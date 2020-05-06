Caltex Australia : 2020 Macquarie Conference Presentation

7 May 2020 (SYDNEY): Caltex Australia Limited provides the attached Presentation which is being presented at the 2020 Macquarie Conference.

Combined benefit from above initiatives expected to save ~$10 million per month of operating costs

Utilisation of leave and reduced hours targeting reduction in non- shop labour spend by approximately 20%

20% reduction in Board and Executive Team remuneration (incl. Interim CEO) and 10% reduction for senior leaders, for 3 months

Removal of stranded costs in aviation and at Lytton refinery through reduced maintenance and capital spend, reduction in workforce hours and lower contractor activity

New Zealand has improved over the last week with relaxation of controls

Convenience Retail fuel volumes down 16% YTD through April vs. pcp; more resilient demand seen for diesel and premium fuels vs. base grade gasolines.

Crude oil market has significantly weakened, with increase in storage on water lifting crude and product freight rates

Optimise store labour to align with any further demand changes

Continue to take action on stranded costs in areas impacted by

As we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we are well-positioned to unlock value and deliver potential $195m earnings uplift by 2024

