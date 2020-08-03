MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > Caltagirone Editore SpA CED IT0001472171 CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA (CED) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/03 10:30:48 am 0.7770 EUR -1.65% 04:04a CALTAGIRONE EDITORE : Half year report 2020 PU 07/27 RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 27-07-2020 17 : 43 PU 05/14 CALTAGIRONE EDITORE : Shareholders meeting april 21 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Caltagirone Editore : Half year report 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 04:04am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Boards Board of Directors Chairman Francesco Gianni 1 Vice Chairman Azzurra Caltagirone Chief Executive Officer Albino Majore Directors Alessandro Caltagirone Francesco Caltagirone Tatiana Caltagirone Antonio Catricalà 1 Massimo Confortini 1 Mario Delfini Annamaria Malato 1 Valeria Ninfadoro 1 Giacomo Scribani Rossi 1 Board of Statutory Auditors Chairman Matteo Tiezzi Statutory Auditors Antonio Staffa Dorina Casadei Executive Responsible Fabrizio Caprara Independent Audit Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA 1 Independent Directors Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 3 BLANK PAGE Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 4 CONTENTS DIRECTORS' REPORT 7 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 15 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 23 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 5 BLANK PAGE Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 6 DIRECTORS' REPORT Introduction This Report refers to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at June 30th 2020, prepared in accordance with Article 154 ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 as supplemented and the Consob Issuers' Regulation. The Report was prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and approved by the European Union and was drawn up according to IAS 34 - Interim financial reporting, applying the same accounting standards adopted in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31st 2019, with the exception of those described in the paragraph "Accounting standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group" in the Notes to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, to which reference is made. Implications of the Covid-19 pandemic Since January 2020, the domestic and international environment has been dominated by the spread of the coronavirus, and the restrictive containment measures consequently implemented by national governments. These had immediate consequences for work organisation and times, general economic performance as well as significant social impacts, and created a climate of general uncertainty. The Group companies acted promptly, implementing both measures to ensure the health and safety of the workforce and those to recover cost efficiency so as to reduce the financial impacts of reduced advertising and circulation revenues. The figures for the early months of 2020 also led to an update in forecasts made by the management of Group companies. Although these reaffirmed the strategic guidelines set out in March 2020, they come within a general context which continues to feature a high level of uncertainty. Operational overview The key financial results compared to the first half of 2019 are shown below. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 7 in thousands of Euro H1 2020 H1 2019 cge. cge.% OPERATING REVENUES 54,627 66,886 (12,259) (18.3%) CIRCULATION REVENUES 26,559 30,301 (3,742) (12.3%) ADVERTISING REVENUES 25,298 33,840 (8,542) (25.2%) REVENUES FOR TRANSPORT SERVICES 803 542 261 48.2% REVENUES FOR PRINTING SERVICES 84 89 (5) (5.6%) OTHER WEB SERVICES 403 76 327 430.3% PROMOTION REVENUES 149 192 (43) (22.4%) OTHER REVENUES AND INCOME 1,331 1,846 (515) (27.9%) OPERATING COSTS (56,441) (67,797) 11,356 16.8% RAW MATERIALS, SUPPLIES & CONSUMABLES (4,013) (5,953) 1,940 32.6% LABOUR COSTS (26,492) (30,047) 3,555 11.8% OTHER OPERATING CHARGES (25,936) (31,797) 5,861 18.4% EBITDA (1,814) (911) (903) (99.1%) AMORTISATION, DEPRECIATION, WRITE-DOWNS & PROVISIONS (25,695) (3,450) (22,245) n.a. EBIT (27,509) (4,361) (23,148) n.a. FINANCIAL INCOME 3,253 5,890 (2,637) (44.8%) FINANCIAL CHARGES (419) (524) 105 20.0% FINANCIAL RESULT 2,834 5,366 (2,532) (47.2%) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (24,675) 1,005 (25,680) n.a. INCOME TAXES 6,524 642 5,882 n.a. NET PROFIT/(LOSS) (18,151) 1,647 (19,798) n.a. MINORITY INTEREST - - - 0.0% GROUP NET PROFIT/(LOSS) (18,151) 1,647 (19,798) n.a. In the first six months of 2020, the Group reported Operating Revenues of Euro 54.6 million, reducing 18.3% on H1 2019, following a contraction in advertising revenues (-25.2%) and circulation revenues (-12.3%). Raw material costs decreased 32.6%, due to the lower quantities utilised in the production process and to the reduced cost of paper. Labour costs, including non-recurring charges of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million in H1 2019) - due to the measures put in place by a number of Group companies - decreased Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 8 11.8%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding these extraordinary charges, labour costs decreased 9.1% on the first half of 2019. Other operating costs contracted overall by 18.4%, due to the ongoing cost-cutting by the subsidiaries, particularly regarding service costs. EBITDA reported a loss of Euro 1.8 million (loss of Euro 911 thousand in H1 2019). EBIT saw a loss of Euro 27.5 million (loss of Euro 4.4 million in H1 2019) and includes the write-down of indefinite life intangible assets for Euro 22 million, in accordance with the applicable accounting standards due to the Covid-19 pandemic (in the corresponding period of 2019 no write-downs were made), amortisation and depreciation of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.1 million in H1 2019), provisions for risks of Euro 30 thousand (Euro 30 thousand in H1 2019) and doubtful debts for Euro 468 thousand (Euro 334 thousand in H1 2019). Net Financial Income of Euro 2.8 million declined on Euro 5.4 million for H1 2019 due to the lower dividends received on listed shares (Euro 3.3 million in H1 2020 compared to Euro 5.9 million in H1 2019). The Group Net Result reports a loss of Euro 18.2 million (profit of Euro 1.6 million in the first half of 2019). The Group Net Cash Position at June 30th 2020 is as follows: in thousands of Euro 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Cash and cash equivalents 112,866 112,369 Non-current financial liabilities for leasing activities (4,697) (5,700) Current financial liabilities for leasing activities (2,569) (3,607) Current financial liabilities to banks (7,863) (9,285) Net Cash Position 97,737 93,777 The Net Cash Position in accordance with CONSOB Communication DEM 6064291 of July 28 th 2006 is illustrated at Note 27 of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 9 The net cash position was Euro 97.7 million, increasing Euro 3.9 million on December 31st 2019 (Euro 93.8 million), mainly due to the effect of dividends collected on listed shares. Group shareholders' equity amounted to Euro 358.3 million (Euro 408.2 million at December 31st 2019); the decrease concerns the negative effect in the period from the fair value measurement of shares held by the Group and of the result for the period. The Financial Statement ratio are as follows: H1 2020 H1 2019 ROE* (Net Result/Net Equity)** (5.1) 0.4 ROI* (EBIT/total assets)** (5.8) (0.8) ROS* (EBIT/Operating Revenues)** (50.4) (6.5) Equity Ratio(Net equity/total assets) 0.8 0.8 Liquidity Ratio (Current assets/Current liabilities) 2.7 2.7 Capital Invested Ratio (Net equity/Non-current assets) 1.1 1.0 *percentage values ** For definitions of "Net Result" and "EBIT", reference should be made to the income statement attached to the present report The balance sheet indicators confirm the Group's financial equilibrium, with strong stability, the capacity to meet short-term commitments through liquid funds and finally equilibrium between own funds and fixed assets. The earnings ratios declined in the same period of 2019, due to the decrease in revenues and margins, resulting from the ongoing health and economic crisis and due to the write-down of indefinite life intangible assets. Group operating performance Publishing Revenues from Group title paper edition sales in H1 2020 contracted by 14.1% on H1 2019 and by 12.3% including digital subscriptions and sales. The latest available circulation data indicates a reduction of approx. 13.4%1 in paper copies alone and an overall reduction including digital copies of 11.3%2 in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Workings on ADS (Accertamento Diffusione Stampa) figures: total paid (January-May 2020 vs January-May 2019) Workings on ADS (Accertamento Diffusione Stampa) figures: total paper+digital sales >=30% (January-May 2020 vs January- May 2019) Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 10 Advertising In the first six months of 2020, Group advertising revenues decreased 25.2%. Paper edition advertising revenues, also including third party advertising, contracted 30.5% on 2019. Internet advertising, also including third party advertising, decreased 6.3% on 2019. The contribution of this segment to overall advertising revenues was 23.9%. The overall market in the first five months of 2020 (latest figures available) contracted 27.3%3 for newspaper advertising and 17.2%4 for Internet advertising. In terms of web presence, the Caltagirone Editore network websites to May 2020 reported 4.49 million unique average daily users Total Audience (PC and mobile)5, up 35.7% on the same month of the previous year. Related party transactions "Related" party transactions, as set out in IAS 24, including inter-company transactions, are not atypical or unusual and form part of the ordinary business activities of the companies of the Group. They are regulated at market conditions and take account of the characteristics of the goods and services provided and in the interest of the Group. The Parent Company in the period did not carry out significant transactions nor significant levels of ordinary transactions requiring communication to the Supervisory Authority under the Consob Regulation concerning transactions with related parties adopted with Resolution No. 17221 of March 12th 2010. The information on related party transactions, including those required by Consob communication of July 28th 2006, is shown in Note 26 of the Condensed Consolidated Half- Year Financial Statements. FCP Assoquotidiani Research Centre figures January-May 2020 with corresponding period of 2019 FCP Assointernet Research Centre figures January-May 2020 with corresponding period of 2019 Audiweb figures Total Audience May 2020 (including TAL) Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 11 Other information During the period the Caltagirone Editore Group did not carry out any research and development activity. The parent company is not subject to management and co-ordination in accordance with the applicable regulation, as its management body has full decision-making autonomy. At June 30th 2020, total headcount was 600 (611 at December 31st 2019); the first half average headcount was 611. Risk management Caltagirone Editore Group's business is generally subject to the following risks: market risk (raw materials prices and the movements in listed share prices), credit risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. The management of the financial risks of the Group is undertaken through organisational directives which govern the management of these risks and the control of all operations which have importance in the composition of the financial and/or commercial assets and liabilities. In the first half of 2020, no market risks or uncertainties substantially differing from those evident in the 2019 Annual Accounts emerged and therefore the relative management strategy remains unchanged. Principal uncertainties and going concern Following on from that stated in the paragraph concerning management risks, the continuation of the general sector crisis does not however cause concern in relation to the going concern principle in that the Group has adequate levels of liquidity and of own funds, while no uncertainties exist that could compromise the capacity of the Group to carry out its operating activities. Treasury Shares At June 30th 2020, Caltagirone Editore SpA had 18,209,738 treasury shares in portfolio, comprising 14.57% of the share capital for a value of Euro 23,640,924. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 12 Corporate Governance Following the resignations of Statutory Auditor Coluccia and Alternate Auditor Amoretti, the Shareholders' Meeting of April 21st 2020 appointed Ms. Dorina Casadei as Statutory Auditor and Ms. Fabiana Flamini as Alternate Auditor. On March 10th 2020, the Board of Directors confirmed Fabrizio Caprara as the company's Executive Officer for Financial Reporting in 2020. 2020 Outlook In order to offset the impacts of the Covid-19 emergency on the operating, equity and financial results, the company will continue to implement measures to limit all discretionary costs and to reduce direct and operative overheads. Subsequent events to June 30th 2020 No significant subsequent events took place. Rome, July 27th 2020 For the Board of Directors The Chairperson Mr. Francesco Gianni Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 13 BLANK PAGE Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 14 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS June 30th 2020 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 15 Consolidated Balance Sheet Assets (in Euro thousands) note 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Non-current assets Intangible assets with definite life 1 1,169 809 Intangible assets with indefinite life 2 138,402 160,403 Newspaper titles 138,402 160,403 Property, plant and equipment 3 41,762 44,808 Equity investments and non-current securities 4 88,765 120,777 Other non-current assets 5 90 89 Deferred tax assets 6 55,502 53,616 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 325,690 380,502 Current assets Inventories 7 1,995 1,651 Trade receivables 8 34,705 42,849 of which related parties 201 113 Other current assets 9 1,332 804 Cash and cash equivalents 10 112,866 112,368 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 150,898 157,672 TOTAL ASSETS 476,588 538,174 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 16 Balance Sheet Shareholders' Equity & Liabilities (in Euro thousands) note Shareholders' Equity Share capital Share capital issue costs Reserves Loss for the period Group shareholders' equity Minority interest shareholders' equity TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 11 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Employee benefits 12 Non-current provisions 13 Non-current financial liabilities 14 of which related parties Other non-current liabilities 15 Deferred tax liabilities 6 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Current liabilities Current provisions 13 Trade payables 16 of which related parties Current financial liabilities 14 of which related parties Current income tax payables 6 Other current liabilities 15 of which related parties TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES TOTAL LIABILITIES TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 125,000 125,000 (18,865) (18,865) 270,318 332,724 (18,151) (30,649) 358,302 408,210 - - 358,302 408,210 15,003 15,405 4,061 4,105 4,697 5,700 4,103 4,915 1,412 1,630 36,050 40,986 61,223 67,826 7,232 7,065 19,357 21,284 131 1,698 10,432 12,892 2,049 2,909 92 28 19,950 20,869 26 36 57,063 62,138 118,286 129,964 476,588 538,174 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 17 Consolidated Income Statement (in Euro thousands) Note H1 2020 H1 2019 Revenues 17 53,295 65,040 of which related parties 134 123 Other operating revenues 18 1,332 1,846 of which related parties 36 120 TOTAL REVENUES 54,627 66,886 Raw material costs 19 (4,013) (5,953) Labour costs 12 (26,492) (30,047) of which non-recurring charges (992) (1,997) Other operating charges 20 (25,936) (31,797) of which related parties (381) (1,094) TOTAL COSTS (56,441) (67,797) EBITDA (1,814) (911) Amortisation & depreciation (1,405) (1,423) Amort. leased assets (1,792) (1,663) Provisions (30) (30) Write-down of intangible assets with indefinite life (22,000) - Write-down of receivables and other fixed assets (468) (334) Amortisation, depreciation, provisions and write- 21 downs (25,695) (3,450) EBIT (27,509) (4,361) Financial income 3,253 5,890 of which related parties 3,250 5,850 Financial charges (419) (524) of which related parties (35) (21) Net financial income 22 2,834 5,366 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (24,675) 1,005 Income taxes 6 6,524 642 PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (18,151) 1,647 NET PROFIT/(LOSS) (18,151) 1,647 Group Net Profit(loss) (18,151) 1,647 Minority interest share - - Basic earnings/(loss) per share 23 (0.170) 0.015 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 23 (0.170) 0.015 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 18 Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement (in Euro thousands) H1 2020 H1 2019 Net profit/(loss) for the period (18,151) 1,647 Items which are not reclassified subsequently to profit/(loss) for the period Profit/(loss) from the valuation of Investments in equity (31,757) 12,304 instruments net of the tax effect Total other items of the Comprehensive Income Statement (31,757) 12,304 Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period (49,908) 13,951 Attributable to: Parent Company shareholders (49,908) 13,951 Minority interest - - Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 19 Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity Share Listing Treasury Fair Other Result for Group Minority Total (in Euro thousands) capital charges shares Value reserves the net interest net reserve period equity N.E. equity January 1st 2019 125,000 (18,865) (23,641) (3,002) 343,981 (8,298) 415,175 - 415,175 Prior year result carried (8,298) 8,298 - - forward Total operations with - - - - (8,298) 8,298 - - - shareholders Change in fair value reserve 12,304 12,304 12,304 Net Profit 1,647 1,647 1,647 Comprehensive - - - 12,304 - 1,647 13,951 - 13,951 profit/(loss) for the period Other changes 110 110 110 Balance at June 30th 2019 125,000 (18,865) (23,641) 9,302 335,793 1,647 429,236 - 429,236 Balance at January 1st 2020 Prior year result carried forward Total operations with shareholders Change in fair value reserve Net Profit/(loss) Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period Balance at June 30th 2020 125,000 (18,865) (23,641) 21,087 335,278 (30,649) 408,210 - 408,210 (30,649) 30,649 - - - - - - (30,649) 30,649 - - - (31,757) (31,757) (31,757) (18,151) (18,151) (18,151) - - - (31,757) - (18,151) (49,908) - (49,908) 125,000 (18,865) (23,641) (10,670) 304,629 (18,151) 358,302 - 358,302 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 20 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement in thousands of Euro CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD Net profit/(loss) for the period Amortisation & depreciation (Revaluations) and write-downs Net financial income/(charges) (Gains)/losses on disposals Income taxes Changes in employee provisions Changes in current and non-current provisions OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL (Increase) Decrease in inventories (Increase) Decrease in Trade receivables Increase (Decrease) in Trade payables Change in other current and non-current liabilities Change in deferred and current income taxes OPERATING CASH FLOW Dividends received Interest received Interest paid Other income (charges) received/paid Income taxes paid CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Investments in intangible fixed assets Investments in tangible fixed assets

Sale of intangible and tangible assets CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Change in current financial liabilities CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Effect exc. diffs. on cash & cash equivalents

Change in net liquidity CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report Note H1 2020 H1 2019 10 112,368 109,656 (18,151) 1,647 3,197 3,085 22,468 335 (2,834) (5,366) (14) (1) (6,524) (642) (542) (571) 123 739 (2,277) (774) (344) (88) 7,677 4,177 (1,927) (2,396) (1,667) (1,412) 22 213 1,484 (280) 3,250 5,850 - 40 (279) (345) 3 - - (258) 4,458 5,007 (510) (108) (360) (180) 373 - (497) (288) (3,463) (2,646) (3,463) (2,646) - - 498 2,073 10 112,866 111,729 21 BLANK PAGE Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 22 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS June 30th 2020 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 23 Introduction Caltagirone Editore SpA (Parent Company) is a limited liability company, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, operating in the publishing sector with its registered office in Rome (Italy), Via Barberini, No, 28. At June 30th 2020, the shareholders with holdings above 3% of the share capital, as per the shareholders' register, the communications received in accordance with Article 120 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24th 1998, and other information available are: Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone 75,955,300 shares (60.76%). The above investment is held indirectly through the companies: Parted 1982 Srl 44,454,550 shares (35.56%) Gamma Srl 9,000,750 shares (7.20%) FGC SpA 22,500,000 shares (18.00%) The company in addition holds 18,209,739 treasury shares, equal to 14.57% of the share capital. At the date of the preparation of this report, the ultimate holding company was FGC SpA, due to the shares held through subsidiary companies. The Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements at June 30th 2020 include the Condensed Half-Year Financial Statements of the Parent Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"). For the consolidation, the financial statements prepared by the Directors of the individual consolidated companies were used. This half-year report was authorised for publication by the Board of Directors on July 27th 2020. Compliance with international accounting standards approved by the European Commission The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at June 30th 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and of the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC), approved by the European Commission (hereinafter "IFRS"). In particular, the Condensed Consolidated Group Half-Year Financial Statements 2020 were prepared according to the criteria set out by IAS 34 for the preparation of interim financial statements. These financial statements contain condensed information compared to Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 24 the applicable accounting standards and must be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended December 31st 2019. The financial statements conform with the Annual Accounts in application of the updated version of IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements (revised in 2007). The accounting standards adopted in the preparation of these Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements are the same as those utilised for the consolidated financial statements at December 31st 2019, with the exception of those described below in the "Accounting standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group" paragraph. The 2019 consolidated financial statements are available on request from the registered offices of the company Caltagirone Editore S.p.A., via Barberini, 28 Rome or on the website www.caltagironeeditore.com. Basis of presentation The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements consist of the Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement, the Comprehensive Consolidated Income Statement, the Statement of changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the present Notes to the financial statements. The Balance Sheet is presented in a format which separates the current and non- current assets and liabilities, while the Income Statement and the Comprehensive Income Statement are classified on the basis of the nature of the costs, the Comprehensive Income Statement, beginning with the result for the period, highlights the effects of profits and losses recognised directly to equity, the statement in changes in Shareholders' Equity outlines the changes in the period to the individual accounts comprising Net Equity, while the cash flow statement is presented utilising the indirect method. The IFRS were applied in accordance with the "Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements" and no matters arose which required recourse to the exceptions permitted by IAS 1, paragraph 17. It is recalled that CONSOB, resolution No, 15519 of July 27th 2006 requires that the above financial statements report, where the amounts are significant, additional sub- accounts to those already specifically required by IAS 1 and other international accounting standards in order to show the balances and transactions with related parties as well as the relative income statement accounts relating to non-recurring, unusual or atypical operations. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 25 The Consolidated Financial Statements were presented in thousands of Euro, the functional currency of the Parent Company and all of the companies included in the present consolidated financial statements. All amounts included in the notes are expressed in thousands of Euro, except where otherwise indicated. The assets and liabilities are shown separately and without any offsetting. Use of estimates The preparation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements requires the Directors to apply accounting principles and methods that, in some circumstances, are based on difficulties and subjective valuations and estimates based on the historical experience and assumptions which are from time to time considered reasonable and realistic based on the relative circumstances. The application of these estimates and assumptions impact upon the amounts reported in the financial statements, such as the financial situation and balance sheet, the income statement and the cash flow statement, and on the disclosures in the notes to the accounts. The final outcome of the accounts in the financial statements, which use the above-mentioned estimates and assumptions, may differ from those reported in the financial statements due to the uncertainty which characterises the assumptions and conditions upon which the estimates are based. The estimates and assumptions are reviewed periodically and the effects of all variations recorded in the income statement, when they relate only to that year. When the revision relates to both current and future periods (for example the revision of the useful life of fixed assets), the changes are recorded in the period in which the revision is made and in the relative future periods. Some valuation processes, in particular the determination of any reduction in fixed assets, are generally made on a complete basis on the preparation of the annual accounts, when all the necessary information is available, except where there are specific indications of impairment which require an immediate valuation of any loss in value. This was the case at June 30th 2020, in relation to Covid-19. Similarly, the actuarial valuations necessary for the determination of the employee benefit plans based on IAS 19 are normally calculated in the preparation of the annual accounts. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 26 Income taxes are calculated according to the specific rates applicable for 2020 and the expectations for the recovery of deferred tax assets based on projections for future assessable income, considering also the nature of the circumstances determining them. Consolidation scope The consolidation scope includes the parent company and all of its subsidiaries, directly or indirectly held (hereinafter the "Group"). The list of subsidiaries included in the consolidation scope is as follows: Reg. 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 offic Activities e Caltagirone Editore SpA Rome Parent Parent finance Company Il Messaggero SpA Rome 100% 100% publishing Il Mattino SpA Rome 100% 100% publishing Piemme SpA Rome 100% 100% advertising Leggo Srl Rome 100% 100% publishing Finced Srl Rome 100% 100% finance Ced Digital & Servizi Srl Rome 100% 100% publishing Corriere Adriatico Srl Rome 100% 100% publishing Quotidiano di Puglia Srl Rome 100% 100% publishing Il Gazzettino SpA Rome 100% 100% publishing Stampa Venezia Srl (1) Rome 100% 100% printing Imprese Tipografiche Venete Srl (1) Rome 100% 100% printing P.I.M. Srl (1) Rome 100% 100% advertising Servizi Italia 15 Srl Rome 100% 100% services Stampa Roma 2015 Srl Rome 100% 100% printing Stampa Napoli 2015 Srl Rome 100% 100% printing ( 1 ) Held by Il Gazzettino SpA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO STANDARDS ADOPTED BY THE GROUP From January 1 st 2020, the Group adopted the following new accounting standards: Amendments to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting, which was endorsed by the EU on December 6 th 2019 with Regulation No. 2075. The main changes on the 2010 version concern a new chapter regarding measurement, improved definitions and guidance, in particular with regards to defining liabilities, and Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 27 the clarification of important concepts such as stewardship, prudence and upon measurement uncertainties. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2020 or subsequently. Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material , which were endorsed by the EU on December 10 th 2019 with Regulation No. 2014. The objective of this document is to refine and align the definition of "Material" present in some IFRS, so that such is also consistent with the new Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting approved in March 2018 and endorsed by the EU on December 6 th 2019. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1 st 2020 or subsequently.

Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform , which were endorsed by the EU on January 16 th 2020 with Regulation No. 34. The objective of the document is to enable reporting entities not to interrupt hedging transactions until the reform of the financial reference indices for the calculation of interest rates, which is still ongoing worldwide, has been completed. This reform, in particular, has created uncertainties about the timing and amount of future cash flows associated with certain financial instruments, with the consequent risk of having to terminate hedging relationships designated in accordance with IAS 39 or IFRS 9. According to the IASB, discontinuing hedging relationships because of these uncertainties does not provide useful information to users of financial statements; therefore, the document under review has made specific amendments to IAS 39, IFRS 9 and IFRS 7, introducing temporary derogations from the application of the specific hedge accounting provisions of IFRS 9 and IAS 39, to be applied obligatorily to all hedging transactions directly impacted by the reform of the reference indices for the determination of interest rates. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1 st 2020 or subsequently.

Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations, which was endorsed by the EU on April 21 st 2020 with Regulation No. 551. This document introduced a much more restrictive definition of business than that contained in the previous version of IFRS 3, in addition to a process to be followed to verify whether a transaction qualifies as a

"business combination" or simply as the acquisition of an asset. The amendment should be applied to acquisitions occurring from January 1 st 2020. The adoption of the new standards applicable from January 1st 2020 did not have significant effects. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 28 New accounting standards and interpretations: At the date of the approval of these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, the IASB had issued (however not yet approved by the European Union) a number of accounting standards, interpretations and amendments - some still in the consultation phase in relation to which we highlight:

On May 18 th 2017, the IASB published the new standard IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, which replaces the current IFRS 4. The new standard on insurance contracts improves transparency on profit sources and on the quality of profits realised and ensures a high level of results comparability, introducing a single standard for the recognition of revenues which reflects the services provided. On

June 25th 2020, the IASB published the document " Amendments to IFRS 17 ", which includes some changes to IFRS 17 and the deferral of the entry into force of the new accounting standard to January 1 st 2023. At the condensed consolidated half-year reporting date, the endorsement process was ongoing. On January 23 rd 2020, the IASB published amendments to IAS 1. The document

" Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current " provides that a liability is classified as current or non-current according to the rights existing at the date of the financial statements. In addition, it states that the classification is not affected by the entity's expectation to exercise its rights to defer settlement of the liability. Finally, it is clarified that this regulation refers to the transfer of cash, equity instruments, other assets or services to the counterparty. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1 st 2023. Early application is permitted. The endorsement process is still in progress. On May 14 th 2020 the IASB published the document " Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations; IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment; IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as well as Annual Improvements 2018- 2020" so as to introduce some specific improvements to these standards. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1 st 2022. The endorsement process is still in progress. On May 28 th 2020, the IASB published the document " Covid 19-Related Rent Concessions", by which it amended IFRS 16 Leasing to include a practical expedient to simplify the accounting by lessees of the rent concession obtained as a result of

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 29 the Covid-19 pandemic. This practical expedient is optional and does not apply to lessors. The amendments to IFRS 16 come into force from the financial statements of the financial years starting from or after June 1st 2020, but may be applied early to the financial statements of previous financial years (including the related interim financial statements), whose publication has not yet been authorised. The approval process is still ongoing and is expected to conclude in the coming months. On June 25 th 2020, The IASB published the document entitled " Amendments to IFRS 4 Contracts - deferral of IFRS 9 ", which clarified a number of applicational aspects of IFRS 9 before the definitive application of IFRS 17. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1 st 2021. Endorsement by the EU is expected in 2020. Any effects that the newly applied accounting standards, amendments and interpretations may have on the Group financial disclosure are currently being evaluated. Value of the Group The Stock Market capitalisation of Caltagirone Editore is currently lower than the net equity of the Group (Stock Market capitalisation at June 30th 2020 of Euro 97.5 million compared to a Group net equity of Euro 358.3 million), significantly lower than the valuations based on the fundamentals of the Group expressed by its value in use. The capacity to generate cash flows or the establishment of specific fair values (cash and cash equivalents, equity instruments and Publishing Titles) may justify this difference; stock market prices in fact also reflect circumstances not strictly related to the Group, with expectations focused on the short-term. Implications of Covid-19 on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020 The H1 2020 figures, partly due to the spread of Covid-19 and the consequent restrictions enforced by governmental authorities, report a drop in circulation revenues for paper editions (-14.1% on H1 2019 and -12.3% considering also digital subscriptions and copies), and of advertising revenues (-25.2% on H1 2019). Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 30 In order to offset this decrease in revenues, the Group companies quickly reacted by introducing a number of editorial initiatives to support sales, digital subscriptions and advertising, in addition to various actions to renegotiate the prices of raw materials and introduce efficiencies to the production processes and, overall, to the structure of other operating costs. The epidemic also had an impact on the period's margin, which overall reduced Euro 903 thousand on H1 2019, although management expects a recovery as early as the second half of 2020 and over subsequent years. The Group companies therefore concentrated on strategies to continue to offset the impacts of Covid-19. In this regard, management is undertaking further actions to improve the efficiency of operating costs, in addition to those to further encourage the use of digital channels. This general environment required an update to the forecasts made by Group company management, confirming the strategic guidelines at March 2020, although within a highly uncertain general environment. Therefore, as described in Note 2 concerning intangible assets with indefinite useful life, a new Business Plan for the years 2021-2025 was drawn up, which indicated the need to write-down the Group's Newspaper titles for Euro 22 million. Among the other effects of the spread of Covid-19, we indicate that the value of the listed shares in portfolio decreased by approx. 27% compared to December 31st 2019. However, the Group has the capacity to keep these securities in portfolio as it has a strong capital and financial base. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 31 ASSETS 1. Intangible assets with definite life Historical cost Patents Trademarks and Others Total Concessions 01.01.2019 1,570 626 5,742 7,938 Increases 47 1,038 1,085 Decreases (354) (354) 31.12.2019 1,570 673 6,426 8,669 01.01.2020 1,570 673 6,426 8,669 Increases 146 364 510 30.06.2020 1,570 819 6,790 9,179 Amortisation & loss in Patents Trademarks and Others Total value Concessions 01.01.2019 1,555 487 5,428 7,470 Increases 8 139 243 390 31.12.2019 1,563 626 5,671 7,860 01.01.2020 1,563 626 5,671 7,860 Increases 4 39 107 150 30.06.2020 1,567 665 5,778 8,010 Net value 01.01.2019 15 139 314 468 31.12.2019 7 47 755 809 30.06.2020 3 154 1,012 1,169 At June 30th 2020, no companies of the Group recorded the existence of inactive or completely amortised intangible assets still in use of significant value. The amortisation rates used are shown below: Category Average rate Development Costs 20.0% Industrial patents and intel. property rights 26.5% Trademarks, concessions and licenses 10.0% Other 28.0% Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 32 2. Intangible assets with indefinite life The indefinite intangible assets, composed entirely of the newspaper titles, are not amortised, but subject at least annually to verifications to determine the existence of any loss in value. The table below shows the movements in the intangible assets with indefinite life: Historical cost Goodwill Newspaper Total titles 01.01.2019 189,596 286,794 476,390 Increases - Decreases - 31.12.2019 189,596 286,794 476,390 01.01.2020 189,596 286,794 476,390 Increases - Decreases - 30.06.2020 189,596 286,794 476,390 Write-downs Goodwill Newspaper Total titles 01.01.2019 189,596 86,591 276,187 Increases 39,800 39,800 Decreases - 31.12.2019 189,596 126,391 315,987 01.01.2020 189,596 126,391 315,987 Increases 22,000 22,000 Decreases - 30.06.2020 189,596 148,391 337,987 Net value 01.01.2019 - 200,203 200,203 31.12.2019 - 160,403 160,403 30.06.2020 - 138,403 138,403 The breakdown of the balance relating to the newspaper titles is shown below: 01.01.2019 Increases/(Decreases) Write-downs 31.12.2019 Il Messaggero S.p.A. 90,808 90,808 Il Mattino SpA 35,496 (12,700) 22,796 Quotidiano di Puglia SpA 8,931 (4,400) 4,531 Corriere Adriatico SpA 11,578 (5,500) 6,078 Il Gazzettino S.p.A. 53,387 (17,200) 36,187 Other minor newspaper 3 3 titles Total 200,203 - (39,800) 160,403 01.01.2020 Increases/(Decreases) Write-downs 30.06.2020 Il Messaggero S.p.A. 90,808 (7,500) 83,308 Il Mattino SpA 22,796 (2,000) 20,796 Quotidiano di Puglia SpA 4,531 (2,000) 2,531 Corriere Adriatico SpA 6,078 (2,000) 4,078 Il Gazzettino S.p.A. 36,187 (8,500) 27,687 Other minor newspaper 3 3 titles Total 160,403 - (22,000) 138,403 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 33 In accordance with IAS 36 "Impairment of Assets" (IAS 36 paragraphs 9 and 12), it was assessed that the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic (see also the paragraph "Implications of Covid-19 on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020") are indicators of impairment of assets with an indefinite useful life. Therefore, specific impairment tests were carried out. In relation to the valuation model utilised to establish recoverability, in line with the tests performed on December 31st 2019, a recoverability check was conducted for the value of the individual Newspaper Titles in accordance with the combined provisions of IAS 36 par. 10(a) and IAS 38 par. 108. The impairment test on the individual Newspaper Titles was carried out on the basis of the recoverable value on the individual Newspapers calculated using a model in line with that used to calculate the third level fair value of IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" ("IFRS 13"). The recoverable value of the Newspaper Titles was established through application of a method based on empirical multipliers. This method is one of the most widely used comparative methods in common practice for the calculation of the value of specific categories of intangible assets. The model applied refers to, for the estimated recoverable value of the Newspaper Titles, revenue multipliers (separate for circulation and advertising revenue) and a corrective factor based on a multiple of the negative EBITDA values which may be generated by the Newspaper Title. The multiplier ratios of the revenue variables are calibrated on the basis of a "balance scorecard" which allocates a score for a series of qualitative factors contributing to the value of the newspaper titles (age, competition, circulation, price, editing, advertising attractiveness, future potential, advertising catchment area and profitability), based on an analysis of the general publishing sector performance and the competitive position of each newspaper title on its market, in addition to historical experience and managerial assessments of the qualitative profiles of each of the publishing titles. The determination of the revenue ratios based on the overall score from the balance scorecard, for each Newspaper Title, is based on an objective criteria on the basis of which, for all ratios, the allocation of a minimum score for all qualitative factors corresponds to the extreme low-end of the parametric range and the maximum score to the extreme upper range. For the purposes of the analyses at June 30th 2020, lower scores were recorded compared to those utilised with reference to December 31st 2019. In particular, taking account of the historic and present results of each Title, among others, revenue level for the sales of the paper, advertising revenues and earnings, in addition to medium/long-term publishing business Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 34 development expectations, the changes made concerned the scores attributed to price and competition factors (with regards to the competitivity profiles), advertising attractiveness and advertising potential (with regards to advertising revenue development), circulation and future potential. The underlying table reports the book values of the Newspaper Titles following the impairment tests on the Newspaper Titles. The results, confirmed also by valuations made by an independent expert, resulted in a write-down of Euro 22 million. Description Newspaper titles (€/000) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Write- downs Il Gazzettino 27,687 36,187 -8,500 Il Messaggero 83,308 90,808 -7,500 Il Mattino 20,796 22,796 -2,000 Quotidiano di Puglia 2,531 4,531 -2,000 Corriere Adriatico 4,078 6,078 -2,000 In addition to impairment tests on the value of the Newspaper Titles at June 30th 2020 through application of the model outlined previously, taking account of the close interdependence between the various Group legal entities and in line with that carried out for the impairment test regarding financial year 2019, an analysis was also carried out on the future cash flows of the CGU, utilising a single aggregate financial statement which, among other issues, enables a single "reading" of the figures according to the effective operating manner of the newspaper titles and the dedicated advertising agency. The verification of the recoverability of the CGU's is based on the economic and financial plan of the Caltagirone Editore Group using the financial statement accounts of the CGU of the Group comprising the publishing (including the Newspaper titles) and advertising activities. The analysis was carried out according to IAS 36. The value in use in H1 2020 was determined through the Discounted Cash Flow method, which is the discounting of the future operating cash flows generated by the CGU. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 35 In particular, the cash flows were estimated for a period of 5 years and then discounted based on the cost of capital of the CGU (WACC). A terminal value representing the projections of the CGU's revenue capacity, calculated under the perpetual return model, was added to this value. A growth rate of zero was applied for the calculation of the terminal value. In carrying out the impairment test, based on future cash flow projections calculated as per management estimates approved by the Board of Directors, the forecast performances for H2 2020 were taken into consideration. In addition, for subsequent years, specific performance estimates were drawn up, taking account of the general and market environment as impacted by the current crisis, in addition to the resultant changed operating conditions. In this regard, the forecasts made in the previous year by the Company were reviewed also on the basis of figures at June 30th 2020. In particular, the restructuring and cost cutting actions approved and undertaken over time by management have always had a greater impact than expected. On the other hand, the advertising and print circulation markets, due to the extended crisis and together with the extraordinary digital revolution, has meant more extensive and long-lasting difficulties than predicted by all the leading operators. Therefore, the expected cash flows utilised in the model were calculated based on the 2021 budget and the 2022-2025 planning data and represent the best estimate of the amounts and timing for which the future cash flows are expected to occur based on the long-term plan which was reviewed and updated on June 30th 2020 to take account of that outlined above and of differences between the previous plan and the overall results. The operating costs considered in the expected cash flows were also determined based on management estimates for the coming five years and take account of the positive effects of the restructuring plan already in place. A further impairment test did not indicate additional write-downs to the CGU involved in publishing and advertising operations. The underlying table reports the principal parameters used in the impairment test. Description Tax rate WACC* g-rate** Explicit period 30.06.2020 2019 30.06.2020 2019 30.06.2020 2019 cash flows Value 28.82% 28.82% 6.40% 6.10% 0 0 5 years The WACC represents the average weighted cost of capital of the entity taking into account the specific risks relating to the operating sectors considered. This parameter is considered net of fiscal effect and takes account of interest rate movements.

The g-rate concerns the expected growth rate in order to calculate the "Terminal Value" Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 36 The sensitivity analysis carried out indicated that - although a not insignificant sensitivity was observed for the estimates on changes to the g and WACC parameters considered and that, in certain valuation scenarios, the difference between the estimated Enterprise Value and the carrying amount of the Net Capital Employed of the CGU would be negative (however only in scenarios with a growth rate of zero) - in the majority of scenarios examined, the results of the tests substantially confirmed the conclusions obtained for the base scenario. Further to the impairment models utilised in valuing indefinite intangible assets, for the estimate of the effective value of the newspapers` intangible assets, elements which lie outside the typical economic considerations are also considered and which relate to the number of readers and the circulation on the market, issues which determine the effective value of the newspaper and the price. 3. Property, plant and equipment Commercial Historical cost Land & Plant and and Right of use Other assets Total Buildings Machinery industrial assets equipment 01.01.2019 60,213 98,159 806 - 20,923 180,101 Increases 206 95 12,658 541 13,500 Decreases (201) (201) Reclassifications (127) (226) (353) 31.12.2019 60,292 98,254 806 12,658 21,037 193,047 01.01.2020 60,292 98,254 806 12,658 21,037 193,047 Increases 68 3 51 238 360 Decreases (311) (137) (448) 30.06.2020 60,292 98,322 809 12,398 21,138 192,959 Commercial Depreciation & loss in Land & Plant and and Right of use Other assets Total value Buildings Machinery industrial assets equipment 01.01.2019 28,234 93,861 804 - 19,850 142,749 Increases 1,561 563 1 3,393 388 5,906 Decreases (182) (182) Reclassifications (242) 8 (234) 31.12.2019 29,553 94,424 805 3,393 20,064 148,239 01.01.2020 29,553 94,424 805 3,393 20,064 148,239 Increases 786 284 1 1,792 184 3,047 Decreases (1) (88) (89) Reclassifications 7 (7) - 30.06.2020 30,339 94,715 806 5,184 20,153 151,197 Net value 01.01.2019 31,979 4,298 2 - 1,073 37,352 31.12.2019 30,739 3,830 1 9,265 973 44,808 30.06.2020 29,953 3,607 3 7,214 985 41,762 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 37 "Land and Buildings" include operating offices and facilities for the printing of newspapers. The account "Plant and machinery" is mainly composed of the presses belonging to Group publishing companies. "Right of use assets" almost exclusively comprise the lease contracts for offices and press rooms, whose total discounted value is recognised to property, plant and equipment as per IFRS 16. The account "Other assets" includes, in addition to computers, servers and network appliances, leasehold improvements and restructuring relating to rented offices. Depreciation is calculated based on the duration of the contract, which is lower than the useful life of the asset. No financial charges were capitalised. 4. Equity investments and non-current securities Equity investments and non-current 01.01.2019 Increases/(Decreases) Write-downs Fair value 31.12.2019 securities change Investments in other companies 1,218 (8) valued at cost 1,210 Investments in equity instruments 94,900 24,667 119,567 Total 96,118 - (8) 24,667 120,777 Equity investments and non-current 01.01.2020 Increases/(Decreases) Write-downs Fair value 30.06.2020 securities change Investments in other companies 1,210 valued at cost 1,210 Investments in equity instruments 119,567 (32,012) 87,555 Total 120,777 - - (32,012) 88,765 The breakdown of the account investments in other companies is as follows: Investments in other % 01.01.2019 Increases/(Decreases) Write-downs 31.12.2019 companies Ansa 6.71 1,198 1,198 Other minor 20 (8) 12 Total 1,218 - (8) 1,210 Investments in other 01.01.2020 Increases/(Decreases) Write-downs 30.06.2020 companies Ansa 6.71 1,198 1,198 Other minor 12 12 Total 1,210 - - 1,210 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 38 The company ANSA is the leading news agency in Italy and a leader worldwide; ANSA is a cooperative of 34 members, including the leading publishers of national newspapers, created with a mission to publish and circulate news. The investments in other companies are valued at fair value or, where the development plans are not available, at cost, adjusting for impairments where present. During the period, no impairment indicators were identified and therefore no impairment test was carried out. According to the information held by the Group therefore, no indications exist that the cost differs significantly from the fair value. The breakdown of the account "Investments in equity instruments", valued at fair value to other comprehensive income items, is as follows: Investments in 01.01.2019 Increases Decreases Fair value 31.12.2019 capital instruments change Assicurazioni Generali SpA 94,900 24,667 119,567 Total 94,900 - - 24,667 119,567 01.01.2020 Increases Decreases Fair value 30.06.2020 change Assicurazioni Generali SpA 119,567 (32,012) 87,555 Total 119,567 - - (32,012) 87,555 Number 01.01.2019 Increases Decreases 31.12.2019 Assicurazioni Generali SpA 6,500,000 6,500,000 01.01.2020 Increases Decreases 30.06.2020 Assicurazioni Generali SpA 6,500,000 6,500,000 The valuation at fair value of these investments at June 30th 2020 was recorded to the Comprehensive Income Statement in the Shareholders' Equity reserve for a negative Euro 32 million, excluding the positive tax effect of Euro 255 thousand. Fair Value reserve Tax effect Fair value reserve, net of tax effect Changes in the period 01.01.2019 Increases Decreases 31.12.2019 (3,325) 24,667 21,342 323 (578) (255) (3,002) 24,667 (578) 21,087 24,089 Fair Value reserve Tax effect Fair value reserve, net of tax effect 01.01.2020 Increases Decreases 30.06.2020 21,342 (32,012) (10,670) (255) 255 - 21,087 255 (32,012) (10,670) Changes in the period (31,757) Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 39 In relation to the disclosure required by IFRS 13, concerning the so-called "hierarchy of fair value", these instruments belong to level one, as concerning financial instruments listed on an active market. 5. Other non-current assets The account, amounting to Euro 90 thousand, relates entirely to receivables for deposits due within five years. 6. Deferred taxes, payables for current taxes and income taxes for the period The movements are shown below of the deferred tax assets and liabilities: 01.01.2019 Provisions Utilisations Other 31.12.2019 changes Deferred tax assets 51,202 3,664 (1,109) (141) 53,616 Deferred tax liabilities 48,232 2,060 (9,533) 227 40,986 Total 2,970 1,604 8,424 (368) 12,630 01.01.2020 Provisions Utilisations Other 30.06.2020 changes Deferred tax assets 53,616 2,423 (537) - 55,502 Deferred tax liabilities 40,986 948 (5,628) (256) 36,050 Total 12,630 1,475 5,091 256 19,452 The increase in deferred tax assets compared to the previous period is principally due to the recognition of tax losses in the half-year. The deferred tax liabilities refer to temporary differences concerning amortisation and depreciation, while utilisations principally concern the write-downs made on the newspaper titles. The other changes in the deferred tax assets and liabilities include the tax effects on the fair value of the investments recorded to the Comprehensive Income Statement. Taking account of the timing differences and, on the fact that fiscal losses are not time-limited and based on forecasts, it is considered that the Group will have, in the coming years, sufficient assessable income to recover the deferred tax assets recorded in the financial statements at June 30th 2020. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 40 The income taxes for the period consist of: 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 IRAP current taxes 42 95 Current taxes 42 95 Provision for deferred tax liabilities 948 972 Utilisation of deferred tax liabilities (5,628) (442) Deferred tax liabilities (4,680) 530 Recording of deferred tax assets (2,423) (1,947) Utilisation of deferred tax assets 537 680 Deferred tax assets (1,886) (1,267) Total income taxes (6,524) (642) Current and deferred IRES tax (5,904) (907) Current and deferred IRAP tax (620) 265 Total income taxes (6,524) (642) 7. Inventories Inventories at June 30th 2020 amount to Euro 2.0 million (Euro 1.7 million at December 31st 2019) and consist exclusively of raw materials (principally paper and ink), ancillary and consumables. The change of inventory recorded in the income statement amounts to a decrease of Euro 344 thousand and is included in the account Raw material costs (see Note 19). Inventories are measured at the lower of the purchase price, calculated using the weighed average cost method, and the realisable value. There is no inventory provided as a guarantee on liabilities. 8. Trade receivables The breakdown is as follows: 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Trade receivables 41,895 50,342 Doubtful debt provision (7,410) (7,637) Trade receivables 34,485 42,705 Trade receivables - related parties 201 122 Advances to suppliers 19 22 Total trade receivables 34,705 42,849 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 41 Trade receivables principally relate to Group advertising revenues from the advertising agency Piemme SpA (Euro 30 million). 9. Other current assets The breakdown is as follows: 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Employee receivables 15 29 VAT receivables 64 61 Other receivables 429 272 Prepaid expenses 824 442 Other current assets 1,332 804 10. Cash and cash equivalents The breakdown is as follows: 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Bank and postal deposits 112,822 112,329 Cash in hand and similar 44 39 Total cash and cash 112,866 109,656 equivalents The increase in cash and cash equivalents at June 30th 2020 is essentially due to the receipt of dividends on listed shares of Euro 3.3 million. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 42 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY & LIABILITIES 11. Shareholders' Equity 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Share Capital 125,000 125,000 Listing charges (18,865) (18,865) Share premium reserve 459,126 459,126 Legal reserve 25,000 25,000 FTA Reserve 16,927 16,927 Treasury shares (23,641) (23,641) Reserve for treasury shares 23,641 23,641 Fair Value reserve (10,670) 21,087 IAS 19 post-employment benefit (2,254) (2,254) reserve Other Reserves 1,393 1,393 Prior year results (219,204) (188,555) Net loss (18,151) (30,649) Group net equity 358,302 408,210 Minority interest N.E. - - Total net equity 358,302 415,175 The Share capital amounts to Euro 125 million, consisting of 125 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of Euro 1 each. All of the ordinary shares issued are fully paid-in. There are no shares subject to guarantees or restrictions on the distribution of dividends. At June 30th 2020, Caltagirone Editore SpA had 18,209,738 treasury shares in portfolio, comprising 14.57% of the share capital. The fair value reserve, negative for Euro 10.7 million, which includes the net change for the period - a decrease of Euro 31.8 million - to adjust the market value of investments in equity instruments 12. Employee benefits Employee benefit plans The movements in the Employee benefits provision were as follows: 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Net liability at beginning of period 15,405 15,590 Current cost in the period (service costs) 89 194 Interest charge (interest cost) 140 228 Actuarial profits/(losses) - 702 (Services paid) (631) (1,309) Net liability at end of period 15,003 15,405 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 43 Employee numbers and cost H1 2020 H1 2019 Wages and salaries 18,334 20,167 Social security expenses 5,764 6,356 Employee provisions 768 1,243 Other costs 1,626 2,281 Total labour costs 26,492 30,047 The account wages and salaries and social charges reflects the benefits of the restructuring and reorganisation plans undertaken in previous years, under which the workforce was re-sized (see also the average workforce reported below). Other costs include charges concerning labour disputes, leaving incentives and the social security institution contributions from the restructuring also carried out in the first half of 2020 of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million in H1 2018). The following table shows the average number of employees by category: 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Average Average 2020 2019 Executives 16 17 16 18 Managers & white-collar 160 164 165 169 Journalists 343 345 345 348 Print workers 81 85 85 86 Total 600 611 611 621 13. Provisions for risks and charges (current and non-current) Legal disputes Agents' indemnity Other risks Total Balance at January 1st 2019 7,324 71 1,891 9,286 Provisions 2,228 24 136 2,388 Utilisations (225) (280) (505) Balance at December 31st 9,327 95 1,747 11,169 2019 of which: Current portion 5,319 1,746 7,065 Non-current portion 4,008 95 1 4,104 Total 9,327 95 1,747 11,169 Balance at January 1st 2020 9,327 95 1,747 11,169 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 44 Provisions 61 752 813 Utilisations (649) (8) (32) (689) Balance at June 30th 2020 8,739 87 2,467 11,293 of which: Current portion 4,767 2,465 7,232 Non-current portion 3,972 87 2 4,061 Total 8,739 87 2,467 11,293 The provision for legal disputes refers principally to the provisions made mainly by the Group's publishing companies against liabilities prevalently deriving from damages requested for slander and from employees. The provision was estimated taking into consideration the nature of the business, based on experience in similar cases and on all the information available at the date of preparation of these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, considering the difficulty in estimating charges and the timing connected to each single case. The agent's indemnity provision, which reflects the prudent increase in the risk connected to the termination of the mandate conferred to agents in accordance with law, refers to the company Piemme SpA, advertising agency. The provisions for other risks principally include residual charges relating to the restructuring plans by some companies of the Group. 14. Non-current and current financial liabilities 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Payables for leasing assets 4,697 5,700 Non-current financial liabilities 4,697 5,700 Bank payables 7,863 9,285 Payables for leasing assets 2,569 3,607 Current financial liabilities 10,432 12,892 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 45 15. Other current and non-current liabilities 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Other non-current liabilities Other payables 168 192 Deferred income 1,244 1,438 Total 1,412 1,630 Other current liabilities Social security institutions 2,567 4,397 Employee payables 6,438 4,991 VAT payables 470 236 Withholding taxes 1,214 2,032 Other payables 7,741 8,149 Payables to related companies 24 36 Deferred income 1,496 478 Total 19,950 20,319 Other payables include Euro 4.9 million as the amount available to the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 25 of the by-laws which establishes the allocation to this account of 2% of net profit for the full year. 16. Trade payables 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Trade payables 19,226 19,586 Payables to related companies 131 1,698 Total 19,357 22,243 Trade payables principally refer to operating subsidiaries in the publishing sector and relate to the purchase of raw materials, services and capital expenditures. The book value of the trade payables reported above approximates their fair value. There are no payables due over 12 months. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 46 INCOME STATEMENT 17. Revenues H1 2020 H1 2019 Advertising 25,298 33,840 Circulation revenues 26,559 30,301 Promotions 149 192 Revenues transport services 803 542 Printing for third parties 84 89 Other services web 401 76 Total Revenues 53,295 65,040 of which related parties 134 123 18. Other operating income H1 2020 H1 2019 Recovery of expenses from third parties 140 192 Capital grant contributions 133 35 Rental income 66 60 Prior year income 30 100 Subsidised tariffs - 124 Other revenues 963 1,335 Total other operating revenues 1,332 1,846 of which related parties 36 120 19. Raw material costs H1 2020 H1 2019 Paper 3,342 4,926 Other publishing materials 1,015 1,114 Change in inventory of raw materials (344) (87) and goods Total raw materials costs 4,013 5,953 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 47 20. Other operating costs H1 2020 H1 2019 Distribution fees 5,721 6,594 Editorial services 4,354 5,214 Transport and delivery 2,860 3,138 Commissions and agent costs 1,955 2,684 Misc. services 1,794 2,286 Maintenance and repair costs 1,426 1,558 Consulting 1,256 1,518 Outside contractors 495 797 Directors and statutory auditors' fees 808 991 Utilities and power 613 765 Advertising & promotions 466 712 Cleaning and security 559 670 Other costs 2,179 2,618 Total service costs 24,486 29,545 Rental 126 602 Hire 318 303 Total rent, lease and hire costs 444 905 Other operating charges 1,006 1,347 Total other costs 1,006 1,347 Total other operating costs 25,936 31,797 of which related parties 381 1,094 21. Amortisation, depreciation, provisions & write-downs Amortisation of intangible assets Depreciation of property, plant & equipment Amortisation for leased assets Provision for risks and charges Write-downs: Intangible Assets with Indefinite Useful Life Doubtful debt provision Total amortisation, depreciation, provisions & write-downs H1 2020 H1 2019 150147 1,255 1,276 1,792 1,663 30 30 22,000 - 468334 25,695 3,450 The depreciation of tangible fixed assets principally relates to the depreciation on printing and rotary plant. In relation to the write-down of intangible assets with indefinite life reference should be made to Note 2. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 48 22. Net financial income/(charges) Financial income H1 2020 H1 2019 Dividends 3,250 5,850 Bank deposit interest - 2 Other financial income 3 38 Total 3,253 5,890 of which related parties 3,250 5,850 Financial charges Interest on bank accounts (129) (136) Financial charges on post-em. bens. (140) (179) Banking commissions and charges (76) (111) Int. on leased assets IFRS 16 (43) (73) Other financial expenses (31) (25) Total (419) (524) of which related parties 35 21 Financial result 2,834 5,366 The dividends included in financial income relates to the shareholding in Assicurazioni Generali SpA. 23. Earnings per share The basic earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the Group net result for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding in the period. H1 2020 H1 2019 Net Result (18,151) 1,647 Number of ordinary shares 106,790 106,790 in circulation (000's) Basic earnings/(loss) per share (0.17) 0.015 The diluted result per share is identical to the basic result per share as at the date of the present financial statements there were no securities which may be converted into shares. In 2020 no dividends were distributed. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 49 24. Other comprehensive income statement items The breakdown of the other comprehensive income statement items, excluding the tax effects, is reported below: 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Gross Tax effect Net value Gross Tax effect Net value value value Profit/(loss) from the valuation of (32,012) 255 (31,757) 12,740 (436) 12,304 Investments in equity instruments 25. Related party transactions Transactions with companies under common control The transactions of Group companies with related parties generally relate to normal operations and are regulated at market conditions. They principally relate to the exchange of goods, the provision of services, and the provision and use of financial resources by associated companies and subsidiaries excluded from the consolidation scope, as well as with other companies belonging to the Caltagirone Group or under its control. There are no atypical or unusual transactions which are not within the normal business operations; the following table reports the values. Companies Other % on total under Total related Total book Parent related account common parties parties value items control Balance sheet transactions 31.12.2019 Trade receivables 166 80 246 41,682 0.59% Trade payables 1,978 148 2,126 21,510 9.9% Non-current financial liabilities 6,548 6,548 9,782 66.9% Current financial liabilities 1,972 1,972 11,242 17.5% Other current liabilities 84 84 20,265 0.4% Income statement transactions 30.06.2019 Revenues 115 8 123 64,788 0.2% Other operating income 23 23 2,098 1.1% Other operating costs 300 794 1,094 31,797 3.4% Financial income 5,850 5,850 5,890 99.3% Financial charges 21 21 524 4.0% Companies Other % on total 30.06.2020 under Total related Total book Parent related account common parties parties value items control Balance sheet transactions Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 50 Trade receivables 201 201 34,705 0.6% Non-current financial liabilities 4,103 4,103 4,697 87.4% Trade payables 100 31 131 19,357 0.7% Current financial liabilities 2,049 2,049 10,432 19.6% Other current liabilities 26 26 19,950 0.1% Income statement transactions Revenues 134 134 53,295 0.3% Other operating income 36 36 1,332 2.7% Other operating costs 200 181 381 25,936 1.5% Financial income 3,250 3,250 3,253 99.9% Financial charges 35 35 419 8.4% Trade receivables principally concern commercial transactions for the sale of advertising space. Trade payables to Parent Companies refer to the invoices received from Caltagirone SpA for services performed during the first half of 2020 and previously. Operating revenues principally concern the advertising carried out with Group newspapers by companies under common control. The account financial income relates to dividends received from Assicurazioni Generali SpA. 26. Business segment information The disclosures required in accordance with IFRS 8 on the segment information are provided below. The Caltagirone Editore Group, in consideration of the economic and financial relations between the various Group companies and the interdependence between the publishing activities of the various Group newspapers and the advertising activity carried out by the Group agency, operates within a single sector, defined as a distinctly identifiable part of the Group, which provides a set of related products and services and is subject to differing risks and benefits from the other sectors of Group activity. This vision is used by Management to carry out an analysis of operational performance and for the specific management of related risks. The Group operates exclusively in Italy and bases sector performance on turnover volumes and EBITDA from ordinary operations. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 51 In thousands of Euro 30.06.2019 Segment revenues Inter-segment revenues Operating grants Segment EBITDA Depreciation, amortisation, provisions write-downs

EBIT

Net financial result

Profit/(loss) before taxes Income taxes

Profit/(loss) Segment assets Segment liabilities Investments in intangible and tangible fixed assets Other Unallocated Caltagirone Publishing items and activities Editore Group eliminations 66,848 300 (262) 66,886 (12) (250) 262 - 66,836 50 66,886 (221) (690) (911) (3,349) (101) (3,450) (3,570) (791) - (4,361) 5,366 5,366 1,005 642 1,647 Other Unallocated Caltagirone Publishing items and activities Editore Group eliminations 302,941 264,839 567,780 128,166 10,377 138,543 13,242 2,115 15,357 Other Unallocated Caltagirone In thousands of Euro Publishing items and activities Editore Group eliminations 30.06.2020 Segment revenues 54,663 250 (286) 54,627 Inter-segment revenues (36) (250) 286 - Operating grants 54,627 - 54,627 Segment EBITDA (1,191) (623) (1,814) Depreciation, amortisation, provisions (25,586) (109) (25,695) & write-downs EBIT (26,777) (732) - (27,509) Net financial result 2,834 2,834 Profit/(loss) before taxes (24,675) Income taxes 6,524 Profit/(loss) (18,151) Other Unallocated Caltagirone Publishing items and activities Editore Group eliminations Segment assets 264,210 212,378 476,588 Segment liabilities 111,290 6,996 118,286 Investments in intangible and tangible 870 870 fixed assets 27. Net financial position The Net Cash Position, as required by CONSOB Communication DEM 6064291 of July 28th 2006 is as follows: In thousands of Euro H1 2020 31.12.2019 H1 2019 A. Cash 44 39 49 B. Bank deposits 112,822 112,330 111,680 D. Liquidity (A)+(B) 112,866 112,369 111,729 E. Current financial receivables - - - F. Current bank payables 7,863 9,285 G. Current portion of non-current debt 2,569 3,607 Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 52 H. Current payables to other lenders - - 9,782 I. Current debt (F)+(G)+(H) 10,432 12,892 9,782 J. Net current cash position (I)-(E)-(D) (102,434) (99,477) (101,947) K. Non-current bank payables - - 7,911 L. Non-current payables to other lenders 4,697 5,700 3,331 M. Non-current financial debt (K)+(L) 4,697 5,700 11,242 N. Net Cash Position (J)+(M) (97,737) (93,777) (90,705) 28. Hierarchy of Fair Value according to IFRS 13 In relation to financial instruments recorded at Fair Value, IFRS 13 requires that these values are classified based on a hierarchy of levels which reflects the sources of the input utilised in the determination of the Fair Value. Therefore, the following hierarchy levels are established: Level 1: determination of fair value based on prices listed in active markets by class of asset or liability subject to valuation;

Level 2: determination of Fair Value based on input other than the listed prices included at Level 1 but which are directly observable (prices) and indirectly (derivatives from prices) on the market; instruments not characterised by sufficient level of liquidity or which do not express in a continuous manner a "binding" market listing are included in this category;

Level 3: determination of fair value based on valuation models whose input is not based on observable market data.

The following table shows the hierarchy level for the assets and liabilities which are valued at Fair Value: Dec 31st 19 Note Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments in equity 4 119,567 119,567 instruments Total assets 119,567 - - 119,567 Jun 30th 20 Note Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments in equity 4 87,555 87,555 instruments Total assets 87,555 - - 87,555 In H1 2020 there were no transfers between the various levels. Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report 53 Declaration on the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements as per Article 81-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent modifications and integrations 1. The undersigned Francesco Gianni, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Fabrizio Caprara, executive responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents of Caltagirone Editore S.p.A., affirm, and also in consideration of article 154-bis, paragraphs 3 and 4, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24th 1998: the accuracy of the information on company operations and

Permalink Disclaimer Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 08:03:20 UTC

