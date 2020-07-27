Results for first half of 2020 27-07-2020 17:43

Caltagirone Editore: the Board of Directors approves

the results for first half of 2020

Revenues: Euro 54.6 million (Euro 66.9 million for first half of 2019)

Ebitda: Euro -1.8 million (Euro -911 thousand for first half of 2019)

Group net result: Euro -18.2 million after Euro 22 million goodwill write-down (Euro 1.6 million for first half of 2019)

Total audience on the Group web sites increase +35,7%

Rome, July 27th, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Caltagirone Editore, chaired by Avv. Francesco Gianni, examined and approved the results of the first half of 2020.

The first six months of the 2020 were marked by a scenario characterized by the spread of Coronavirus and the adoption, by the national authorities, of the necessary containment measures that influenced the general economic framework and consequently also the organization and the Group activities. All the companies of the Group reacted promptly putting in place actions in order to ensure the health and the safety of the workforce and increase operational efficiency to reduce the economic effects of the emergency. The final data of the first months of 2020 required an update of the management forecasts of the Group companies while confirming the strategic guidelines expected in March 2020, albeit within a general context that remains uncertain.

Performance of operations

Revenues amounted to Euro 54.6 million, down by 18.3% compared to the same period of 2019 due the contraction of both circulation and advertisement incomes.

Total revenues from the sale of the paper and digital editions of the Group newspapers went down by 12.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Group advertising revenue declined by 25.2%.

The Total Audience (PC or mobile) of the Group's web sites recorded, on May 2020, 4.49 million unique average daily users, +35.7% compared May 2019.

Costs decreased by 16.8% on the first half of 2019 and amounted to Euro 56.4 million. The cost of raw materials went down by 32.6% due to the reduction in the price of paper and the lower quantities used in the production process. Labor costs, that includes non-recurrent costs of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million as of June 30th, 2019) related to operations put in place by some controlled companies, decreased by 11.8%. Comparing the homogeneous