Caltex Australia : 2020 Annual General Meeting Results
0
05/13/2020 | 11:00pm EDT
2020 Caltex Annual General Meeting Results
Thursday, 14 May 2020 (SYDNEY): In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached report.
Authorised for release by: the Chairman of Caltex Australia Limited.
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
2020 Annual General Meeting - Thursday, 14 May 2020 Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Result
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried / Not
Type
Discretion
Carried
Resolution 1.
Re-election of Melinda Conrad as a
Ordinary
172,831,956
1,626,689
439,747
348,219
173,271,703
1,626,689
348,219
Carried
Director
98.82%
0.93%
0.25%
99.07%
0.93%
Resolution 2.
Adopt the Remuneration Report for
Ordinary
170,335,879
3,769,848
409,737
418,105
170,624,644
3,890,820
418,105
Carried
the year ended 31 December 2019
97.61%
2.16%
0.23%
97.77%
2.23%
Resolution 3.
Change of Company Name
Special
174,177,272
286,858
426,081
356,400
174,603,353
286,858
356,400
Carried
99.60%
0.16%
0.24%
99.84%
0.16%
If s250U
applies
NA
No
NA
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 02:59:08 UTC