CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
Caltex Australia : 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

05/13/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

2020 Caltex Annual General Meeting Results

Thursday, 14 May 2020 (SYDNEY): In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached report.

Authorised for release by: the Chairman of Caltex Australia Limited.

CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

2020 Annual General Meeting - Thursday, 14 May 2020 Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not

Type

Discretion

Carried

Resolution 1.

Re-election of Melinda Conrad as a

Ordinary

172,831,956

1,626,689

439,747

348,219

173,271,703

1,626,689

348,219

Carried

Director

98.82%

0.93%

0.25%

99.07%

0.93%

Resolution 2.

Adopt the Remuneration Report for

Ordinary

170,335,879

3,769,848

409,737

418,105

170,624,644

3,890,820

418,105

Carried

the year ended 31 December 2019

97.61%

2.16%

0.23%

97.77%

2.23%

Resolution 3.

Change of Company Name

Special

174,177,272

286,858

426,081

356,400

174,603,353

286,858

356,400

Carried

99.60%

0.16%

0.24%

99.84%

0.16%

If s250U

applies

NA

No

NA

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 02:59:08 UTC
