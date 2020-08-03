Caltagirone Editore : Half year report 2020

Log in
08/03/2020 | 04:04am EDT

HALF-YEAR REPORT June 30th 2020

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

2

Corporate Boards

Board of Directors

Chairman

Francesco Gianni 1

Vice Chairman

Azzurra Caltagirone

Chief Executive Officer

Albino Majore

Directors

Alessandro Caltagirone

Francesco Caltagirone

Tatiana Caltagirone

Antonio Catricalà 1

Massimo Confortini 1

Mario Delfini

Annamaria Malato 1

Valeria Ninfadoro 1

Giacomo Scribani Rossi 1

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Matteo Tiezzi

Statutory Auditors

Antonio Staffa

Dorina Casadei

Executive Responsible

Fabrizio Caprara

Independent Audit Firm

PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA

1 Independent Directors

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

3

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

4

CONTENTS

DIRECTORS' REPORT

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

15

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

5

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

6

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Introduction

This Report refers to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at June 30th 2020, prepared in accordance with Article 154 ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 as supplemented and the Consob Issuers' Regulation.

The Report was prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and approved by the European Union and was drawn up according to IAS 34 - Interim financial reporting, applying the same accounting standards adopted in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31st 2019, with the exception of those described in the paragraph "Accounting standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group" in the Notes to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, to which reference is made.

Implications of the Covid-19 pandemic

Since January 2020, the domestic and international environment has been dominated by the spread of the coronavirus, and the restrictive containment measures consequently implemented by national governments. These had immediate consequences for work organisation and times, general economic performance as well as significant social impacts, and created a climate of general uncertainty.

The Group companies acted promptly, implementing both measures to ensure the health and safety of the workforce and those to recover cost efficiency so as to reduce the financial impacts of reduced advertising and circulation revenues.

The figures for the early months of 2020 also led to an update in forecasts made by the management of Group companies. Although these reaffirmed the strategic guidelines set out in March 2020, they come within a general context which continues to feature a high level of uncertainty.

Operational overview

The key financial results compared to the first half of 2019 are shown below.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

7

in thousands of Euro

H1 2020

H1 2019

cge.

cge.%

OPERATING REVENUES

54,627

66,886

(12,259)

(18.3%)

CIRCULATION REVENUES

26,559

30,301

(3,742)

(12.3%)

ADVERTISING REVENUES

25,298

33,840

(8,542)

(25.2%)

REVENUES FOR TRANSPORT SERVICES

803

542

261

48.2%

REVENUES FOR PRINTING SERVICES

84

89

(5)

(5.6%)

OTHER WEB SERVICES

403

76

327

430.3%

PROMOTION REVENUES

149

192

(43)

(22.4%)

OTHER REVENUES AND INCOME

1,331

1,846

(515)

(27.9%)

OPERATING COSTS

(56,441)

(67,797)

11,356

16.8%

RAW MATERIALS, SUPPLIES & CONSUMABLES

(4,013)

(5,953)

1,940

32.6%

LABOUR COSTS

(26,492)

(30,047)

3,555

11.8%

OTHER OPERATING CHARGES

(25,936)

(31,797)

5,861

18.4%

EBITDA

(1,814)

(911)

(903)

(99.1%)

AMORTISATION, DEPRECIATION, WRITE-DOWNS & PROVISIONS

(25,695)

(3,450)

(22,245)

n.a.

EBIT

(27,509)

(4,361)

(23,148)

n.a.

FINANCIAL INCOME

3,253

5,890

(2,637)

(44.8%)

FINANCIAL CHARGES

(419)

(524)

105

20.0%

FINANCIAL RESULT

2,834

5,366

(2,532)

(47.2%)

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

(24,675)

1,005

(25,680)

n.a.

INCOME TAXES

6,524

642

5,882

n.a.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS)

(18,151)

1,647

(19,798)

n.a.

MINORITY INTEREST

-

-

-

0.0%

GROUP NET PROFIT/(LOSS)

(18,151)

1,647

(19,798)

n.a.

In the first six months of 2020, the Group reported Operating Revenues of Euro 54.6 million, reducing 18.3% on H1 2019, following a contraction in advertising revenues (-25.2%) and circulation revenues (-12.3%).

Raw material costs decreased 32.6%, due to the lower quantities utilised in the production process and to the reduced cost of paper.

Labour costs, including non-recurring charges of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million in H1 2019) - due to the measures put in place by a number of Group companies - decreased

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

8

11.8%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding these extraordinary charges, labour costs decreased 9.1% on the first half of 2019.

Other operating costs contracted overall by 18.4%, due to the ongoing cost-cutting by the subsidiaries, particularly regarding service costs.

EBITDA reported a loss of Euro 1.8 million (loss of Euro 911 thousand in H1 2019). EBIT saw a loss of Euro 27.5 million (loss of Euro 4.4 million in H1 2019) and

includes the write-down of indefinite life intangible assets for Euro 22 million, in accordance with the applicable accounting standards due to the Covid-19 pandemic (in the corresponding period of 2019 no write-downs were made), amortisation and depreciation of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.1 million in H1 2019), provisions for risks of Euro 30 thousand (Euro 30 thousand in H1 2019) and doubtful debts for Euro 468 thousand (Euro 334 thousand in H1 2019).

Net Financial Income of Euro 2.8 million declined on Euro 5.4 million for H1 2019 due to the lower dividends received on listed shares (Euro 3.3 million in H1 2020 compared to Euro 5.9 million in H1 2019).

The Group Net Result reports a loss of Euro 18.2 million (profit of Euro 1.6 million in the first half of 2019).

The Group Net Cash Position at June 30th 2020 is as follows:

in thousands of Euro

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Cash and cash equivalents

112,866

112,369

Non-current financial liabilities for leasing activities

(4,697)

(5,700)

Current financial liabilities for leasing activities

(2,569)

(3,607)

Current financial liabilities to banks

(7,863)

(9,285)

Net Cash Position

97,737

93,777

  • The Net Cash Position in accordance with CONSOB Communication DEM 6064291 of July 28th 2006 is illustrated at Note 27 of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

9

The net cash position was Euro 97.7 million, increasing Euro 3.9 million on December 31st 2019 (Euro 93.8 million), mainly due to the effect of dividends collected on listed shares.

Group shareholders' equity amounted to Euro 358.3 million (Euro 408.2 million at December 31st 2019); the decrease concerns the negative effect in the period from the fair value measurement of shares held by the Group and of the result for the period.

The Financial Statement ratio are as follows:

H1 2020

H1 2019

ROE* (Net Result/Net Equity)**

(5.1)

0.4

ROI* (EBIT/total assets)**

(5.8)

(0.8)

ROS* (EBIT/Operating Revenues)**

(50.4)

(6.5)

Equity Ratio(Net equity/total assets)

0.8

0.8

Liquidity Ratio (Current assets/Current liabilities)

2.7

2.7

Capital Invested Ratio (Net equity/Non-current assets)

1.1

1.0

*percentage values

** For definitions of "Net Result" and "EBIT", reference should be made to the income statement attached to the present report

The balance sheet indicators confirm the Group's financial equilibrium, with strong stability, the capacity to meet short-term commitments through liquid funds and finally equilibrium between own funds and fixed assets.

The earnings ratios declined in the same period of 2019, due to the decrease in revenues and margins, resulting from the ongoing health and economic crisis and due to the write-down of indefinite life intangible assets.

Group operating performance

  • Publishing

Revenues from Group title paper edition sales in H1 2020 contracted by 14.1% on H1 2019 and by 12.3% including digital subscriptions and sales.

The latest available circulation data indicates a reduction of approx. 13.4%1 in paper copies alone and an overall reduction including digital copies of 11.3%2 in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

  1. Workings on ADS (Accertamento Diffusione Stampa) figures: total paid (January-May 2020 vs January-May 2019)
  2. Workings on ADS (Accertamento Diffusione Stampa) figures: total paper+digital sales >=30% (January-May 2020 vs January- May 2019)

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

10

  • Advertising

In the first six months of 2020, Group advertising revenues decreased 25.2%.

Paper edition advertising revenues, also including third party advertising, contracted

30.5% on 2019.

Internet advertising, also including third party advertising, decreased 6.3% on 2019. The contribution of this segment to overall advertising revenues was 23.9%.

The overall market in the first five months of 2020 (latest figures available) contracted 27.3%3 for newspaper advertising and 17.2%4 for Internet advertising.

In terms of web presence, the Caltagirone Editore network websites to May 2020 reported 4.49 million unique average daily users Total Audience (PC and mobile)5, up 35.7% on the same month of the previous year.

Related party transactions

"Related" party transactions, as set out in IAS 24, including inter-company transactions, are not atypical or unusual and form part of the ordinary business activities of the companies of the Group. They are regulated at market conditions and take account of the characteristics of the goods and services provided and in the interest of the Group.

The Parent Company in the period did not carry out significant transactions nor significant levels of ordinary transactions requiring communication to the Supervisory Authority under the Consob Regulation concerning transactions with related parties adopted with Resolution No. 17221 of March 12th 2010.

The information on related party transactions, including those required by Consob communication of July 28th 2006, is shown in Note 26 of the Condensed Consolidated Half- Year Financial Statements.

  1. FCP Assoquotidiani Research Centre figures January-May 2020 with corresponding period of 2019
  2. FCP Assointernet Research Centre figures January-May 2020 with corresponding period of 2019
  3. Audiweb figures Total Audience May 2020 (including TAL)

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

11

Other information

During the period the Caltagirone Editore Group did not carry out any research and development activity.

The parent company is not subject to management and co-ordination in accordance with the applicable regulation, as its management body has full decision-making autonomy.

At June 30th 2020, total headcount was 600 (611 at December 31st 2019); the first half average headcount was 611.

Risk management

Caltagirone Editore Group's business is generally subject to the following risks: market risk (raw materials prices and the movements in listed share prices), credit risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk. The management of the financial risks of the Group is undertaken through organisational directives which govern the management of these risks and the control of all operations which have importance in the composition of the financial and/or commercial assets and liabilities.

In the first half of 2020, no market risks or uncertainties substantially differing from those evident in the 2019 Annual Accounts emerged and therefore the relative management strategy remains unchanged.

Principal uncertainties and going concern

Following on from that stated in the paragraph concerning management risks, the continuation of the general sector crisis does not however cause concern in relation to the going concern principle in that the Group has adequate levels of liquidity and of own funds, while no uncertainties exist that could compromise the capacity of the Group to carry out its operating activities.

Treasury Shares

At June 30th 2020, Caltagirone Editore SpA had 18,209,738 treasury shares in portfolio, comprising 14.57% of the share capital for a value of Euro 23,640,924.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

12

Corporate Governance

Following the resignations of Statutory Auditor Coluccia and Alternate Auditor Amoretti, the Shareholders' Meeting of April 21st 2020 appointed Ms. Dorina Casadei as Statutory Auditor and Ms. Fabiana Flamini as Alternate Auditor.

On March 10th 2020, the Board of Directors confirmed Fabrizio Caprara as the company's Executive Officer for Financial Reporting in 2020.

2020 Outlook

In order to offset the impacts of the Covid-19 emergency on the operating, equity and financial results, the company will continue to implement measures to limit all discretionary costs and to reduce direct and operative overheads.

Subsequent events to June 30th 2020

No significant subsequent events took place.

Rome, July 27th 2020

For the Board of Directors

The Chairperson

Mr. Francesco Gianni

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

13

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

14

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30th 2020

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

15

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets

(in Euro thousands)

note

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Non-current assets

Intangible assets with definite life

1

1,169

809

Intangible assets with indefinite life

2

138,402

160,403

Newspaper titles

138,402

160,403

Property, plant and equipment

3

41,762

44,808

Equity investments and non-current securities

4

88,765

120,777

Other non-current assets

5

90

89

Deferred tax assets

6

55,502

53,616

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

325,690

380,502

Current assets

Inventories

7

1,995

1,651

Trade receivables

8

34,705

42,849

of which related parties

201

113

Other current assets

9

1,332

804

Cash and cash equivalents

10

112,866

112,368

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

150,898

157,672

TOTAL ASSETS

476,588

538,174

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

16

Balance Sheet

Shareholders' Equity & Liabilities

(in Euro thousands)

note

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

Share capital issue costs

Reserves

Loss for the period

Group shareholders' equity

Minority interest shareholders' equity

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

11

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefits

12

Non-current provisions

13

Non-current financial liabilities

14

of which related parties

Other non-current liabilities

15

Deferred tax liabilities

6

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Current provisions

13

Trade payables

16

of which related parties

Current financial liabilities

14

of which related parties

Current income tax payables

6

Other current liabilities

15

of which related parties

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

125,000

125,000

(18,865)

(18,865)

270,318

332,724

(18,151)

(30,649)

358,302

408,210

-

-

358,302

408,210

15,003

15,405

4,061

4,105

4,697

5,700

4,103

4,915

1,412

1,630

36,050

40,986

61,223

67,826

7,232

7,065

19,357

21,284

131

1,698

10,432

12,892

2,049

2,909

92

28

19,950

20,869

26

36

57,063

62,138

118,286

129,964

476,588

538,174

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

17

Consolidated Income Statement

(in Euro thousands)

Note

H1 2020

H1 2019

Revenues

17

53,295

65,040

of which related parties

134

123

Other operating revenues

18

1,332

1,846

of which related parties

36

120

TOTAL REVENUES

54,627

66,886

Raw material costs

19

(4,013)

(5,953)

Labour costs

12

(26,492)

(30,047)

of which non-recurring charges

(992)

(1,997)

Other operating charges

20

(25,936)

(31,797)

of which related parties

(381)

(1,094)

TOTAL COSTS

(56,441)

(67,797)

EBITDA

(1,814)

(911)

Amortisation & depreciation

(1,405)

(1,423)

Amort. leased assets

(1,792)

(1,663)

Provisions

(30)

(30)

Write-down of intangible assets with indefinite life

(22,000)

-

Write-down of receivables and other fixed assets

(468)

(334)

Amortisation, depreciation, provisions and write-

21

downs

(25,695)

(3,450)

EBIT

(27,509)

(4,361)

Financial income

3,253

5,890

of which related parties

3,250

5,850

Financial charges

(419)

(524)

of which related parties

(35)

(21)

Net financial income

22

2,834

5,366

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

(24,675)

1,005

Income taxes

6

6,524

642

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(18,151)

1,647

NET PROFIT/(LOSS)

(18,151)

1,647

Group Net Profit(loss)

(18,151)

1,647

Minority interest share

-

-

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

23

(0.170)

0.015

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

23

(0.170)

0.015

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

18

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement

(in Euro thousands)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Net profit/(loss) for the period

(18,151)

1,647

Items which are not reclassified subsequently to profit/(loss)

for the period

Profit/(loss) from the valuation of Investments in equity

(31,757)

12,304

instruments net of the tax effect

Total other items of the Comprehensive Income Statement

(31,757)

12,304

Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

(49,908)

13,951

Attributable to:

Parent Company shareholders

(49,908)

13,951

Minority interest

-

-

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

19

Statement of Changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity

Share

Listing

Treasury

Fair

Other

Result for

Group

Minority

Total

(in Euro thousands)

capital

charges

shares

Value

reserves

the

net

interest

net

reserve

period

equity

N.E.

equity

January 1st 2019

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

(3,002)

343,981

(8,298)

415,175

-

415,175

Prior year result carried

(8,298)

8,298

-

-

forward

Total operations with

-

-

-

-

(8,298)

8,298

-

-

-

shareholders

Change in fair value reserve

12,304

12,304

12,304

Net Profit

1,647

1,647

1,647

Comprehensive

-

-

-

12,304

-

1,647

13,951

-

13,951

profit/(loss) for the period

Other changes

110

110

110

Balance at June 30th 2019

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

9,302

335,793

1,647

429,236

-

429,236

Balance at January 1st 2020

Prior year result carried forward

Total operations with shareholders

Change in fair value reserve Net Profit/(loss)

Comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

Balance at June 30th 2020

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

21,087

335,278

(30,649)

408,210

-

408,210

(30,649)

30,649

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30,649)

30,649

-

-

-

(31,757)

(31,757)

(31,757)

(18,151)

(18,151)

(18,151)

-

-

-

(31,757)

-

(18,151)

(49,908)

-

(49,908)

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

(10,670)

304,629

(18,151)

358,302

-

358,302

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

20

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

in thousands of Euro

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT

BEGINNING OF PERIOD

Net profit/(loss) for the period Amortisation & depreciation (Revaluations) and write-downs Net financial income/(charges) (Gains)/losses on disposals Income taxes

Changes in employee provisions

Changes in current and non-current provisions

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL

(Increase) Decrease in inventories

(Increase) Decrease in Trade receivables Increase (Decrease) in Trade payables Change in other current and non-current liabilities Change in deferred and current income taxes

OPERATING CASH FLOW Dividends received Interest received

Interest paid

Other income (charges) received/paid Income taxes paid

  1. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Investments in intangible fixed assets Investments in tangible fixed assets
    Sale of intangible and tangible assets
  2. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Change in current financial liabilities
  3. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
  4. Effect exc. diffs. on cash & cash equivalents
    Change in net liquidity

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

Note

H1 2020

H1 2019

10

112,368

109,656

(18,151)

1,647

3,197

3,085

22,468

335

(2,834)

(5,366)

(14)

(1)

(6,524)

(642)

(542)

(571)

123

739

(2,277)

(774)

(344)

(88)

7,677

4,177

(1,927)

(2,396)

(1,667)

(1,412)

22

213

1,484

(280)

3,250

5,850

-

40

(279)

(345)

3

-

-

(258)

4,458

5,007

(510)

(108)

(360)

(180)

373

-

(497)

(288)

(3,463)

(2,646)

(3,463)

(2,646)

-

-

498

2,073

10

112,866

111,729

21

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

22

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30th 2020

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

23

Introduction

Caltagirone Editore SpA (Parent Company) is a limited liability company, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, operating in the publishing sector with its registered office in Rome (Italy), Via Barberini, No, 28.

At June 30th 2020, the shareholders with holdings above 3% of the share capital, as per the shareholders' register, the communications received in accordance with Article 120 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24th 1998, and other information available are:

  • Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone 75,955,300 shares (60.76%). The above investment is held indirectly through the companies:

Parted 1982 Srl 44,454,550 shares (35.56%)

Gamma Srl 9,000,750 shares (7.20%)

FGC SpA 22,500,000 shares (18.00%)

The company in addition holds 18,209,739 treasury shares, equal to 14.57% of the share capital.

At the date of the preparation of this report, the ultimate holding company was FGC SpA, due to the shares held through subsidiary companies.

The Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements at June 30th 2020 include the Condensed Half-Year Financial Statements of the Parent Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"). For the consolidation, the financial statements prepared by the Directors of the individual consolidated companies were used.

This half-year report was authorised for publication by the Board of Directors on July 27th 2020.

Compliance with international accounting standards approved by the European Commission

The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at June 30th 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS) and the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and of the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC), approved by the European Commission (hereinafter "IFRS").

In particular, the Condensed Consolidated Group Half-Year Financial Statements 2020 were prepared according to the criteria set out by IAS 34 for the preparation of interim financial statements. These financial statements contain condensed information compared to

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

24

the applicable accounting standards and must be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended December 31st 2019.

The financial statements conform with the Annual Accounts in application of the updated version of IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements (revised in 2007).

The accounting standards adopted in the preparation of these Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements are the same as those utilised for the consolidated financial statements at December 31st 2019, with the exception of those described below in the "Accounting standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group" paragraph.

The 2019 consolidated financial statements are available on request from the registered offices of the company Caltagirone Editore S.p.A., via Barberini, 28 Rome or on the website www.caltagironeeditore.com.

Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements consist of the Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement, the Comprehensive Consolidated Income Statement, the Statement of changes in Consolidated Shareholders' Equity, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the present Notes to the financial statements.

The Balance Sheet is presented in a format which separates the current and non- current assets and liabilities, while the Income Statement and the Comprehensive Income Statement are classified on the basis of the nature of the costs, the Comprehensive Income Statement, beginning with the result for the period, highlights the effects of profits and losses recognised directly to equity, the statement in changes in Shareholders' Equity outlines the changes in the period to the individual accounts comprising Net Equity, while the cash flow statement is presented utilising the indirect method.

The IFRS were applied in accordance with the "Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements" and no matters arose which required recourse to the exceptions permitted by IAS 1, paragraph 17.

It is recalled that CONSOB, resolution No, 15519 of July 27th 2006 requires that the above financial statements report, where the amounts are significant, additional sub- accounts to those already specifically required by IAS 1 and other international accounting standards in order to show the balances and transactions with related parties as well as the relative income statement accounts relating to non-recurring, unusual or atypical operations.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

25

The Consolidated Financial Statements were presented in thousands of Euro, the functional currency of the Parent Company and all of the companies included in the present consolidated financial statements.

All amounts included in the notes are expressed in thousands of Euro, except where otherwise indicated.

The assets and liabilities are shown separately and without any offsetting.

Use of estimates

The preparation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements requires the Directors to apply accounting principles and methods that, in some circumstances, are based on difficulties and subjective valuations and estimates based on the historical experience and assumptions which are from time to time considered reasonable and realistic based on the relative circumstances. The application of these estimates and assumptions impact upon the amounts reported in the financial statements, such as the financial situation and balance sheet, the income statement and the cash flow statement, and on the disclosures in the notes to the accounts. The final outcome of the accounts in the financial statements, which use the above-mentioned estimates and assumptions, may differ from those reported in the financial statements due to the uncertainty which characterises the assumptions and conditions upon which the estimates are based.

The estimates and assumptions are reviewed periodically and the effects of all variations recorded in the income statement, when they relate only to that year. When the revision relates to both current and future periods (for example the revision of the useful life of fixed assets), the changes are recorded in the period in which the revision is made and in the relative future periods.

Some valuation processes, in particular the determination of any reduction in fixed assets, are generally made on a complete basis on the preparation of the annual accounts, when all the necessary information is available, except where there are specific indications of impairment which require an immediate valuation of any loss in value. This was the case at June 30th 2020, in relation to Covid-19.

Similarly, the actuarial valuations necessary for the determination of the employee benefit plans based on IAS 19 are normally calculated in the preparation of the annual accounts.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

26

Income taxes are calculated according to the specific rates applicable for 2020 and the expectations for the recovery of deferred tax assets based on projections for future assessable income, considering also the nature of the circumstances determining them.

Consolidation scope

The consolidation scope includes the parent company and all of its subsidiaries, directly or indirectly held (hereinafter the "Group").

The list of subsidiaries included in the consolidation scope is as follows:

Reg.

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

offic

Activities

e

Caltagirone Editore SpA

Rome

Parent

Parent

finance

Company

Il Messaggero SpA

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Il Mattino SpA

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Piemme SpA

Rome

100%

100%

advertising

Leggo Srl

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Finced Srl

Rome

100%

100%

finance

Ced Digital & Servizi Srl

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Corriere Adriatico Srl

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Quotidiano di Puglia Srl

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Il Gazzettino SpA

Rome

100%

100%

publishing

Stampa Venezia Srl (1)

Rome

100%

100%

printing

Imprese Tipografiche Venete Srl (1)

Rome

100%

100%

printing

P.I.M. Srl (1)

Rome

100%

100%

advertising

Servizi Italia 15 Srl

Rome

100%

100%

services

Stampa Roma 2015 Srl

Rome

100%

100%

printing

Stampa Napoli 2015 Srl

Rome

100%

100%

printing

( 1 ) Held by Il Gazzettino SpA

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO STANDARDS ADOPTED BY THE GROUP

  1. From January 1st 2020, the Group adopted the following new accounting standards:
    • Amendments to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting, which was endorsed by the EU on December 6th 2019 with Regulation No. 2075. The main changes on the 2010 version concern a new chapter regarding measurement, improved definitions and guidance, in particular with regards to defining liabilities, and

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

27

the clarification of important concepts such as stewardship, prudence and upon measurement uncertainties. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2020 or subsequently.

  • Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material, which were endorsed by the EU on December 10th 2019 with Regulation No. 2014. The objective of this document is to refine and align the definition of "Material" present in some IFRS, so that such is also consistent with the new Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting approved in March 2018 and endorsed by the EU on December 6th 2019. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2020 or subsequently.
  • Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform, which were endorsed by the EU on January 16th 2020 with Regulation No. 34. The objective of the document is to enable reporting entities not to interrupt hedging transactions until the reform of the financial reference indices for the calculation of interest rates, which is still ongoing worldwide, has been completed. This reform, in particular, has created uncertainties about the timing and amount of future cash flows associated with certain financial instruments, with the consequent risk of having to terminate hedging relationships designated in accordance with IAS 39 or IFRS 9. According to the IASB, discontinuing hedging relationships because of these uncertainties does not provide useful information to users of financial statements; therefore, the document under review has made specific amendments to IAS 39, IFRS 9 and IFRS 7, introducing temporary derogations from the application of the specific hedge accounting provisions of IFRS 9 and IAS 39, to be applied obligatorily to all hedging transactions directly impacted by the reform of the reference indices for the determination of interest rates. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2020 or subsequently.
  • Amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations, which was endorsed by the EU on April 21st 2020 with Regulation No. 551. This document introduced a much more restrictive definition of business than that contained in the previous version of IFRS 3, in addition to a process to be followed to verify whether a transaction qualifies as a
    "business combination" or simply as the acquisition of an asset. The amendment should be applied to acquisitions occurring from January 1st 2020.

The adoption of the new standards applicable from January 1st 2020 did not have significant effects.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

28

  1. New accounting standards and interpretations:

At the date of the approval of these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, the IASB had issued (however not yet approved by the European Union) a number of accounting standards, interpretations and amendments - some still in the consultation phase

  • in relation to which we highlight:
    • On May 18th 2017, the IASB published the new standard IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, which replaces the current IFRS 4. The new standard on insurance contracts improves transparency on profit sources and on the quality of profits realised and ensures a high level of results comparability, introducing a single standard for the recognition of revenues which reflects the services provided. On
      June 25th 2020, the IASB published the document "Amendments to IFRS 17", which includes some changes to IFRS 17 and the deferral of the entry into force of the new accounting standard to January 1st 2023. At the condensed consolidated half-year reporting date, the endorsement process was ongoing.
    • On January 23rd 2020, the IASB published amendments to IAS 1. The document
      "Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current" provides that a liability is classified as current or non-currentaccording to the rights existing at the date of the financial statements. In addition, it states that the classification is not affected by the entity's expectation to exercise its rights to defer settlement of the liability. Finally, it is clarified that this regulation refers to the transfer of cash, equity instruments, other assets or services to the counterparty. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2023. Early application is permitted. The endorsement process is still in progress.
    • On May 14th 2020 the IASB published the document "Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations; IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment; IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as well as Annual Improvements 2018- 2020" so as to introduce some specific improvements to these standards. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2022. The endorsement process is still in progress.
    • On May 28th 2020, the IASB published the document "Covid 19-RelatedRent Concessions", by which it amended IFRS 16 Leasing to include a practical expedient to simplify the accounting by lessees of the rent concession obtained as a result of

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

29

the Covid-19 pandemic. This practical expedient is optional and does not apply to lessors. The amendments to IFRS 16 come into force from the financial statements of the financial years starting from or after June 1st 2020, but may be applied early to the financial statements of previous financial years (including the related interim financial statements), whose publication has not yet been authorised. The approval process is still ongoing and is expected to conclude in the coming months.

  • On June 25th 2020, The IASB published the document entitled "Amendments to IFRS 4 Contracts - deferral of IFRS 9", which clarified a number of applicational aspects of IFRS 9 before the definitive application of IFRS 17. The amendments are applied to financial statements concerning periods beginning on January 1st 2021. Endorsement by the EU is expected in 2020.

Any effects that the newly applied accounting standards, amendments and interpretations may have on the Group financial disclosure are currently being evaluated.

Value of the Group

The Stock Market capitalisation of Caltagirone Editore is currently lower than the net equity of the Group (Stock Market capitalisation at June 30th 2020 of Euro 97.5 million compared to a Group net equity of Euro 358.3 million), significantly lower than the valuations based on the fundamentals of the Group expressed by its value in use.

The capacity to generate cash flows or the establishment of specific fair values (cash and cash equivalents, equity instruments and Publishing Titles) may justify this difference; stock market prices in fact also reflect circumstances not strictly related to the Group, with expectations focused on the short-term.

Implications of Covid-19 on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020

The H1 2020 figures, partly due to the spread of Covid-19 and the consequent restrictions enforced by governmental authorities, report a drop in circulation revenues for paper editions (-14.1% on H1 2019 and -12.3% considering also digital subscriptions and copies), and of advertising revenues (-25.2% on H1 2019).

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

30

In order to offset this decrease in revenues, the Group companies quickly reacted by introducing a number of editorial initiatives to support sales, digital subscriptions and advertising, in addition to various actions to renegotiate the prices of raw materials and introduce efficiencies to the production processes and, overall, to the structure of other operating costs. The epidemic also had an impact on the period's margin, which overall reduced Euro 903 thousand on H1 2019, although management expects a recovery as early as the second half of 2020 and over subsequent years.

The Group companies therefore concentrated on strategies to continue to offset the impacts of Covid-19. In this regard, management is undertaking further actions to improve the efficiency of operating costs, in addition to those to further encourage the use of digital channels.

This general environment required an update to the forecasts made by Group company management, confirming the strategic guidelines at March 2020, although within a highly uncertain general environment. Therefore, as described in Note 2 concerning intangible assets with indefinite useful life, a new Business Plan for the years 2021-2025 was drawn up, which indicated the need to write-down the Group's Newspaper titles for Euro 22 million.

Among the other effects of the spread of Covid-19, we indicate that the value of the listed shares in portfolio decreased by approx. 27% compared to December 31st 2019. However, the Group has the capacity to keep these securities in portfolio as it has a strong capital and financial base.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

31

ASSETS

1. Intangible assets with definite life

Historical cost

Patents

Trademarks and

Others

Total

Concessions

01.01.2019

1,570

626

5,742

7,938

Increases

47

1,038

1,085

Decreases

(354)

(354)

31.12.2019

1,570

673

6,426

8,669

01.01.2020

1,570

673

6,426

8,669

Increases

146

364

510

30.06.2020

1,570

819

6,790

9,179

Amortisation & loss in

Patents

Trademarks and

Others

Total

value

Concessions

01.01.2019

1,555

487

5,428

7,470

Increases

8

139

243

390

31.12.2019

1,563

626

5,671

7,860

01.01.2020

1,563

626

5,671

7,860

Increases

4

39

107

150

30.06.2020

1,567

665

5,778

8,010

Net value

01.01.2019

15

139

314

468

31.12.2019

7

47

755

809

30.06.2020

3

154

1,012

1,169

At June 30th 2020, no companies of the Group recorded the existence of inactive or completely amortised intangible assets still in use of significant value.

The amortisation rates used are shown below:

Category

Average rate

Development Costs

20.0%

Industrial patents and intel. property rights

26.5%

Trademarks, concessions and licenses

10.0%

Other

28.0%

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

32

2. Intangible assets with indefinite life

The indefinite intangible assets, composed entirely of the newspaper titles, are not amortised, but subject at least annually to verifications to determine the existence of any loss in value.

The table below shows the movements in the intangible assets with indefinite life:

Historical cost

Goodwill

Newspaper

Total

titles

01.01.2019

189,596

286,794

476,390

Increases

-

Decreases

-

31.12.2019

189,596

286,794

476,390

01.01.2020

189,596

286,794

476,390

Increases

-

Decreases

-

30.06.2020

189,596

286,794

476,390

Write-downs

Goodwill

Newspaper

Total

titles

01.01.2019

189,596

86,591

276,187

Increases

39,800

39,800

Decreases

-

31.12.2019

189,596

126,391

315,987

01.01.2020

189,596

126,391

315,987

Increases

22,000

22,000

Decreases

-

30.06.2020

189,596

148,391

337,987

Net value

01.01.2019

-

200,203

200,203

31.12.2019

-

160,403

160,403

30.06.2020

-

138,403

138,403

The breakdown of the balance relating to the newspaper titles is shown below:

01.01.2019

Increases/(Decreases)

Write-downs

31.12.2019

Il Messaggero S.p.A.

90,808

90,808

Il Mattino SpA

35,496

(12,700)

22,796

Quotidiano di Puglia SpA

8,931

(4,400)

4,531

Corriere Adriatico SpA

11,578

(5,500)

6,078

Il Gazzettino S.p.A.

53,387

(17,200)

36,187

Other

minor

newspaper

3

3

titles

Total

200,203

-

(39,800)

160,403

01.01.2020

Increases/(Decreases)

Write-downs

30.06.2020

Il Messaggero S.p.A.

90,808

(7,500)

83,308

Il Mattino SpA

22,796

(2,000)

20,796

Quotidiano di Puglia SpA

4,531

(2,000)

2,531

Corriere Adriatico SpA

6,078

(2,000)

4,078

Il Gazzettino S.p.A.

36,187

(8,500)

27,687

Other

minor

newspaper

3

3

titles

Total

160,403

-

(22,000)

138,403

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

33

In accordance with IAS 36 "Impairment of Assets" (IAS 36 paragraphs 9 and 12), it was assessed that the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic (see also the paragraph "Implications of Covid-19 on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020") are indicators of impairment of assets with an indefinite useful life. Therefore, specific impairment tests were carried out.

In relation to the valuation model utilised to establish recoverability, in line with the tests performed on December 31st 2019, a recoverability check was conducted for the value of the individual Newspaper Titles in accordance with the combined provisions of IAS 36 par. 10(a) and IAS 38 par. 108.

The impairment test on the individual Newspaper Titles was carried out on the basis of the recoverable value on the individual Newspapers calculated using a model in line with that used to calculate the third level fair value of IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" ("IFRS 13").

The recoverable value of the Newspaper Titles was established through application of a method based on empirical multipliers. This method is one of the most widely used comparative methods in common practice for the calculation of the value of specific categories of intangible assets.

The model applied refers to, for the estimated recoverable value of the Newspaper Titles, revenue multipliers (separate for circulation and advertising revenue) and a corrective factor based on a multiple of the negative EBITDA values which may be generated by the Newspaper Title. The multiplier ratios of the revenue variables are calibrated on the basis of a "balance scorecard" which allocates a score for a series of qualitative factors contributing to the value of the newspaper titles (age, competition, circulation, price, editing, advertising attractiveness, future potential, advertising catchment area and profitability), based on an analysis of the general publishing sector performance and the competitive position of each newspaper title on its market, in addition to historical experience and managerial assessments of the qualitative profiles of each of the publishing titles. The determination of the revenue ratios based on the overall score from the balance scorecard, for each Newspaper Title, is based on an objective criteria on the basis of which, for all ratios, the allocation of a minimum score for all qualitative factors corresponds to the extreme low-end of the parametric range and the maximum score to the extreme upper range. For the purposes of the analyses at June 30th 2020, lower scores were recorded compared to those utilised with reference to December 31st 2019. In particular, taking account of the historic and present results of each Title, among others, revenue level for the sales of the paper, advertising revenues and earnings, in addition to medium/long-term publishing business

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

34

development expectations, the changes made concerned the scores attributed to price and competition factors (with regards to the competitivity profiles), advertising attractiveness and advertising potential (with regards to advertising revenue development), circulation and future potential.

The underlying table reports the book values of the Newspaper Titles following the impairment tests on the Newspaper Titles. The results, confirmed also by valuations made by an independent expert, resulted in a write-down of Euro 22 million.

Description

Newspaper titles

(€/000)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Write-

downs

Il Gazzettino

27,687

36,187

-8,500

Il Messaggero

83,308

90,808

-7,500

Il Mattino

20,796

22,796

-2,000

Quotidiano di

Puglia

2,531

4,531

-2,000

Corriere Adriatico

4,078

6,078

-2,000

In addition to impairment tests on the value of the Newspaper Titles at June 30th 2020 through application of the model outlined previously, taking account of the close interdependence between the various Group legal entities and in line with that carried out for the impairment test regarding financial year 2019, an analysis was also carried out on the future cash flows of the CGU, utilising a single aggregate financial statement which, among other issues, enables a single "reading" of the figures according to the effective operating manner of the newspaper titles and the dedicated advertising agency.

The verification of the recoverability of the CGU's is based on the economic and financial plan of the Caltagirone Editore Group using the financial statement accounts of the CGU of the Group comprising the publishing (including the Newspaper titles) and advertising activities.

The analysis was carried out according to IAS 36. The value in use in H1 2020 was determined through the Discounted Cash Flow method, which is the discounting of the future operating cash flows generated by the CGU.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

35

In particular, the cash flows were estimated for a period of 5 years and then discounted based on the cost of capital of the CGU (WACC). A terminal value representing the projections of the CGU's revenue capacity, calculated under the perpetual return model, was added to this value. A growth rate of zero was applied for the calculation of the terminal value.

In carrying out the impairment test, based on future cash flow projections calculated as per management estimates approved by the Board of Directors, the forecast performances for H2 2020 were taken into consideration. In addition, for subsequent years, specific performance estimates were drawn up, taking account of the general and market environment as impacted by the current crisis, in addition to the resultant changed operating conditions. In this regard, the forecasts made in the previous year by the Company were reviewed also on the basis of figures at June 30th 2020.

In particular, the restructuring and cost cutting actions approved and undertaken over time by management have always had a greater impact than expected. On the other hand, the advertising and print circulation markets, due to the extended crisis and together with the extraordinary digital revolution, has meant more extensive and long-lasting difficulties than predicted by all the leading operators. Therefore, the expected cash flows utilised in the model were calculated based on the 2021 budget and the 2022-2025 planning data and represent the best estimate of the amounts and timing for which the future cash flows are expected to occur based on the long-term plan which was reviewed and updated on June 30th 2020 to take account of that outlined above and of differences between the previous plan and the overall results. The operating costs considered in the expected cash flows were also determined based on management estimates for the coming five years and take account of the positive effects of the restructuring plan already in place. A further impairment test did not indicate additional write-downs to the CGU involved in publishing and advertising operations.

The underlying table reports the principal parameters used in the impairment test.

Description

Tax rate

WACC*

g-rate**

Explicit period

30.06.2020

2019

30.06.2020

2019

30.06.2020

2019

cash flows

Value

28.82%

28.82%

6.40%

6.10%

0

0

5 years

  • The WACC represents the average weighted cost of capital of the entity taking into account the specific risks relating to the operating sectors considered. This parameter is considered net of fiscal effect and takes account of interest rate movements.
  • The g-rate concerns the expected growth rate in order to calculate the "Terminal Value"

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

36

The sensitivity analysis carried out indicated that - although a not insignificant sensitivity was observed for the estimates on changes to the g and WACC parameters considered and that, in certain valuation scenarios, the difference between the estimated Enterprise Value and the carrying amount of the Net Capital Employed of the CGU would be negative (however only in scenarios with a growth rate of zero) - in the majority of scenarios examined, the results of the tests substantially confirmed the conclusions obtained for the base scenario.

Further to the impairment models utilised in valuing indefinite intangible assets, for the estimate of the effective value of the newspapers` intangible assets, elements which lie outside the typical economic considerations are also considered and which relate to the number of readers and the circulation on the market, issues which determine the effective value of the newspaper and the price.

3. Property, plant and equipment

Commercial

Historical cost

Land &

Plant and

and

Right of use

Other assets

Total

Buildings

Machinery

industrial

assets

equipment

01.01.2019

60,213

98,159

806

-

20,923

180,101

Increases

206

95

12,658

541

13,500

Decreases

(201)

(201)

Reclassifications

(127)

(226)

(353)

31.12.2019

60,292

98,254

806

12,658

21,037

193,047

01.01.2020

60,292

98,254

806

12,658

21,037

193,047

Increases

68

3

51

238

360

Decreases

(311)

(137)

(448)

30.06.2020

60,292

98,322

809

12,398

21,138

192,959

Commercial

Depreciation & loss in

Land &

Plant and

and

Right of use

Other assets

Total

value

Buildings

Machinery

industrial

assets

equipment

01.01.2019

28,234

93,861

804

-

19,850

142,749

Increases

1,561

563

1

3,393

388

5,906

Decreases

(182)

(182)

Reclassifications

(242)

8

(234)

31.12.2019

29,553

94,424

805

3,393

20,064

148,239

01.01.2020

29,553

94,424

805

3,393

20,064

148,239

Increases

786

284

1

1,792

184

3,047

Decreases

(1)

(88)

(89)

Reclassifications

7

(7)

-

30.06.2020

30,339

94,715

806

5,184

20,153

151,197

Net value

01.01.2019

31,979

4,298

2

-

1,073

37,352

31.12.2019

30,739

3,830

1

9,265

973

44,808

30.06.2020

29,953

3,607

3

7,214

985

41,762

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

37

"Land and Buildings" include operating offices and facilities for the printing of newspapers.

The account "Plant and machinery" is mainly composed of the presses belonging to Group publishing companies.

"Right of use assets" almost exclusively comprise the lease contracts for offices and press rooms, whose total discounted value is recognised to property, plant and equipment as per IFRS 16.

The account "Other assets" includes, in addition to computers, servers and network appliances, leasehold improvements and restructuring relating to rented offices. Depreciation is calculated based on the duration of the contract, which is lower than the useful life of the asset.

No financial charges were capitalised.

4. Equity investments and non-current securities

Equity investments and non-current

01.01.2019

Increases/(Decreases)

Write-downs

Fair value

31.12.2019

securities

change

Investments in other companies

1,218

(8)

valued at cost

1,210

Investments in equity instruments

94,900

24,667

119,567

Total

96,118

-

(8)

24,667

120,777

Equity investments and non-current

01.01.2020

Increases/(Decreases)

Write-downs

Fair value

30.06.2020

securities

change

Investments in other companies

1,210

valued at cost

1,210

Investments in equity instruments

119,567

(32,012)

87,555

Total

120,777

-

-

(32,012)

88,765

The breakdown of the account investments in other companies is as follows:

Investments

in

other

%

01.01.2019

Increases/(Decreases)

Write-downs

31.12.2019

companies

Ansa

6.71

1,198

1,198

Other minor

20

(8)

12

Total

1,218

-

(8)

1,210

Investments

in

other

01.01.2020

Increases/(Decreases)

Write-downs

30.06.2020

companies

Ansa

6.71

1,198

1,198

Other minor

12

12

Total

1,210

-

-

1,210

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

38

The company ANSA is the leading news agency in Italy and a leader worldwide; ANSA is a cooperative of 34 members, including the leading publishers of national newspapers, created with a mission to publish and circulate news.

The investments in other companies are valued at fair value or, where the development plans are not available, at cost, adjusting for impairments where present.

During the period, no impairment indicators were identified and therefore no impairment test was carried out.

According to the information held by the Group therefore, no indications exist that the cost differs significantly from the fair value.

The breakdown of the account "Investments in equity instruments", valued at fair value to other comprehensive income items, is as follows:

Investments in

01.01.2019

Increases

Decreases

Fair value

31.12.2019

capital instruments

change

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

94,900

24,667

119,567

Total

94,900

-

-

24,667

119,567

01.01.2020

Increases

Decreases

Fair value

30.06.2020

change

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

119,567

(32,012)

87,555

Total

119,567

-

-

(32,012)

87,555

Number

01.01.2019

Increases

Decreases

31.12.2019

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

6,500,000

6,500,000

01.01.2020

Increases

Decreases

30.06.2020

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

6,500,000

6,500,000

The valuation at fair value of these investments at June 30th 2020 was recorded to the Comprehensive Income Statement in the Shareholders' Equity reserve for a negative Euro 32 million, excluding the positive tax effect of Euro 255 thousand.

Fair Value reserve

Tax effect

Fair value reserve, net of tax effect

Changes in the period

01.01.2019

Increases

Decreases

31.12.2019

(3,325)

24,667

21,342

323

(578)

(255)

(3,002)

24,667

(578)

21,087

24,089

Fair Value reserve

Tax effect

Fair value reserve, net of tax effect

01.01.2020

Increases

Decreases

30.06.2020

21,342

(32,012)

(10,670)

(255)

255

-

21,087

255

(32,012)

(10,670)

Changes in the period

(31,757)

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

39

In relation to the disclosure required by IFRS 13, concerning the so-called "hierarchy of fair value", these instruments belong to level one, as concerning financial instruments listed on an active market.

5. Other non-current assets

The account, amounting to Euro 90 thousand, relates entirely to receivables for deposits due within five years.

6. Deferred taxes, payables for current taxes and income taxes for the period

The movements are shown below of the deferred tax assets and liabilities:

01.01.2019

Provisions

Utilisations

Other

31.12.2019

changes

Deferred tax assets

51,202

3,664

(1,109)

(141)

53,616

Deferred tax liabilities

48,232

2,060

(9,533)

227

40,986

Total

2,970

1,604

8,424

(368)

12,630

01.01.2020

Provisions

Utilisations

Other

30.06.2020

changes

Deferred tax assets

53,616

2,423

(537)

-

55,502

Deferred tax liabilities

40,986

948

(5,628)

(256)

36,050

Total

12,630

1,475

5,091

256

19,452

The increase in deferred tax assets compared to the previous period is principally due to the recognition of tax losses in the half-year.

The deferred tax liabilities refer to temporary differences concerning amortisation and depreciation, while utilisations principally concern the write-downs made on the newspaper titles.

The other changes in the deferred tax assets and liabilities include the tax effects on the fair value of the investments recorded to the Comprehensive Income Statement.

Taking account of the timing differences and, on the fact that fiscal losses are not time-limited and based on forecasts, it is considered that the Group will have, in the coming years, sufficient assessable income to recover the deferred tax assets recorded in the financial statements at June 30th 2020.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

40

The income taxes for the period consist of:

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

IRAP current taxes

42

95

Current taxes

42

95

Provision for deferred tax liabilities

948

972

Utilisation of deferred tax liabilities

(5,628)

(442)

Deferred tax liabilities

(4,680)

530

Recording of deferred tax assets

(2,423)

(1,947)

Utilisation of deferred tax assets

537

680

Deferred tax assets

(1,886)

(1,267)

Total income taxes

(6,524)

(642)

Current and deferred IRES tax

(5,904)

(907)

Current and deferred IRAP tax

(620)

265

Total income taxes

(6,524)

(642)

7. Inventories

Inventories at June 30th 2020 amount to Euro 2.0 million (Euro 1.7 million at December 31st 2019) and consist exclusively of raw materials (principally paper and ink), ancillary and consumables.

The change of inventory recorded in the income statement amounts to a decrease of Euro 344 thousand and is included in the account Raw material costs (see Note 19).

Inventories are measured at the lower of the purchase price, calculated using the weighed average cost method, and the realisable value. There is no inventory provided as a guarantee on liabilities.

8. Trade receivables

The breakdown is as follows:

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Trade receivables

41,895

50,342

Doubtful debt provision

(7,410)

(7,637)

Trade receivables

34,485

42,705

Trade receivables - related parties

201

122

Advances to suppliers

19

22

Total trade receivables

34,705

42,849

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

41

Trade receivables principally relate to Group advertising revenues from the advertising agency Piemme SpA (Euro 30 million).

9. Other current assets

The breakdown is as follows:

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Employee receivables

15

29

VAT receivables

64

61

Other receivables

429

272

Prepaid expenses

824

442

Other current assets

1,332

804

10. Cash and cash equivalents

The breakdown is as follows:

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Bank and postal deposits

112,822

112,329

Cash in hand and similar

44

39

Total cash and cash

112,866

109,656

equivalents

The increase in cash and cash equivalents at June 30th 2020 is essentially due to the receipt of dividends on listed shares of Euro 3.3 million.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

42

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY & LIABILITIES

11. Shareholders' Equity

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Share Capital

125,000

125,000

Listing charges

(18,865)

(18,865)

Share premium reserve

459,126

459,126

Legal reserve

25,000

25,000

FTA Reserve

16,927

16,927

Treasury shares

(23,641)

(23,641)

Reserve for treasury shares

23,641

23,641

Fair Value reserve

(10,670)

21,087

IAS 19 post-employment benefit

(2,254)

(2,254)

reserve

Other Reserves

1,393

1,393

Prior year results

(219,204)

(188,555)

Net loss

(18,151)

(30,649)

Group net equity

358,302

408,210

Minority interest N.E.

-

-

Total net equity

358,302

415,175

The Share capital amounts to Euro 125 million, consisting of 125 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of Euro 1 each.

All of the ordinary shares issued are fully paid-in. There are no shares subject to guarantees or restrictions on the distribution of dividends. At June 30th 2020, Caltagirone Editore SpA had 18,209,738 treasury shares in portfolio, comprising 14.57% of the share capital.

The fair value reserve, negative for Euro 10.7 million, which includes the net change for the period - a decrease of Euro 31.8 million - to adjust the market value of investments in equity instruments

12. Employee benefits

Employee benefit plans

The movements in the Employee benefits provision were as follows:

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Net liability at beginning of period

15,405

15,590

Current cost in the period (service costs)

89

194

Interest charge (interest cost)

140

228

Actuarial profits/(losses)

-

702

(Services paid)

(631)

(1,309)

Net liability at end of period

15,003

15,405

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

43

Employee numbers and cost

H1 2020

H1 2019

Wages and salaries

18,334

20,167

Social security expenses

5,764

6,356

Employee provisions

768

1,243

Other costs

1,626

2,281

Total labour costs

26,492

30,047

The account wages and salaries and social charges reflects the benefits of the restructuring and reorganisation plans undertaken in previous years, under which the workforce was re-sized (see also the average workforce reported below).

Other costs include charges concerning labour disputes, leaving incentives and the social security institution contributions from the restructuring also carried out in the first half of 2020 of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million in H1 2018).

The following table shows the average number of employees by category:

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Average

Average

2020

2019

Executives

16

17

16

18

Managers & white-collar

160

164

165

169

Journalists

343

345

345

348

Print workers

81

85

85

86

Total

600

611

611

621

13. Provisions for risks and charges (current and non-current)

Legal disputes

Agents' indemnity

Other risks

Total

Balance at January 1st 2019

7,324

71

1,891

9,286

Provisions

2,228

24

136

2,388

Utilisations

(225)

(280)

(505)

Balance at December 31st

9,327

95

1,747

11,169

2019

of which:

Current portion

5,319

1,746

7,065

Non-current portion

4,008

95

1

4,104

Total

9,327

95

1,747

11,169

Balance at January 1st 2020

9,327

95

1,747

11,169

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

44

Provisions

61

752

813

Utilisations

(649)

(8)

(32)

(689)

Balance at June 30th 2020

8,739

87

2,467

11,293

of which:

Current portion

4,767

2,465

7,232

Non-current portion

3,972

87

2

4,061

Total

8,739

87

2,467

11,293

The provision for legal disputes refers principally to the provisions made mainly by the Group's publishing companies against liabilities prevalently deriving from damages requested for slander and from employees. The provision was estimated taking into consideration the nature of the business, based on experience in similar cases and on all the information available at the date of preparation of these condensed consolidated half-year financial statements, considering the difficulty in estimating charges and the timing connected to each single case.

The agent's indemnity provision, which reflects the prudent increase in the risk connected to the termination of the mandate conferred to agents in accordance with law, refers to the company Piemme SpA, advertising agency.

The provisions for other risks principally include residual charges relating to the restructuring plans by some companies of the Group.

14. Non-current and current financial liabilities

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Payables for leasing assets

4,697

5,700

Non-current financial liabilities

4,697

5,700

Bank payables

7,863

9,285

Payables for leasing assets

2,569

3,607

Current financial liabilities

10,432

12,892

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

45

15. Other current and non-current liabilities

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Other non-current liabilities

Other payables

168

192

Deferred income

1,244

1,438

Total

1,412

1,630

Other current liabilities

Social security institutions

2,567

4,397

Employee payables

6,438

4,991

VAT payables

470

236

Withholding taxes

1,214

2,032

Other payables

7,741

8,149

Payables to related companies

24

36

Deferred income

1,496

478

Total

19,950

20,319

Other payables include Euro 4.9 million as the amount available to the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 25 of the by-laws which establishes the allocation to this account of 2% of net profit for the full year.

16. Trade payables

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Trade payables

19,226

19,586

Payables to related companies

131

1,698

Total

19,357

22,243

Trade payables principally refer to operating subsidiaries in the publishing sector and relate to the purchase of raw materials, services and capital expenditures. The book value of the trade payables reported above approximates their fair value.

There are no payables due over 12 months.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

46

INCOME STATEMENT

17. Revenues

H1 2020

H1 2019

Advertising

25,298

33,840

Circulation revenues

26,559

30,301

Promotions

149

192

Revenues transport services

803

542

Printing for third parties

84

89

Other services web

401

76

Total Revenues

53,295

65,040

of which related parties

134

123

18. Other operating income

H1 2020

H1 2019

Recovery of expenses from third parties

140

192

Capital grant contributions

133

35

Rental income

66

60

Prior year income

30

100

Subsidised tariffs

-

124

Other revenues

963

1,335

Total other operating revenues

1,332

1,846

of which related parties

36

120

19. Raw material costs

H1 2020

H1 2019

Paper

3,342

4,926

Other publishing materials

1,015

1,114

Change in inventory of raw materials

(344)

(87)

and goods

Total raw materials costs

4,013

5,953

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

47

20. Other operating costs

H1 2020

H1 2019

Distribution fees

5,721

6,594

Editorial services

4,354

5,214

Transport and delivery

2,860

3,138

Commissions and agent costs

1,955

2,684

Misc. services

1,794

2,286

Maintenance and repair costs

1,426

1,558

Consulting

1,256

1,518

Outside contractors

495

797

Directors and statutory auditors' fees

808

991

Utilities and power

613

765

Advertising & promotions

466

712

Cleaning and security

559

670

Other costs

2,179

2,618

Total service costs

24,486

29,545

Rental

126

602

Hire

318

303

Total rent, lease and hire costs

444

905

Other operating charges

1,006

1,347

Total other costs

1,006

1,347

Total other operating costs

25,936

31,797

of which related parties

381

1,094

21. Amortisation, depreciation, provisions & write-downs

Amortisation of intangible assets Depreciation of property, plant & equipment Amortisation for leased assets

Provision for risks and charges Write-downs: Intangible Assets with Indefinite Useful Life

Doubtful debt provision

Total amortisation, depreciation, provisions & write-downs

H1 2020

H1 2019

150147

1,255 1,276

1,792

1,663

30

30

22,000

-

468334

25,695 3,450

The depreciation of tangible fixed assets principally relates to the depreciation on printing and rotary plant.

In relation to the write-down of intangible assets with indefinite life reference should be made to Note 2.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

48

22. Net financial income/(charges)

Financial income

H1 2020

H1 2019

Dividends

3,250

5,850

Bank deposit interest

-

2

Other financial income

3

38

Total

3,253

5,890

of which related parties

3,250

5,850

Financial charges

Interest on bank accounts

(129)

(136)

Financial charges on post-em. bens.

(140)

(179)

Banking commissions and charges

(76)

(111)

Int. on leased assets IFRS 16

(43)

(73)

Other financial expenses

(31)

(25)

Total

(419)

(524)

of which related parties

35

21

Financial result

2,834

5,366

The dividends included in financial income relates to the shareholding in Assicurazioni Generali SpA.

23. Earnings per share

The basic earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the Group net result for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding in the period.

H1 2020

H1 2019

Net Result

(18,151)

1,647

Number of ordinary shares

106,790

106,790

in circulation (000's)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

(0.17)

0.015

The diluted result per share is identical to the basic result per share as at the date of the present financial statements there were no securities which may be converted into shares.

In 2020 no dividends were distributed.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

49

24. Other comprehensive income statement items

The breakdown of the other comprehensive income statement items, excluding the tax effects, is reported below:

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Gross

Tax effect

Net value

Gross

Tax effect

Net value

value

value

Profit/(loss) from the valuation of

(32,012)

255

(31,757)

12,740

(436)

12,304

Investments in equity instruments

25. Related party transactions

Transactions with companies under common control

The transactions of Group companies with related parties generally relate to normal operations and are regulated at market conditions. They principally relate to the exchange of goods, the provision of services, and the provision and use of financial resources by associated companies and subsidiaries excluded from the consolidation scope, as well as with other companies belonging to the Caltagirone Group or under its control.

There are no atypical or unusual transactions which are not within the normal business operations; the following table reports the values.

Companies

Other

% on total

under

Total related

Total book

Parent

related

account

common

parties

parties

value

items

control

Balance sheet transactions

31.12.2019

Trade receivables

166

80

246

41,682

0.59%

Trade payables

1,978

148

2,126

21,510

9.9%

Non-current financial liabilities

6,548

6,548

9,782

66.9%

Current financial liabilities

1,972

1,972

11,242

17.5%

Other current liabilities

84

84

20,265

0.4%

Income statement

transactions

30.06.2019

Revenues

115

8

123

64,788

0.2%

Other operating income

23

23

2,098

1.1%

Other operating costs

300

794

1,094

31,797

3.4%

Financial income

5,850

5,850

5,890

99.3%

Financial charges

21

21

524

4.0%

Companies

Other

% on total

30.06.2020

under

Total related

Total book

Parent

related

account

common

parties

parties

value

items

control

Balance sheet transactions

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

50

Trade receivables

201

201

34,705

0.6%

Non-current financial liabilities

4,103

4,103

4,697

87.4%

Trade payables

100

31

131

19,357

0.7%

Current financial liabilities

2,049

2,049

10,432

19.6%

Other current liabilities

26

26

19,950

0.1%

Income statement

transactions

Revenues

134

134

53,295

0.3%

Other operating income

36

36

1,332

2.7%

Other operating costs

200

181

381

25,936

1.5%

Financial income

3,250

3,250

3,253

99.9%

Financial charges

35

35

419

8.4%

Trade receivables principally concern commercial transactions for the sale of advertising space.

Trade payables to Parent Companies refer to the invoices received from Caltagirone SpA for services performed during the first half of 2020 and previously.

Operating revenues principally concern the advertising carried out with Group newspapers by companies under common control.

The account financial income relates to dividends received from Assicurazioni Generali SpA.

26. Business segment information

The disclosures required in accordance with IFRS 8 on the segment information are provided below. The Caltagirone Editore Group, in consideration of the economic and financial relations between the various Group companies and the interdependence between the publishing activities of the various Group newspapers and the advertising activity carried out by the Group agency, operates within a single sector, defined as a distinctly identifiable part of the Group, which provides a set of related products and services and is subject to differing risks and benefits from the other sectors of Group activity. This vision is used by Management to carry out an analysis of operational performance and for the specific management of related risks. The Group operates exclusively in Italy and bases sector performance on turnover volumes and EBITDA from ordinary operations.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

51

In thousands of Euro

30.06.2019

Segment revenues

Inter-segment revenues

Operating grants

Segment EBITDA

Depreciation, amortisation, provisions

  • write-downs
    EBIT
    Net financial result
    Profit/(loss) before taxes Income taxes
    Profit/(loss)

Segment assets Segment liabilities

Investments in intangible and tangible fixed assets

Other

Unallocated

Caltagirone

Publishing

items and

activities

Editore Group

eliminations

66,848

300

(262)

66,886

(12)

(250)

262

-

66,836

50

66,886

(221)

(690)

(911)

(3,349)

(101)

(3,450)

(3,570)

(791)

-

(4,361)

5,366

5,366

1,005

642

1,647

Other

Unallocated

Caltagirone

Publishing

items and

activities

Editore Group

eliminations

302,941

264,839

567,780

128,166

10,377

138,543

13,242

2,115

15,357

Other

Unallocated

Caltagirone

In thousands of Euro

Publishing

items and

activities

Editore Group

eliminations

30.06.2020

Segment revenues

54,663

250

(286)

54,627

Inter-segment revenues

(36)

(250)

286

-

Operating grants

54,627

-

54,627

Segment EBITDA

(1,191)

(623)

(1,814)

Depreciation, amortisation, provisions

(25,586)

(109)

(25,695)

& write-downs

EBIT

(26,777)

(732)

-

(27,509)

Net financial result

2,834

2,834

Profit/(loss) before taxes

(24,675)

Income taxes

6,524

Profit/(loss)

(18,151)

Other

Unallocated

Caltagirone

Publishing

items and

activities

Editore Group

eliminations

Segment assets

264,210

212,378

476,588

Segment liabilities

111,290

6,996

118,286

Investments in intangible and tangible

870

870

fixed assets

27. Net financial position

The Net Cash Position, as required by CONSOB Communication DEM 6064291 of July 28th 2006 is as follows:

In thousands of Euro

H1 2020

31.12.2019

H1 2019

A. Cash

44

39

49

B. Bank deposits

112,822

112,330

111,680

D. Liquidity (A)+(B)

112,866

112,369

111,729

E. Current financial receivables

-

-

-

F. Current bank payables

7,863

9,285

G. Current portion of non-current debt

2,569

3,607

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

52

H. Current payables to other lenders

-

-

9,782

I. Current debt (F)+(G)+(H)

10,432

12,892

9,782

J. Net current cash position (I)-(E)-(D)

(102,434)

(99,477)

(101,947)

K. Non-current bank payables

-

-

7,911

L. Non-current payables to other lenders

4,697

5,700

3,331

M. Non-current financial debt (K)+(L)

4,697

5,700

11,242

N. Net Cash Position (J)+(M)

(97,737)

(93,777)

(90,705)

28. Hierarchy of Fair Value according to IFRS 13

In relation to financial instruments recorded at Fair Value, IFRS 13 requires that these values are classified based on a hierarchy of levels which reflects the sources of the input utilised in the determination of the Fair Value. Therefore, the following hierarchy levels are established:

  • Level 1: determination of fair value based on prices listed in active markets by class of asset or liability subject to valuation;
  • Level 2: determination of Fair Value based on input other than the listed prices included at Level 1 but which are directly observable (prices) and indirectly (derivatives from prices) on the market; instruments not characterised by sufficient level of liquidity or which do not express in a continuous manner a "binding" market listing are included in this category;
  • Level 3: determination of fair value based on valuation models whose input is not based on observable market data.
    The following table shows the hierarchy level for the assets and liabilities which are valued at Fair Value:

Dec 31st 19

Note

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Investments in equity

4

119,567

119,567

instruments

Total assets

119,567

-

-

119,567

Jun 30th 20

Note

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Investments in equity

4

87,555

87,555

instruments

Total assets

87,555

-

-

87,555

In H1 2020 there were no transfers between the various levels.

Caltagirone Editore SpA - 2020 Half-Year Report

53

Declaration on the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements as

per Article 81-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and

subsequent modifications and integrations

1. The undersigned Francesco Gianni, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Fabrizio Caprara, executive responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents of Caltagirone Editore S.p.A., affirm, and also in consideration of article 154-bis, paragraphs 3 and 4, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24th 1998:

  • the accuracy of the information on company operations and
  • the effective application,

of the administrative and accounting procedures for the compilation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements for the first half-year of 2020.

2. The activity was undertaken evaluating the organisational structure and the execution, control and monitoring processes of the business activities necessary for the preparation of the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements.

In relation to this, no important matters arose.

3. It is also declared that:

3.1 the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements:

    1. were prepared in accordance with international accounting standards, recognised in the European Union pursuant to EU regulation No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and Council, of July 19th 2002;
  2. corresponds to the underlying accounting documents and records;
  3. provide a true and correct representation of the economic, balance sheet and financial situation of the issuer and of the companies included in the consolidation.

3.2 the Interim Directors' Report on operations includes an analysis of the significant events in the first six months of the year and their impact on the condensed consolidated half- year financial statements, with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months. The interim directors' report also includes a reliable analysis of the information on transactions with related parties.

Rome, July 27th 2020

The Chairman

The Executive Responsible

Mr. Francesco Gianni

Mr. Fabrizio Caprara

Registered in Rome - 00195 Via Barberini, 28 - tel.06/45412200 - Telefax 06/45412299

R.I.Roma 15311/00 - C.C.I.A.A. Roma 935017 - Cod.Fisc. - Part. I.V.A. 05897851001

