MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Caltagirone Editore SpA    CED   IT0001472171

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA

(CED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/27 11:29:45 am
0.769 EUR   -0.90%
Results for first half of 2020 27-07-2020 17:43

07/27/2020

Caltagirone Editore: the Board of Directors approves

the results for first half of 2020

  • Revenues: Euro 54.6 million (Euro 66.9 million for first half of 2019)
  • Ebitda: Euro -1.8 million (Euro -911 thousand for first half of 2019)
  • Group net result: Euro -18.2 million after Euro 22 million goodwill write-down (Euro 1.6 million for first half of 2019)
  • Total audience on the Group web sites increase +35,7%

Rome, July 27th, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Caltagirone Editore, chaired by Avv. Francesco Gianni, examined and approved the results of the first half of 2020.

The first six months of the 2020 were marked by a scenario characterized by the spread of Coronavirus and the adoption, by the national authorities, of the necessary containment measures that influenced the general economic framework and consequently also the organization and the Group activities. All the companies of the Group reacted promptly putting in place actions in order to ensure the health and the safety of the workforce and increase operational efficiency to reduce the economic effects of the emergency. The final data of the first months of 2020 required an update of the management forecasts of the Group companies while confirming the strategic guidelines expected in March 2020, albeit within a general context that remains uncertain.

Performance of operations

Revenues amounted to Euro 54.6 million, down by 18.3% compared to the same period of 2019 due the contraction of both circulation and advertisement incomes.

Total revenues from the sale of the paper and digital editions of the Group newspapers went down by 12.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Group advertising revenue declined by 25.2%.

The Total Audience (PC or mobile) of the Group's web sites recorded, on May 2020, 4.49 million unique average daily users, +35.7% compared May 2019.

Costs decreased by 16.8% on the first half of 2019 and amounted to Euro 56.4 million. The cost of raw materials went down by 32.6% due to the reduction in the price of paper and the lower quantities used in the production process. Labor costs, that includes non-recurrent costs of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million as of June 30th, 2019) related to operations put in place by some controlled companies, decreased by 11.8%. Comparing the homogeneous

values without taking into account such extraordinary costs, labor costs decreased by 9.1%. The other operating costs decreased by 18.4% due to the effects of the actions undertaken by controlled companies especially regarding costs for services.

EBITDA was negative for Euro 1.8 million (Euro -911 thousand as of June 30th, 2019).

EBIT recorded a loss of Euro 27.5 million (Euro -4.4 million as of first half 2019) after Euro 22 million goodwill write-down (in the same period of 2019 no goodwill write-down was operated) amortizations of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.1 million as of June 30th 2019), provisions of Euro 30 thousand (Euro 30 thousand as of June 30th 2019) and depreciations for Euro 468 thousand (Euro 334 thousand as of June 30th 2019).

Net income from financial operations, positive for Euro 2.8 million, decreased compared to Euro 5.4 million in the first half of 2019 due to the lower dividends received on listed shares (Euro 3.3 million in the first half 2020 compared to Euro 5.9 million in the first half of 2019).

Group net result was negative for Euro 18.2 million (Euro 1.6 million as of June 30th 2019).

The net financial position amounts to Euro 97.7 million, increasing by Euro 3.9 million from December 31th, 2019 mainly due to the collection of dividends on listed shares.

Shareholders' equity amounts to Euro 358.3 million (Euro 408.2 million as of December 31th, 2019). The decrease is due to the negative effect achieved during the semester in the fair value valuation of the equity investments held and to the loss of the period.

Forecasts for the current year

In order to reduce the negative impacts of the Covid-19 emergency on the economic, equity and financial results, the Company will continue to take in action the measures to contain the discretional costs and to reduce direct and operating costs.

The Executive responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents, Fabrizio Caprara, declares in accordance with article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the "Testo Unico della Finanza", that the accounting information contained in the present press release corresponds to the underlying documents, records and accounting entries

Attached the statutory balance sheets and income statement currently under review of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors.

Media and Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365 - Fax +39 06 45412300

ufficiostampa@caltagironegroup.it

invrel@caltagironegroup.it

www.caltagironeeditore.com

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Assets

(in Euro thousands)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Non-current assets

Intangible assets with definite life

1,169

809

Intangible assets with indefinite life

138,402

160,403

Newspaper titles

138,402

160,403

Property, plant and equipment

41,762

44,808

Equity investments and non-current securities

88,765

120,777

Other non-current assets

90

89

Deferred tax assets

55,502

53,616

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

325,690

380,502

Current assets

Inventories

1,995

1,651

Trade receivables

34,705

42,849

of which related parties

201

113

Other current assets

1,332

804

Cash and cash equivalents

112,866

112,368

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

150,898

157,672

TOTAL ASSETS

476,588

538,174

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

LIABILITIES

(in Euro thousands)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

125,000

125,000

Share capital issue costs

(18,865)

(18,865)

Other reserves

270,318

332,724

Profit/(loss) for the year

(18,151)

(30,649)

Group shareholders' equity

358,302

408,210

Minority interest shareholders' equity

-

-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

358,302

408,210

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Employee provisions

15,003

15,405

Other non-current provisions

4,061

4,105

Non-current financial liabilities

4,697

5,700

of which related parties

4,103

4,915

Other non-current liabilities

1,412

1,630

Deferred tax liabilities

36,050

40,986

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

61,223

67,826

Current liabilities

Current provisions

7,232

7,065

Trade payables

19,357

21,284

of which related parties

131

1,698

Current financial liabilities

10,432

12,892

of which related parties

2,049

2,909

Tax payables

92

28

Other current liabilities

19,950

20,869

of which related parties

26

36

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

57,063

62,138

TOTAL LIABILITIES

118,286

129,964

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

476,588

538,174

LIABILITIES

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in Euro thousands)

1st half 2020

1st half 2019

Revenues

Revenues from sales and supply of services

53,295

65,040

of which related parties

134

123

Other operating revenues

1,332

1,846

of which related parties

36

120

TOTAL REVENUES

54,627

66,886

Costs

Raw material costs

(4,013)

(5,953)

Personnel costs

(26,492)

(30,047)

of which non-recurring charges

(992)

(1,997)

Other operating charges

(25,936)

(31,797)

of which related parties

(381)

(1,094)

TOTAL COSTS

(56,441)

(67,797)

EBITDA

(1,814)

(911)

Amortisation

(1,405)

(1,423)

Leasing amortisation

(1,792)

(1,663)

Depreciation

(30)

(30)

Intangible assets with indefinite life write-down

(22,000)

-

Other write-downs

(468)

(334)

Amortisation, depreciations and other write-downs

(25,695)

(3,450)

EBIT

(27,509)

(4,361)

Financial income

3,253

5,890

of which related parties

3,250

5,850

Financial charges

(419)

(524)

of which related parties

(35)

(21)

Net financial result

2,834

5,366

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

(24,675)

1,005

Income taxes for the period

6,524

642

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

(18,151)

1,647

Group net loss

(18,151)

1,647

Minority interest share

-

-

Earnings per share

(0.170)

0.015

Diluted earnings per share

(0.170)

0.015

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement

(in Euro thousands)

Net income/(loss) for the year

Items which are not reclassified subsequently to profit/(loss) for the period

Gain/(loss) from recalculation of capital instruments assets, net of fiscal effect

Total other items of the Comprehensive Income Statement

Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the year

Attributable to:

Parent Company shareholders

Minority interest

1st half 2020

1st half 2019

(18,151)1,647

(31,757)12,304

(31,757)12,304

(49,908)13,951

(49,908)

13,951

-

-

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE GROUP

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

(in Euro thousands)

Balance at January 1st 2019 Previous year result carried forward

Total operations with shareholders

Change in fair value reserve Net Result

Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the year

Other Changes

Balance at June 30th 2019

Share

Quotation

Treasury

Fair Value

Other

Group net

Minority

Total net

Net profit/loss

interest net

Capital

charges

shares

reserve

reserves

equity

equity

equity

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

(3,002)

343,981

(8,298)

415,175

-

415,175

(8,298)

8,298

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8,298)

8,298

-

-

-

12,304

12,304

12,304

1,647

1,647

1,647

-

-

-

12,304

-

1,647

13,951

-

13,951

110

110

110

125,000 -

18,865

- 23,641

9,302

335,793

1,647

429,236

-

429,236

Balance at January 1st 2020

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

21,087

335,278

(30,649)

408,210

-

408,210

Previous year result carried forward

(30,649)

30,649

-

-

Total operations with shareholders

-

-

-

-

(30,649)

30,649

-

-

-

Change in fair value reserve

(31,757)

(31,757)

-

(31,757)

Net Result

(18,151)

(18,151)

-

(18,151)

Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for

-

-

-

(31,757)

-

(18,151)

(49,908)

-

(49,908)

the year

Balance at June 30th 2020

125,000

(18,865)

(23,641)

(10,670)

304,629

(18,151)

358,302

-

358,302

Caltagirone Editore Group

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(in Euro thousands)

1st half 2020

1st half 2019

CASH AND CASH EQUIV. AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

112,368

109,656

Net income/(loss) for the year

(18,151)

1,647

Amortisation & Depreciation

3,197

3,085

(Revaluations) and write-downs

22,468

335

Net financial income/(charges)

(2,834)

(5,366)

(Gains)/losses on disposals

(14)

(1)

Income taxes

(6,524)

(642)

Changes in employee provisions

(542)

(571)

Changes in current and non-current provisions

123

739

OPER. CASH FLOW BEFORE CHAN. IN W.CAPITAL

(2,277)

(774)

(Increase) Decrease in inventories

(344)

(88)

(Increase) Decrease in Trade receivables

7,677

4,177

Increase (Decrease) in Trade payables

(1,927)

(2,396)

Change in other current and non-current liabilities

(1,667)

(1,412)

Change in deferred and current income taxes

22

213

OPERATING CASH FLOW

1,484

(280)

Dividends received

3,250

5,850

Interest received

-

40

Interest paid

(279)

(345)

Other incomes received/(expenses paid)

3

-

Income taxes paid

-

(258)

A) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

4,458

5,007

Investments in intangible fixed assets

(510)

(108)

Investments in tangible fixed assets

(360)

(180)

Sale of intangible and tangible assets

373

-

B) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(497)

(288)

Change in current fin. liabilities

(3,463)

(2,646)

C) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(3,463)

(2,646)

D) Effect exc. diffs. on cash & cash equivalents

-

-

Change in net liquidity

498

2,073

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

112,866

111,729

Disclaimer

Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 16:30:03 UTC
