 thousand (Euro 30 thousand in H1 2019) and doubtful debts for Euro 468 thousand (Euro 334 thousand in H1 2019).
Net Financial Income of Euro 2.8 million declined on Euro 5.4 million for H1 2019 due to the lower dividends received on listed shares (Euro 3.3 million in H1 2020 compared to Euro 5.9 million in H1 2019).
The Group Net Result reports a loss of Euro 18.2 million (profit of Euro 1.6 million in the first half of 2019).
The Group Net Cash Position at June 30th 2020 is as follows:
in thousands of Euro
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Cash and cash equivalents
112,866
112,369
Non-current financial liabilities for leasing activities
(4,697)
(5,700)
Current financial liabilities for leasing activities
(2,569)
(3,607)
Current financial liabilities to banks
(7,863)
(9,285)
Net Cash Position
97,737
93,777
The Net Cash Position in accordance with CONSOB Communication DEM 6064291 of July 28th 2006 is illustrated at Note 27 of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements.
The net cash position was Euro 97.7 million, increasing Euro 3.9 million on December 31st 2019 (Euro 93.8 million), mainly due to the effect of dividends collected on listed shares.
Group shareholders' equity amounted to Euro 358.3 million (Euro 408.2 million at December 31st 2019); the decrease concerns the negative effect in the period from the fair value measurement of shares held by the Group and of the result for the period.
The Financial Statement ratio are as follows:
H1 2020
H1 2019
ROE* (Net Result/Net Equity)**
(5.1)
0.4
ROI* (EBIT/total assets)**
(5.8)
(0.8)
ROS* (EBIT/Operating Revenues)**
(50.4)
(6.5)
Equity Ratio(Net equity/total assets)
0.8
0.8
Liquidity Ratio (Current assets/Current liabilities)
2.7
2.7
Capital Invested Ratio (Net equity/Non-current assets)
1.1
1.0
*percentage values
** For definitions of "Net Result" and "EBIT", reference should be made to the income statement attached to the present report
The balance sheet indicators confirm the Group's financial equilibrium, with strong stability, the capacity to meet short-term commitments through liquid funds and finally equilibrium between own funds and fixed assets.
The earnings ratios declined in the same period of 2019, due to the decrease in revenues and margins, resulting from the ongoing health and economic crisis and due to the write-down of indefinite life intangible assets.
Group operating performance
Publishing
Revenues from Group title paper edition sales in H1 2020 contracted by 14.1% on H1 2019 and by 12.3% including digital subscriptions and sales.
The latest available circulation data indicates a reduction of approx. 13.4%1 in paper copies alone and an overall reduction including digital copies of 11.3%2 in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Workings on ADS (Accertamento Diffusione Stampa) figures: total paid (January-May 2020 vs January-May 2019)
Workings on ADS (Accertamento Diffusione Stampa) figures: total paper+digital sales >=30% (January-May 2020 vs January- May 2019)
Advertising
In the first six months of 2020, Group advertising revenues decreased 25.2%.
Paper edition advertising revenues, also including third party advertising, contracted
30.5% on 2019.
Internet advertising, also including third party advertising, decreased 6.3% on 2019. The contribution of this segment to overall advertising revenues was 23.9%.
The overall market in the first five months of 2020 (latest figures available) contracted 27.3%3 for newspaper advertising and 17.2%4 for Internet advertising.
In terms of web presence, the Caltagirone Editore network websites to May 2020 reported 4.49 million unique average daily users Total Audience (PC and mobile)5, up 35.7% on the same month of the previous year.
Related party transactions
"Related" party transactions, as set out in IAS 24, including inter-company transactions, are not atypical or unusual and form part of the ordinary business activities of the companies of the Group. They are regulated at market conditions and take account of the characteristics of the goods and services provided and in the interest of the Group.
The Parent Company in the period did not carry out significant transactions nor significant levels of ordinary transactions requiring communication to the Supervisory Authority under the Consob Regulation concerning transactions with related parties adopted with Resolution No. 17221 of March 12th 2010.
The information on related party transactions, including those required by Consob communication of July 28th 2006, is shown in Note 26 of the Condensed Consolidated Half- Year Financial Statements.
FCP Assoquotidiani Research Centre figures January-May 2020 with corresponding period of 2019
FCP Assointernet Research Centre figures January-May 2020 with corresponding period of 2019
Audiweb figures Total Audience May 2020 (including TAL)
Other information
During the period the Caltagirone Editore Group did not carry out any research and development activity.
The parent company is not subject to management and co-ordination in accordance with the applicable regulation, as its management body has full decision-making autonomy.
At June 30th 2020, total headcount was 600 (611 at December 31st 2019); the first half average headcount was 611.
Risk management
Caltagirone Editore Group's business is generally subject to the following risks: market risk (raw materials prices and the movements in listed share prices), credit risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. The management of the financial risks of the Group is undertaken through organisational directives which govern the management of these risks and the control of all operations which have importance in the composition of the financial and/or commercial assets and liabilities.
In the first half of 2020, no market risks or uncertainties substantially differing from those evident in the 2019 Annual Accounts emerged and therefore the relative management strategy remains unchanged.
Principal uncertainties and going concern
Following on from that stated in the paragraph concerning management risks, the continuation of the general sector crisis does not however cause concern in relation to the going concern principle in that the Group has adequate levels of liquidity and of own funds, while no uncertainties exist that could compromise the capacity of the Group to carry out its operating activities.
Treasury Shares
At June 30th 2020, Caltagirone Editore SpA had 18,209,738 treasury shares in portfolio, comprising 14.57% of the share capital for a value of Euro 23,640,924.
Corporate Governance
Following the resignations of Statutory Auditor Coluccia and Alternate Auditor Amoretti, the Shareholders' Meeting of April 21st 2020 appointed Ms. Dorina Casadei as Statutory Auditor and Ms. Fabiana Flamini as Alternate Auditor.
On March 10th 2020, the Board of Directors confirmed Fabrizio Caprara as the company's Executive Officer for Financial Reporting in 2020.
2020 Outlook
In order to offset the impacts of the Covid-19 emergency on the operating, equity and financial results, the company will continue to implement measures to limit all discretionary costs and to reduce direct and operative overheads.
Write-down of intangible assets with indefinite life
(22,000)
-
Write-down of receivables and other fixed assets
(468)
(334)
Amortisation, depreciation, provisions and write-
21
downs
(25,695)
(3,450)
EBIT
(27,509)
(4,361)
Financial income
3,253
5,890
of which related parties
3,250
5,850
Financial charges
(419)
(524)
of which related parties
(35)
(21)
Net financial income
22
2,834
5,366
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
(24,675)
1,005
Income taxes
6
6,524
642
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(18,151)
1,647
NET PROFIT/(LOSS)
(18,151)
1,647
Group Net Profit(loss)
(18,151)
1,647
Minority interest share
-
-
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
23
(0.170)
0.015
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
23
(0.170)
0.015
Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement
(in Euro thousands)
H1 2020
H1 2019
Net profit/(loss) for the period
(18,151)
1,647
Items which are not reclassified subsequently to profit/(loss)
for the period
Profit/(loss) from the valuation of Investments in equity
(31,757)
12,304
instruments net of the tax effect
Total other items of the Comprehensive Income Statement
(31,757)
12,304
Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
(49,908)
13,951
Attributable to:
Parent Company shareholders
(49,908)
13,951
Minority interest
-
-
Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity
Share
Listing
Treasury
Fair
Other
Result for
Group
Minority
Total
(in Euro thousands)
capital
charges
shares
Value
reserves
the
net
interest
net
reserve
period
equity
N.E.
equity
January 1st 2019
125,000
(18,865)
(23,641)
(3,002)
343,981
(8,298)
415,175
-
415,175
Prior year result carried
(8,298)
8,298
-
-
forward
Total operations with
-
-
-
-
(8,298)
8,298
-
-
-
shareholders
Change in fair value reserve
12,304
12,304
12,304
Net Profit
1,647
1,647
1,647
Comprehensive
-
-
-
12,304
-
1,647
13,951
-
13,951
profit/(loss) for the period
Other changes
110
110
110
Balance at June 30th 2019
125,000
(18,865)
(23,641)
9,302
335,793
1,647
429,236
-
429,236
Balance at January 1st 2020
Prior year result carried forward
Total operations with shareholders
Change in fair value reserve Net Profit/(loss)
Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
Balance at June 30th 2020
125,000
(18,865)
(23,641)
21,087
335,278
(30,649)
408,210
-
408,210
(30,649)
30,649
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30,649)
30,649
-
-
-
(31,757)
(31,757)
(31,757)
(18,151)
(18,151)
(18,151)
-
-
-
(31,757)
-
(18,151)
(49,908)
-
(49,908)
125,000
(18,865)
(23,641)
(10,670)
304,629
(18,151)
358,302
-
358,302
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
in thousands of Euro
CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
BEGINNING OF PERIOD
Net profit/(loss) for the period Amortisation & depreciation (Revaluations) and write-downs Net financial income/(charges) (Gains)/losses on disposals Income taxes
Changes in employee provisions
Changes in current and non-current provisions
OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL
(Increase) Decrease in inventories
(Increase) Decrease in Trade receivables Increase (Decrease) in Trade payables Change in other current and non-current liabilities Change in deferred and current income taxes
OPERATING CASH FLOW Dividends received Interest received
Interest paid
Other income (charges) received/paid Income taxes paid
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIESInvestments in intangible fixed assets Investments in tangible fixed assets
Sale of intangible and tangible assets
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIESChange in current financial liabilities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Effect exc. diffs. on cash & cash equivalents
Change in net liquidity
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
Note
H1 2020
H1 2019
10
112,368
109,656
(18,151)
1,647
3,197
3,085
22,468
335
(2,834)
(5,366)
(14)
(1)
(6,524)
(642)
(542)
(571)
123
739
(2,277)
(774)
(344)
(88)
7,677
4,177
(1,927)
(2,396)
(1,667)
(1,412)
22
213
1,484
(280)
3,250
5,850
-
40
(279)
(345)
3
-
-
(258)
4,458
5,007
(510)
(108)
(360)
(180)
373
-
(497)
(288)
(3,463)
(2,646)
(3,463)
(2,646)
-
-
498
2,073
10
112,866
111,729
21
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
June 30th 2020
Introduction
Caltagirone Editore SpA (Parent Company) is a limited liability company, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, operating in the publishing sector with its registered office in Rome (Italy), Via Barberini, No, 28.
At June 30th 2020, the shareholders with holdings above 3% of the share capital, as per the shareholders' register, the communications received in accordance with Article 120 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24th 1998, and other information available are:
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone 75,955,300 shares (60.76%). The above investment is held indirectly through the companies:
Parted 1982 Srl 44,454,550 shares (35.56%)
Gamma Srl 9,000,750 shares (7.20%)
FGC SpA 22,500,000 shares (18.00%)
The company in addition holds 18,209,739 treasury shares, equal to 14.57% of the share capital.
At the date of the preparation of this report, the ultimate holding company was FGC SpA, due to the shares held through subsidiary companies.
The Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements at June 30th 2020 include the Condensed Half-Year Financial Statements of the Parent Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"). For the consolidation, the financial statements prepared by the Directors of the individual consolidated companies were used.
This half-year report was authorised for publication by the Board of Directors on July 27th 2020.
Compliance with international accounting standards approved by the European Commission
The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at June 30th 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and of the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC), approved by the European Commission (hereinafter "IFRS").
In particular, the Condensed Consolidated Group Half-Year Financial Statements 2020 were prepared according to the criteria set out by IAS 34 for the preparation of interim financial statements. These financial statements contain condensed information compared to
the applicable accounting standards and must be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended December 31st 2019.
The financial statements conform with the Annual Accounts in application of the updated version of IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements (revised in 2007).
The accounting standards adopted in the preparation of these Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements are the same as those utilised for the consolidated financial statements at December 31st 2019, with the exception of those described below in the "Accounting standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group" paragraph.
The 2019 consolidated financial statements are available on request from the registered offices of the company Caltagirone Editore S.p.A., via Barberini, 28 Rome or on the website www.caltagironeeditore.com.
Basis of presentation
The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements consist of the Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement, the Comprehensive Consolidated Income Statement, the Statement of changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the present Notes to the financial statements.
The Balance Sheet is presented in a format which separates the current and non- current assets and liabilities, while the Income Statement and the Comprehensive Income Statement are classified on the basis of the nature of the costs, the Comprehensive Income Statement, beginning with the result for the period, highlights the effects of profits and losses recognised directly to equity, the statement in changes in Shareholders' Equity outlines the changes in the period to the individual accounts comprising Net Equity, while the cash flow statement is presented utilising the indirect method.
The IFRS were applied in accordance with the "Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements" and no matters arose which required recourse to the exceptions permitted by IAS 1, paragraph 17.
It is recalled that CONSOB, resolution No, 15519 of July 27th 2006 requires that the above financial statements report, where the amounts are significant, additional sub- accounts to those already specifically required by IAS 1 and other international accounting standards in order to show the balances and transactions with related parties as well as the relative income statement accounts relating to non-recurring, unusual or atypical operations.
The Consolidated Financial Statements were presented in thousands of Euro, the functional currency of the Parent Company and all of the companies included in the present consolidated financial statements.
All amounts included in the notes are expressed in thousands of Euro, except where otherwise indicated.
The assets and liabilities are shown separately and without any offsetting.
Use of estimates
The preparation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements requires the Directors to apply accounting principles and methods that, in some circumstances, are based on difficulties and subjective valuations and estimates based on the historical experience and assumptions which are from time to time considered reasonable and realistic based on the relative circumstances. The application of these estimates and assumptions impact upon the amounts reported in the financial statements, such as the financial situation and balance sheet, the income statement and the cash flow statement, and on the disclosures in the notes to the accounts. The final outcome of the accounts in the financial statements, which use the above-mentioned estimates and assumptions, may differ from those reported in the financial statements due to the uncertainty which characterises the assumptions and conditions upon which the estimates are based.
The estimates and assumptions are reviewed periodically and the effects of all variations recorded in the income statement, when they relate only to that year. When the revision relates to both current and future periods (for example the revision of the useful life of fixed assets), the changes are recorded in the period in which the revision is made and in the relative future periods.
Some valuation processes, in particular the determination of any reduction in fixed assets, are generally made on a complete basis on the preparation of the annual accounts, when all the necessary information is available, except where there are specific indications of impairment which require an immediate valuation of any loss in value. This was the case at June 30th 2020, in relation to Covid-19.
Similarly, the actuarial valuations necessary for the determination of the employee benefit plans based on IAS 19 are normally calculated in the preparation of the annual accounts.
Income taxes are calculated according to the specific rates applicable for 2020 and the expectations for the recovery of deferred tax assets based on projections for future assessable income, considering also the nature of the circumstances determining them.
Consolidation scope
The consolidation scope includes the parent company and all of its subsidiaries, directly or indirectly held (hereinafter the "Group").
The list of subsidiaries included in the consolidation scope is as follows:
Reg.
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
offic
Activities
e
Caltagirone Editore SpA
Rome
Parent
Parent
finance
Company
Il Messaggero SpA
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Il Mattino SpA
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Piemme SpA
Rome
100%
100%
advertising
Leggo Srl
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Finced Srl
Rome
100%
100%
finance
Ced Digital & Servizi Srl
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Corriere Adriatico Srl
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Quotidiano di Puglia Srl
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Il Gazzettino SpA
Rome
100%
100%
publishing
Stampa Venezia Srl (1)
Rome
100%
100%
printing
Imprese Tipografiche Venete Srl (1)
Rome
100%
100%
printing
P.I.M. Srl (1)
Rome
100%
100%
advertising
Servizi Italia 15 Srl
Rome
100%
100%
services
Stampa Roma 2015 Srl
Rome
100%
100%
printing
Stampa Napoli 2015 Srl
Rome
100%
100%
printing
( 1 ) Held by Il Gazzettino SpA
ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO STANDARDS ADOPTED BY THE GROUP
From January 1st 2020, the Group adopted the following new accounting standards:
Amendments to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting, which was endorsed by the EU on December 6th 2019 with Regulation No. 2075. The main changes on the 2010 version concern a new chapter regarding measurement, improved definitions and guidance, in particular with regards to defining liabilities, and
the clarification of important concepts such as stewardship, prudence and upon measurement uncertainties. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2020 or subsequently.
Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material, which were endorsed by the EU on December 10th2019 with Regulation No. 2014. The objective of this document is to refine and align the definition of "Material" present in some IFRS, so that such is also consistent with the new Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting approved in March 2018 and endorsed by the EU on December 6th2019. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st2020 or subsequently.
Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform, which were endorsed by the EU on January 16th2020 with Regulation No. 34. The objective of the document is to enable reporting entities not to interrupt hedging transactions until the reform of the financial reference indices for the calculation of interest rates, which is still ongoing worldwide, has been completed. This reform, in particular, has created uncertainties about the timing and amount of future cash flows associated with certain financial instruments, with the consequent risk of having to terminate hedging relationships designated in accordance with IAS 39 or IFRS 9. According to the IASB, discontinuing hedging relationships because of these uncertainties does not provide useful information to users of financial statements; therefore, the document under review has made specific amendments to IAS 39, IFRS 9 and IFRS 7, introducing temporary derogations from the application of the specific hedge accounting provisions of IFRS 9 and IAS 39, to be applied obligatorily to all hedging transactions directly impacted by the reform of the reference indices for the determination of interest rates. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st2020 or subsequently.
Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations,which was endorsed by the EU on April 21st2020 with Regulation No. 551. This document introduced a much more restrictive definition of business than that contained in the previous version of IFRS 3, in addition to a process to be followed to verify whether a transaction qualifies as a
"business combination" or simply as the acquisition of an asset. The amendment should be applied to acquisitions occurring from January 1st 2020.
The adoption of the new standards applicable from January 1st 2020 did not have significant effects.
New accounting standards and interpretations:
At the date of the approval of these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, the IASB had issued (however not yet approved by the European Union) a number of accounting standards, interpretations and amendments - some still in the consultation phase
in relation to which we highlight:
On May 18th 2017, the IASB published the new standard IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, which replaces the current IFRS 4. The new standard on insurance contracts improves transparency on profit sources and on the quality of profits realised and ensures a high level of results comparability, introducing a single standard for the recognition of revenues which reflects the services provided. On
June 25th 2020, the IASB published the document "Amendments to IFRS 17", which includes some changes to IFRS 17 and the deferral of the entry into force of the new accounting standard to January 1st 2023. At the condensed consolidated half-year reporting date, the endorsement process was ongoing.
On January 23rd 2020, the IASB published amendments to IAS 1. The document "Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current" provides that a liability is classified as current ornon-currentaccording to the rights existing at the date of the financial statements. In addition, it states that the classification is not affected by the entity's expectation to exercise its rights to defer settlement of the liability. Finally, it is clarified that this regulation refers to the transfer of cash, equity instruments, other assets or services to the counterparty. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st2023. Early application is permitted. The endorsement process is still in progress.
On May 14th 2020 the IASB published the document "Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations; IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment; IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as well as Annual Improvements 2018- 2020" so as to introduce some specific improvements to these standards. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2022. The endorsement process is still in progress.
On May 28th 2020, the IASB published the document "Covid19-RelatedRent Concessions", by which it amended IFRS 16 Leasing to include a practical expedient to simplify the accounting by lessees of the rent concession obtained as a result of
the Covid-19 pandemic. This practical expedient is optional and does not apply to lessors. The amendments to IFRS 16 come into force from the financial statements of the financial years starting from or after June 1st 2020, but may be applied early to the financial statements of previous financial years (including the related interim financial statements), whose publication has not yet been authorised. The approval process is still ongoing and is expected to conclude in the coming months.
On June 25th 2020, The IASB published the document entitled "Amendments to IFRS 4 Contracts - deferral of IFRS 9", which clarified a number of applicational aspects of IFRS 9 before the definitive application of IFRS 17. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2021. Endorsement by the EU is expected in 2020.
Any effects that the newly applied accounting standards, amendments and interpretations may have on the Group financial disclosure are currently being evaluated.
Value of the Group
The Stock Market capitalisation of Caltagirone Editore is currently lower than the net equity of the Group (Stock Market capitalisation at June 30th 2020 of Euro 97.5 million compared to a Group net equity of Euro 358.3 million), significantly lower than the valuations based on the fundamentals of the Group expressed by its value in use.
The capacity to generate cash flows or the establishment of specific fair values (cash and cash equivalents, equity instruments and Publishing Titles) may justify this difference; stock market prices in fact also reflect circumstances not strictly related to the Group, with expectations focused on the short-term.
Implications of Covid-19 on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020
The H1 2020 figures, partly due to the spread of Covid-19 and the consequent restrictions enforced by governmental authorities, report a drop in circulation revenues for paper editions (-14.1% on H1 2019 and -12.3% considering also digital subscriptions and copies), and of advertising revenues (-25.2% on H1 2019).
In order to offset this decrease in revenues, the Group companies quickly reacted by introducing a number of editorial initiatives to support sales, digital subscriptions and advertising, in addition to various actions to renegotiate the prices of raw materials and introduce efficiencies to the production processes and, overall, to the structure of other operating costs. The epidemic also had an impact on the period's margin, which overall reduced Euro 903 thousand on H1 2019, although management expects a recovery as early as the second half of 2020 and over subsequent years.
The Group companies therefore concentrated on strategies to continue to offset the impacts of Covid-19. In this regard, management is undertaking further actions to improve the efficiency of operating costs, in addition to those to further encourage the use of digital channels.
This general environment required an update to the forecasts made by Group company management, confirming the strategic guidelines at March 2020, although within a highly uncertain general environment. Therefore, as described in Note 2 concerning intangible assets with indefinite useful life, a new Business Plan for the years 2021-2025 was drawn up, which indicated the need to write-down the Group's Newspaper titles for Euro 22 million.
Among the other effects of the spread of Covid-19, we indicate that the value of the listed shares in portfolio decreased by approx. 27% compared to December 31st 2019. However, the Group has the capacity to keep these securities in portfolio as it has a strong capital and financial base.
ASSETS
1. Intangible assets with definite life
Historical cost
Patents
Trademarks and
Others
Total
Concessions
01.01.2019
1,570
626
5,742
7,938
Increases
47
1,038
1,085
Decreases
(354)
(354)
31.12.2019
1,570
673
6,426
8,669
01.01.2020
1,570
673
6,426
8,669
Increases
146
364
510
30.06.2020
1,570
819
6,790
9,179
Amortisation & loss in
Patents
Trademarks and
Others
Total
value
Concessions
01.01.2019
1,555
487
5,428
7,470
Increases
8
139
243
390
31.12.2019
1,563
626
5,671
7,860
01.01.2020
1,563
626
5,671
7,860
Increases
4
39
107
150
30.06.2020
1,567
665
5,778
8,010
Net value
01.01.2019
15
139
314
468
31.12.2019
7
47
755
809
30.06.2020
3
154
1,012
1,169
At June 30th 2020, no companies of the Group recorded the existence of inactive or completely amortised intangible assets still in use of significant value.
The amortisation rates used are shown below:
Category
Average rate
Development Costs
20.0%
Industrial patents and intel. property rights
26.5%
Trademarks, concessions and licenses
10.0%
Other
28.0%
2. Intangible assets with indefinite life
The indefinite intangible assets, composed entirely of the newspaper titles, are not amortised, but subject at least annually to verifications to determine the existence of any loss in value.
The table below shows the movements in the intangible assets with indefinite life:
Historical cost
Goodwill
Newspaper
Total
titles
01.01.2019
189,596
286,794
476,390
Increases
-
Decreases
-
31.12.2019
189,596
286,794
476,390
01.01.2020
189,596
286,794
476,390
Increases
-
Decreases
-
30.06.2020
189,596
286,794
476,390
Write-downs
Goodwill
Newspaper
Total
titles
01.01.2019
189,596
86,591
276,187
Increases
39,800
39,800
Decreases
-
31.12.2019
189,596
126,391
315,987
01.01.2020
189,596
126,391
315,987
Increases
22,000
22,000
Decreases
-
30.06.2020
189,596
148,391
337,987
Net value
01.01.2019
-
200,203
200,203
31.12.2019
-
160,403
160,403
30.06.2020
-
138,403
138,403
The breakdown of the balance relating to the newspaper titles is shown below:
01.01.2019
Increases/(Decreases)
Write-downs
31.12.2019
Il Messaggero S.p.A.
90,808
90,808
Il Mattino SpA
35,496
(12,700)
22,796
Quotidiano di Puglia SpA
8,931
(4,400)
4,531
Corriere Adriatico SpA
11,578
(5,500)
6,078
Il Gazzettino S.p.A.
53,387
(17,200)
36,187
Other
minor
newspaper
3
3
titles
Total
200,203
-
(39,800)
160,403
01.01.2020
Increases/(Decreases)
Write-downs
30.06.2020
Il Messaggero S.p.A.
90,808
(7,500)
83,308
Il Mattino SpA
22,796
(2,000)
20,796
Quotidiano di Puglia SpA
4,531
(2,000)
2,531
Corriere Adriatico SpA
6,078
(2,000)
4,078
Il Gazzettino S.p.A.
36,187
(8,500)
27,687
Other
minor
newspaper
3
3
titles
Total
160,403
-
(22,000)
138,403
In accordance with IAS 36 "Impairment of Assets" (IAS 36 paragraphs 9 and 12), it was assessed that the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic (see also the paragraph "Implications of Covid-19 on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020") are indicators of impairment of assets with an indefinite useful life. Therefore, specific impairment tests were carried out.
In relation to the valuation model utilised to establish recoverability, in line with the tests performed on December 31st 2019, a recoverability check was conducted for the value of the individual Newspaper Titles in accordance with the combined provisions of IAS 36 par. 10(a) and IAS 38 par. 108.
The impairment test on the individual Newspaper Titles was carried out on the basis of the recoverable value on the individual Newspapers calculated using a model in line with that used to calculate the third level fair value of IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" ("IFRS 13").
The recoverable value of the Newspaper Titles was established through application of a method based on empirical multipliers. This method is one of the most widely used comparative methods in common practice for the calculation of the value of specific categories of intangible assets.
The model applied refers to, for the estimated recoverable value of the Newspaper Titles, revenue multipliers (separate for circulation and advertising revenue) and a corrective factor based on a multiple of the negative EBITDA values which may be generated by the Newspaper Title. The multiplier ratios of the revenue variables are calibrated on the basis of a "balance scorecard" which allocates a score for a series of qualitative factors contributing to the value of the newspaper titles (age, competition, circulation, price, editing, advertising attractiveness, future potential, advertising catchment area and profitability), based on an analysis of the general publishing sector performance and the competitive position of each newspaper title on its market, in addition to historical experience and managerial assessments of the qualitative profiles of each of the publishing titles. The determination of the revenue ratios based on the overall score from the balance scorecard, for each Newspaper Title, is based on an objective criteria on the basis of which, for all ratios, the allocation of a minimum score for all qualitative factors corresponds to the extreme low-end of the parametric range and the maximum score to the extreme upper range. For the purposes of the analyses at June 30th 2020, lower scores were recorded compared to those utilised with reference to December 31st 2019. In particular, taking account of the historic and present results of each Title, among others, revenue level for the sales of the paper, advertising revenues and earnings, in addition to medium/long-term publishing business
development expectations, the changes made concerned the scores attributed to price and competition factors (with regards to the competitivity profiles), advertising attractiveness and advertising potential (with regards to advertising revenue development), circulation and future potential.
The underlying table reports the book values of the Newspaper Titles following the impairment tests on the Newspaper Titles. The results, confirmed also by valuations made by an independent expert, resulted in a write-down of Euro 22 million.
Description
Newspaper titles
(€/000)
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Write-
downs
Il Gazzettino
27,687
36,187
-8,500
Il Messaggero
83,308
90,808
-7,500
Il Mattino
20,796
22,796
-2,000
Quotidiano di
Puglia
2,531
4,531
-2,000
Corriere Adriatico
4,078
6,078
-2,000
In addition to impairment tests on the value of the Newspaper Titles at June 30th 2020 through application of the model outlined previously, taking account of the close interdependence between the various Group legal entities and in line with that carried out for the impairment test regarding financial year 2019, an analysis was also carried out on the future cash flows of the CGU, utilising a single aggregate financial statement which, among other issues, enables a single "reading" of the figures according to the effective operating manner of the newspaper titles and the dedicated advertising agency.
The verification of the recoverability of the CGU's is based on the economic and financial plan of the Caltagirone Editore Group using the financial statement accounts of the CGU of the Group comprising the publishing (including the Newspaper titles) and advertising activities.
The analysis was carried out according to IAS 36. The value in use in H1 2020 was determined through the Discounted Cash Flow method, which is the discounting of the future operating cash flows generated by the CGU.
In particular, the cash flows were estimated for a period of 5 years and then discounted based on the cost of capital of the CGU (WACC). A terminal value representing the projections of the CGU's revenue capacity, calculated under the perpetual return model, was added to this value. A growth rate of zero was applied for the calculation of the terminal value.
In carrying out the impairment test, based on future cash flow projections calculated as per management estimates approved by the Board of Directors, the forecast performances for H2 2020 were taken into consideration. In addition, for subsequent years, specific performance estimates were drawn up, taking account of the general and market environment as impacted by the current crisis, in addition to the resultant changed operating conditions. In this regard, the forecasts made in the previous year by the Company were reviewed also on the basis of figures at June 30th 2020.
In particular, the restructuring and cost cutting actions approved and undertaken over time by management have always had a greater impact than expected. On the other hand, the advertising and print circulation markets, due to the extended crisis and together with the extraordinary digital revolution, has meant more extensive and long-lasting difficulties than predicted by all the leading operators. Therefore, the expected cash flows utilised in the model were calculated based on the 2021 budget and the 2022-2025 planning data and represent the best estimate of the amounts and timing for which the future cash flows are expected to occur based on the long-term plan which was reviewed and updated on June 30th 2020 to take account of that outlined above and of differences between the previous plan and the overall results. The operating costs considered in the expected cash flows were also determined based on management estimates for the coming five years and take account of the positive effects of the restructuring plan already in place. A further impairment test did not indicate additional write-downs to the CGU involved in publishing and advertising operations.
The underlying table reports the principal parameters used in the impairment test.
Description
Tax rate
WACC*
g-rate**
Explicit period
30.06.2020
2019
30.06.2020
2019
30.06.2020
2019
cash flows
Value
28.82%
28.82%
6.40%
6.10%
0
0
5 years
The WACC represents the average weighted cost of capital of the entity taking into account the specific risks relating to the operating sectors considered. This parameter is considered net of fiscal effect and takes account of interest rate movements.
The g-rate concerns the expected growth rate in order to calculate the "Terminal Value"
The sensitivity analysis carried out indicated that - although a not insignificant sensitivity was observed for the estimates on changes to the g and WACC parameters considered and that, in certain valuation scenarios, the difference between the estimated Enterprise Value and the carrying amount of the Net Capital Employed of the CGU would be negative (however only in scenarios with a growth rate of zero) - in the majority of scenarios examined, the results of the tests substantially confirmed the conclusions obtained for the base scenario.
Further to the impairment models utilised in valuing indefinite intangible assets, for the estimate of the effective value of the newspapers` intangible assets, elements which lie outside the typical economic considerations are also considered and which relate to the number of readers and the circulation on the market, issues which determine the effective value of the newspaper and the price.
3. Property, plant and equipment
Commercial
Historical cost
Land &
Plant and
and
Right of use
Other assets
Total
Buildings
Machinery
industrial
assets
equipment
01.01.2019
60,213
98,159
806
-
20,923
180,101
Increases
206
95
12,658
541
13,500
Decreases
(201)
(201)
Reclassifications
(127)
(226)
(353)
31.12.2019
60,292
98,254
806
12,658
21,037
193,047
01.01.2020
60,292
98,254
806
12,658
21,037
193,047
Increases
68
3
51
238
360
Decreases
(311)
(137)
(448)
30.06.2020
60,292
98,322
809
12,398
21,138
192,959
Commercial
Depreciation & loss in
Land &
Plant and
and
Right of use
Other assets
Total
value
Buildings
Machinery
industrial
assets
equipment
01.01.2019
28,234
93,861
804
-
19,850
142,749
Increases
1,561
563
1
3,393
388
5,906
Decreases
(182)
(182)
Reclassifications
(242)
8
(234)
31.12.2019
29,553
94,424
805
3,393
20,064
148,239
01.01.2020
29,553
94,424
805
3,393
20,064
148,239
Increases
786
284
1
1,792
184
3,047
Decreases
(1)
(88)
(89)
Reclassifications
7
(7)
-
30.06.2020
30,339
94,715
806
5,184
20,153
151,197
Net value
01.01.2019
31,979
4,298
2
-
1,073
37,352
31.12.2019
30,739
3,830
1
9,265
973
44,808
30.06.2020
29,953
3,607
3
7,214
985
41,762
"Land and Buildings" include operating offices and facilities for the printing of newspapers.
The account "Plant and machinery" is mainly composed of the presses belonging to Group publishing companies.
"Right of use assets" almost exclusively comprise the lease contracts for offices and press rooms, whose total discounted value is recognised to property, plant and equipment as per IFRS 16.
The account "Other assets" includes, in addition to computers, servers and network appliances, leasehold improvements and restructuring relating to rented offices. Depreciation is calculated based on the duration of the contract, which is lower than the useful life of the asset.
No financial charges were capitalised.
4. Equity investments and non-current securities
Equity investments and non-current
01.01.2019
Increases/(Decreases)
Write-downs
Fair value
31.12.2019
securities
change
Investments in other companies
1,218
(8)
valued at cost
1,210
Investments in equity instruments
94,900
24,667
119,567
Total
96,118
-
(8)
24,667
120,777
Equity investments and non-current
01.01.2020
Increases/(Decreases)
Write-downs
Fair value
30.06.2020
securities
change
Investments in other companies
1,210
valued at cost
1,210
Investments in equity instruments
119,567
(32,012)
87,555
Total
120,777
-
-
(32,012)
88,765
The breakdown of the account investments in other companies is as follows:
Investments
in
other
%
01.01.2019
Increases/(Decreases)
Write-downs
31.12.2019
companies
Ansa
6.71
1,198
1,198
Other minor
20
(8)
12
Total
1,218
-
(8)
1,210
Investments
in
other
01.01.2020
Increases/(Decreases)
Write-downs
30.06.2020
companies
Ansa
6.71
1,198
1,198
Other minor
12
12
Total
1,210
-
-
1,210
Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report
The company ANSA is the leading news agency in Italy and a leader worldwide; ANSA is a cooperative of 34 members, including the leading publishers of national newspapers, created with a mission to publish and circulate news.
The investments in other companies are valued at fair value or, where the development plans are not available, at cost, adjusting for impairments where present.
During the period, no impairment indicators were identified and therefore no impairment test was carried out.
According to the information held by the Group therefore, no indications exist that the cost differs significantly from the fair value.
The breakdown of the account "Investments in equity instruments", valued at fair value to other comprehensive income items, is as follows:
Investments in
01.01.2019
Increases
Decreases
Fair value
31.12.2019
capital instruments
change
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
94,900
24,667
119,567
Total
94,900
-
-
24,667
119,567
01.01.2020
Increases
Decreases
Fair value
30.06.2020
change
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
119,567
(32,012)
87,555
Total
119,567
-
-
(32,012)
87,555
Number
01.01.2019
Increases
Decreases
31.12.2019
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
6,500,000
6,500,000
01.01.2020
Increases
Decreases
30.06.2020
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
6,500,000
6,500,000
The valuation at fair value of these investments at June 30th 2020 was recorded to the Comprehensive Income Statement in the Shareholders' Equity reserve for a negative Euro 32 million, excluding the positive tax effect of Euro 255 thousand.
Fair Value reserve
Tax effect
Fair value reserve, net of tax effect
Changes in the period
01.01.2019
Increases
Decreases
31.12.2019
(3,325)
24,667
21,342
323
(578)
(255)
(3,002)
24,667
(578)
21,087
24,089
Fair Value reserve
Tax effect
Fair value reserve, net of tax effect
01.01.2020
Increases
Decreases
30.06.2020
21,342
(32,012)
(10,670)
(255)
255
-
21,087
255
(32,012)
(10,670)
Changes in the period
(31,757)
In relation to the disclosure required by IFRS 13, concerning the so-called "hierarchy of fair value", these instruments belong to level one, as concerning financial instruments listed on an active market.
5. Other non-current assets
The account, amounting to Euro 90 thousand, relates entirely to receivables for deposits due within five years.
6. Deferred taxes, payables for current taxes and income taxes for the period
The movements are shown below of the deferred tax assets and liabilities:
01.01.2019
Provisions
Utilisations
Other
31.12.2019
changes
Deferred tax assets
51,202
3,664
(1,109)
(141)
53,616
Deferred tax liabilities
48,232
2,060
(9,533)
227
40,986
Total
2,970
1,604
8,424
(368)
12,630
01.01.2020
Provisions
Utilisations
Other
30.06.2020
changes
Deferred tax assets
53,616
2,423
(537)
-
55,502
Deferred tax liabilities
40,986
948
(5,628)
(256)
36,050
Total
12,630
1,475
5,091
256
19,452
The increase in deferred tax assets compared to the previous period is principally due to the recognition of tax losses in the half-year.
The deferred tax liabilities refer to temporary differences concerning amortisation and depreciation, while utilisations principally concern the write-downs made on the newspaper titles.
The other changes in the deferred tax assets and liabilities include the tax effects on the fair value of the investments recorded to the Comprehensive Income Statement.
Taking account of the timing differences and, on the fact that fiscal losses are not time-limited and based on forecasts, it is considered that the Group will have, in the coming years, sufficient assessable income to recover the deferred tax assets recorded in the financial statements at June 30th 2020.
The income taxes for the period consist of:
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
IRAP current taxes
42
95
Current taxes
42
95
Provision for deferred tax liabilities
948
972
Utilisation of deferred tax liabilities
(5,628)
(442)
Deferred tax liabilities
(4,680)
530
Recording of deferred tax assets
(2,423)
(1,947)
Utilisation of deferred tax assets
537
680
Deferred tax assets
(1,886)
(1,267)
Total income taxes
(6,524)
(642)
Current and deferred IRES tax
(5,904)
(907)
Current and deferred IRAP tax
(620)
265
Total income taxes
(6,524)
(642)
7. Inventories
Inventories at June 30th 2020 amount to Euro 2.0 million (Euro 1.7 million at December 31st 2019) and consist exclusively of raw materials (principally paper and ink), ancillary and consumables.
The change of inventory recorded in the income statement amounts to a decrease of Euro 344 thousand and is included in the account Raw material costs (see Note 19).
Inventories are measured at the lower of the purchase price, calculated using the weighed average cost method, and the realisable value. There is no inventory provided as a guarantee on liabilities.
8. Trade receivables
The breakdown is as follows:
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Trade receivables
41,895
50,342
Doubtful debt provision
(7,410)
(7,637)
Trade receivables
34,485
42,705
Trade receivables - related parties
201
122
Advances to suppliers
19
22
Total trade receivables
34,705
42,849
Trade receivables principally relate to Group advertising revenues from the advertising agency Piemme SpA (Euro 30 million).
9. Other current assets
The breakdown is as follows:
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Employee receivables
15
29
VAT receivables
64
61
Other receivables
429
272
Prepaid expenses
824
442
Other current assets
1,332
804
10. Cash and cash equivalents
The breakdown is as follows:
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Bank and postal deposits
112,822
112,329
Cash in hand and similar
44
39
Total cash and cash
112,866
109,656
equivalents
The increase in cash and cash equivalents at June 30th 2020 is essentially due to the receipt of dividends on listed shares of Euro 3.3 million.
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY & LIABILITIES
11. Shareholders' Equity
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Share Capital
125,000
125,000
Listing charges
(18,865)
(18,865)
Share premium reserve
459,126
459,126
Legal reserve
25,000
25,000
FTA Reserve
16,927
16,927
Treasury shares
(23,641)
(23,641)
Reserve for treasury shares
23,641
23,641
Fair Value reserve
(10,670)
21,087
IAS 19 post-employment benefit
(2,254)
(2,254)
reserve
Other Reserves
1,393
1,393
Prior year results
(219,204)
(188,555)
Net loss
(18,151)
(30,649)
Group net equity
358,302
408,210
Minority interest N.E.
-
-
Total net equity
358,302
415,175
The Share capital amounts to Euro 125 million, consisting of 125 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of Euro 1 each.
All of the ordinary shares issued are fully paid-in. There are no shares subject to guarantees or restrictions on the distribution of dividends. At June 30th 2020, Caltagirone Editore SpA had 18,209,738 treasury shares in portfolio, comprising 14.57% of the share capital.
The fair value reserve, negative for Euro 10.7 million, which includes the net change for the period - a decrease of Euro 31.8 million - to adjust the market value of investments in equity instruments
12. Employee benefits
Employee benefit plans
The movements in the Employee benefits provision were as follows:
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Net liability at beginning of period
15,405
15,590
Current cost in the period (service costs)
89
194
Interest charge (interest cost)
140
228
Actuarial profits/(losses)
-
702
(Services paid)
(631)
(1,309)
Net liability at end of period
15,003
15,405
Employee numbers and cost
H1 2020
H1 2019
Wages and salaries
18,334
20,167
Social security expenses
5,764
6,356
Employee provisions
768
1,243
Other costs
1,626
2,281
Total labour costs
26,492
30,047
The account wages and salaries and social charges reflects the benefits of the restructuring and reorganisation plans undertaken in previous years, under which the workforce was re-sized (see also the average workforce reported below).
Other costs include charges concerning labour disputes, leaving incentives and the social security institution contributions from the restructuring also carried out in the first half of 2020 of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million in H1 2018).
The following table shows the average number of employees by category:
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Average
Average
2020
2019
Executives
16
17
16
18
Managers & white-collar
160
164
165
169
Journalists
343
345
345
348
Print workers
81
85
85
86
Total
600
611
611
621
13. Provisions for risks and charges (current and non-current)
Legal disputes
Agents' indemnity
Other risks
Total
Balance at January 1st 2019
7,324
71
1,891
9,286
Provisions
2,228
24
136
2,388
Utilisations
(225)
(280)
(505)
Balance at December 31st
9,327
95
1,747
11,169
2019
of which:
Current portion
5,319
1,746
7,065
Non-current portion
4,008
95
1
4,104
Total
9,327
95
1,747
11,169
Balance at January 1st 2020
9,327
95
1,747
11,169
Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report
Provisions
61
752
813
Utilisations
(649)
(8)
(32)
(689)
Balance at June 30th 2020
8,739
87
2,467
11,293
of which:
Current portion
4,767
2,465
7,232
Non-current portion
3,972
87
2
4,061
Total
8,739
87
2,467
11,293
The provision for legal disputes refers principally to the provisions made mainly by the Group's publishing companies against liabilities prevalently deriving from damages requested for slander and from employees. The provision was estimated taking into consideration the nature of the business, based on experience in similar cases and on all the information available at the date of preparation of these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, considering the difficulty in estimating charges and the timing connected to each single case.
The agent's indemnity provision, which reflects the prudent increase in the risk connected to the termination of the mandate conferred to agents in accordance with law, refers to the company Piemme SpA, advertising agency.
The provisions for other risks principally include residual charges relating to the restructuring plans by some companies of the Group.
14. Non-current and current financial liabilities
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Payables for leasing assets
4,697
5,700
Non-current financial liabilities
4,697
5,700
Bank payables
7,863
9,285
Payables for leasing assets
2,569
3,607
Current financial liabilities
10,432
12,892
15. Other current and non-current liabilities
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Other non-current liabilities
Other payables
168
192
Deferred income
1,244
1,438
Total
1,412
1,630
Other current liabilities
Social security institutions
2,567
4,397
Employee payables
6,438
4,991
VAT payables
470
236
Withholding taxes
1,214
2,032
Other payables
7,741
8,149
Payables to related companies
24
36
Deferred income
1,496
478
Total
19,950
20,319
Other payables include Euro 4.9 million as the amount available to the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 25 of the by-laws which establishes the allocation to this account of 2% of net profit for the full year.
16. Trade payables
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Trade payables
19,226
19,586
Payables to related companies
131
1,698
Total
19,357
22,243
Trade payables principally refer to operating subsidiaries in the publishing sector and relate to the purchase of raw materials, services and capital expenditures. The book value of the trade payables reported above approximates their fair value.
Amortisation of intangible assets Depreciation of property, plant & equipment Amortisation for leased assets
Provision for risks and charges Write-downs: Intangible Assets with Indefinite Useful Life
Doubtful debt provision
Total amortisation, depreciation, provisions & write-downs
H1 2020
H1 2019
150147
1,255 1,276
1,792
1,663
30
30
22,000
-
468334
25,695 3,450
The depreciation of tangible fixed assets principally relates to the depreciation on printing and rotary plant.
In relation to the write-down of intangible assets with indefinite life reference should be made to Note 2.
22. Net financial income/(charges)
Financial income
H1 2020
H1 2019
Dividends
3,250
5,850
Bank deposit interest
-
2
Other financial income
3
38
Total
3,253
5,890
of which related parties
3,250
5,850
Financial charges
Interest on bank accounts
(129)
(136)
Financial charges on post-em. bens.
(140)
(179)
Banking commissions and charges
(76)
(111)
Int. on leased assets IFRS 16
(43)
(73)
Other financial expenses
(31)
(25)
Total
(419)
(524)
of which related parties
35
21
Financial result
2,834
5,366
The dividends included in financial income relates to the shareholding in Assicurazioni Generali SpA.
23. Earnings per share
The basic earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the Group net result for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding in the period.
H1 2020
H1 2019
Net Result
(18,151)
1,647
Number of ordinary shares
106,790
106,790
in circulation (000's)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
(0.17)
0.015
The diluted result per share is identical to the basic result per share as at the date of the present financial statements there were no securities which may be converted into shares.
In 2020 no dividends were distributed.
24. Other comprehensive income statement items
The breakdown of the other comprehensive income statement items, excluding the tax effects, is reported below:
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Gross
Tax effect
Net value
Gross
Tax effect
Net value
value
value
Profit/(loss) from the valuation of
(32,012)
255
(31,757)
12,740
(436)
12,304
Investments in equity instruments
25. Related party transactions
Transactions with companies under common control
The transactions of Group companies with related parties generally relate to normal operations and are regulated at market conditions. They principally relate to the exchange of goods, the provision of services, and the provision and use of financial resources by associated companies and subsidiaries excluded from the consolidation scope, as well as with other companies belonging to the Caltagirone Group or under its control.
There are no atypical or unusual transactions which are not within the normal business operations; the following table reports the values.
Companies
Other
% on total
under
Total related
Total book
Parent
related
account
common
parties
parties
value
items
control
Balance sheet transactions
31.12.2019
Trade receivables
166
80
246
41,682
0.59%
Trade payables
1,978
148
2,126
21,510
9.9%
Non-current financial liabilities
6,548
6,548
9,782
66.9%
Current financial liabilities
1,972
1,972
11,242
17.5%
Other current liabilities
84
84
20,265
0.4%
Income statement
transactions
30.06.2019
Revenues
115
8
123
64,788
0.2%
Other operating income
23
23
2,098
1.1%
Other operating costs
300
794
1,094
31,797
3.4%
Financial income
5,850
5,850
5,890
99.3%
Financial charges
21
21
524
4.0%
Companies
Other
% on total
30.06.2020
under
Total related
Total book
Parent
related
account
common
parties
parties
value
items
control
Balance sheet transactions
Trade receivables
201
201
34,705
0.6%
Non-current financial liabilities
4,103
4,103
4,697
87.4%
Trade payables
100
31
131
19,357
0.7%
Current financial liabilities
2,049
2,049
10,432
19.6%
Other current liabilities
26
26
19,950
0.1%
Income statement
transactions
Revenues
134
134
53,295
0.3%
Other operating income
36
36
1,332
2.7%
Other operating costs
200
181
381
25,936
1.5%
Financial income
3,250
3,250
3,253
99.9%
Financial charges
35
35
419
8.4%
Trade receivables principally concern commercial transactions for the sale of advertising space.
Trade payables to Parent Companies refer to the invoices received from Caltagirone SpA for services performed during the first half of 2020 and previously.
Operating revenues principally concern the advertising carried out with Group newspapers by companies under common control.
The account financial income relates to dividends received from Assicurazioni Generali SpA.
26. Business segment information
The disclosures required in accordance with IFRS 8 on the segment information are provided below. The Caltagirone Editore Group, in consideration of the economic and financial relations between the various Group companies and the interdependence between the publishing activities of the various Group newspapers and the advertising activity carried out by the Group agency, operates within a single sector, defined as a distinctly identifiable part of the Group, which provides a set of related products and services and is subject to differing risks and benefits from the other sectors of Group activity. This vision is used by Management to carry out an analysis of operational performance and for the specific management of related risks. The Group operates exclusively in Italy and bases sector performance on turnover volumes and EBITDA from ordinary operations.
In thousands of Euro
30.06.2019
Segment revenues
Inter-segment revenues
Operating grants
Segment EBITDA
Depreciation, amortisation, provisions
write-downs
EBIT
Net financial result
Profit/(loss) before taxes Income taxes
Profit/(loss)
Segment assets Segment liabilities
Investments in intangible and tangible fixed assets
Other
Unallocated
Caltagirone
Publishing
items and
activities
Editore Group
eliminations
66,848
300
(262)
66,886
(12)
(250)
262
-
66,836
50
66,886
(221)
(690)
(911)
(3,349)
(101)
(3,450)
(3,570)
(791)
-
(4,361)
5,366
5,366
1,005
642
1,647
Other
Unallocated
Caltagirone
Publishing
items and
activities
Editore Group
eliminations
302,941
264,839
567,780
128,166
10,377
138,543
13,242
2,115
15,357
Other
Unallocated
Caltagirone
In thousands of Euro
Publishing
items and
activities
Editore Group
eliminations
30.06.2020
Segment revenues
54,663
250
(286)
54,627
Inter-segment revenues
(36)
(250)
286
-
Operating grants
54,627
-
54,627
Segment EBITDA
(1,191)
(623)
(1,814)
Depreciation, amortisation, provisions
(25,586)
(109)
(25,695)
& write-downs
EBIT
(26,777)
(732)
-
(27,509)
Net financial result
2,834
2,834
Profit/(loss) before taxes
(24,675)
Income taxes
6,524
Profit/(loss)
(18,151)
Other
Unallocated
Caltagirone
Publishing
items and
activities
Editore Group
eliminations
Segment assets
264,210
212,378
476,588
Segment liabilities
111,290
6,996
118,286
Investments in intangible and tangible
870
870
fixed assets
27. Net financial position
The Net Cash Position, as required by CONSOB Communication DEM 6064291 of July 28th 2006 is as follows:
In thousands of Euro
H1 2020
31.12.2019
H1 2019
A. Cash
44
39
49
B. Bank deposits
112,822
112,330
111,680
D. Liquidity (A)+(B)
112,866
112,369
111,729
E. Current financial receivables
-
-
-
F. Current bank payables
7,863
9,285
G. Current portion of non-current debt
2,569
3,607
H. Current payables to other lenders
-
-
9,782
I. Current debt (F)+(G)+(H)
10,432
12,892
9,782
J. Net current cash position (I)-(E)-(D)
(102,434)
(99,477)
(101,947)
K. Non-current bank payables
-
-
7,911
L. Non-current payables to other lenders
4,697
5,700
3,331
M. Non-current financial debt (K)+(L)
4,697
5,700
11,242
N. Net Cash Position (J)+(M)
(97,737)
(93,777)
(90,705)
28. Hierarchy of Fair Value according to IFRS 13
In relation to financial instruments recorded at Fair Value, IFRS 13 requires that these values are classified based on a hierarchy of levels which reflects the sources of the input utilised in the determination of the Fair Value. Therefore, the following hierarchy levels are established:
Level 1: determination of fair value based on prices listed in active markets by class of asset or liability subject to valuation;
Level 2: determination of Fair Value based on input other than the listed prices included at Level 1 but which are directly observable (prices) and indirectly (derivatives from prices) on the market; instruments not characterised by sufficient level of liquidity or which do not express in a continuous manner a "binding" market listing are included in this category;
Level 3: determination of fair value based on valuation models whose input is not based on observable market data.
The following table shows the hierarchy level for the assets and liabilities which are valued at Fair Value:
Dec 31st 19
Note
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Investments in equity
4
119,567
119,567
instruments
Total assets
119,567
-
-
119,567
Jun 30th 20
Note
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Investments in equity
4
87,555
87,555
instruments
Total assets
87,555
-
-
87,555
In H1 2020 there were no transfers between the various levels.
Declaration on the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements as
per Article 81-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and
subsequent modifications and integrations
1. The undersigned Francesco Gianni, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Fabrizio Caprara, executive responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents of Caltagirone Editore S.p.A., affirm, and also in consideration of article 154-bis, paragraphs 3 and 4, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24th 1998:
the accuracy of the information on company operations and
the effective application,
of the administrative and accounting procedures for the compilation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements for the first half-year of 2020.
2. The activity was undertaken evaluating the organisational structure and the execution, control and monitoring processes of the business activities necessary for the preparation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements.
In relation to this, no important matters arose.
3. It is also declared that:
3.1 the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements:
were prepared in accordance with international accounting standards, recognised in the European Union pursuant to EU regulation No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and Council, of July 19th 2002;
corresponds to the underlying accounting documents and records;
provide a true and correct representation of the economic, balance sheet and financial situation of the issuer and of the companies included in the consolidation.
3.2 the Interim Directors' Report on operations includes an analysis of the significant events in the first six months of the year and their impact on the condensed consolidated half- year financial statements, with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months. The interim directors' report also includes a reliable analysis of the information on transactions with related parties.
Rome, July 27th 2020
The Chairman
The Executive Responsible
Mr. Francesco Gianni
Mr. Fabrizio Caprara
Registered in Rome - 00195 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06/45412200 - Telefax 06/45412299
