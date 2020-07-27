Results for first half of 2020 27-07-2020 17:43

Caltagirone Editore: the Board of Directors approves
the results for first half of 2020
Revenues: Euro 54.6 million (Euro 66.9 million for first half of 2019)
Ebitda: Euro -1.8 million (Euro -911 thousand for first half of 2019)
Group net result: Euro -18.2 million after Euro 22 million goodwill write-down (Euro 1.6 million for first half of 2019)
Total audience on the Group web sites increase +35,7%
Rome, July 27th, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Caltagirone Editore, chaired by Avv. Francesco Gianni, examined and approved the results of the first half of 2020.
The first six months of the 2020 were marked by a scenario characterized by the spread of Coronavirus and the adoption, by the national authorities, of the necessary containment measures that influenced the general economic framework and consequently also the organization and the Group activities. All the companies of the Group reacted promptly putting in place actions in order to ensure the health and the safety of the workforce and increase operational efficiency to reduce the economic effects of the emergency. The final data of the first months of 2020 required an update of the management forecasts of the Group companies while confirming the strategic guidelines expected in March 2020, albeit within a general context that remains uncertain.
Performance of operations
Revenues amounted to Euro 54.6 million, down by 18.3% compared to the same period of 2019 due the contraction of both circulation and advertisement incomes.
Total revenues from the sale of the paper and digital editions of the Group newspapers went down by 12.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Group advertising revenue declined by 25.2%.
The Total Audience (PC or mobile) of the Group's web sites recorded, on May 2020, 4.49 million unique average daily users, +35.7% compared May 2019.
Costs decreased by 16.8% on the first half of 2019 and amounted to Euro 56.4 million. The cost of raw materials went down by 32.6% due to the reduction in the price of paper and the lower quantities used in the production process. Labor costs, that includes non-recurrent costs of Euro 992 thousand (Euro 2 million as of June 30th, 2019) related to operations put in place by some controlled companies, decreased by 11.8%. Comparing the homogeneous
values without taking into account such extraordinary costs, labor costs decreased by 9.1%. The other operating costs decreased by 18.4% due to the effects of the actions undertaken by controlled companies especially regarding costs for services.
EBITDA was negative for Euro 1.8 million (Euro -911 thousand as of June 30th, 2019).
EBIT recorded a loss of Euro 27.5 million (Euro -4.4 million as of first half 2019) after Euro 22 million goodwill write-down (in the same period of 2019 no goodwill write-down was operated) amortizations of Euro 3.2 million (Euro 3.1 million as of June 30th 2019), provisions of Euro 30 thousand (Euro 30 thousand as of June 30th 2019) and depreciations for Euro 468 thousand (Euro 334 thousand as of June 30th 2019).
Net income from financial operations, positive for Euro 2.8 million, decreased compared to Euro 5.4 million in the first half of 2019 due to the lower dividends received on listed shares (Euro 3.3 million in the first half 2020 compared to Euro 5.9 million in the first half of 2019).
Group net result was negative for Euro 18.2 million (Euro 1.6 million as of June 30th 2019).
The net financial position amounts to Euro 97.7 million, increasing by Euro 3.9 million from December 31th, 2019 mainly due to the collection of dividends on listed shares.
Shareholders' equity amounts to Euro 358.3 million (Euro 408.2 million as of December 31th, 2019). The decrease is due to the negative effect achieved during the semester in the fair value valuation of the equity investments held and to the loss of the period.
Forecasts for the current year
In order to reduce the negative impacts of the Covid-19 emergency on the economic, equity and financial results, the Company will continue to take in action the measures to contain the discretional costs and to reduce direct and operating costs.
The Executive responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents, Fabrizio Caprara, declares in accordance with article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the "Testo Unico della Finanza", that the accounting information contained in the present press release corresponds to the underlying documents, records and accounting entries
Attached the statutory balance sheets and income statement currently under review of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors.
Caltagirone Editore S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 16:30:03 UTC