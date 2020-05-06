Caltex Australia : 2020 Macquarie Conference Presentation

Log in
05/06/2020 | 07:09pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

2020 Macquarie Conference Presentation

Caltex Australia Limited

ACN 004 201 307

Level 24

2 Market Street

Sydney NSW 2000

7 May 2020 (SYDNEY): Caltex Australia Limited provides the attached Presentation which is being presented at the 2020 Macquarie Conference.

Authorised for release by: the Board of Caltex Australia Limited

INVESTOR CONTACT

MEDIA CONTACT

Dale Koenders

Richard Baker

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Affairs

+61 2 9250 5626

+61 2 9250 5369

+61 457 559 036

+61 417 375 667

dale.koenders@caltex.com.au

richard.baker@caltex.com.au

2020 Macquarie Conference

7 May 2020

Caltex Australia Limited ACN 004 201 307

Matt Halliday Interim CEO

We are taking action to mitigate COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19 impacts

  • Crude oil market has significantly weakened, with increase in storage on water lifting crude and product freight rates
  • Global hydrocarbon demand weakness due to economic hibernation and reduced domestic and international travel
  • Australian industry jet demand expected to be down 80-90% during the period that travel restrictions remain in place
  • Convenience Retail fuel volumes down 16% YTD through April vs. pcp; more resilient demand seen for diesel and premium fuels vs. base grade gasolines.
  • Demand resilience continues to be observed in key B2B segments including mining, agriculture and road transportation
  • Volume declines for Gull (New Zealand) and Seaoil (Philippines) larger than Australian retail fuel volume declines
  • New Zealand has improved over the last week with relaxation of controls

Action taken

  • Extended Lytton Turnaround & Inspection (T&I) commenced; 10% reduction in T&I capex anticipated
  • Removal of stranded costs in aviation and at Lytton refinery through reduced maintenance and capital spend, reduction in workforce hours and lower contractor activity
  • Temporary 15-20% reduction in Convenience Retail weekly hours to align with current reduced customer activity
  • 20% reduction in Board and Executive Team remuneration (incl. Interim CEO) and 10% reduction for senior leaders, for 3 months
  • Utilisation of leave and reduced hours targeting reduction in non- shop labour spend by approximately 20%
  • Combined benefit from above initiatives expected to save ~$10 million per month of operating costs
  • 2020 capex below $250 million
  • Liquidity drawn to provide flexibility; working capital benefit from lower crude oil price

Maintaining Balance Sheet headroom

Focus on operating and capital efficiency

Capital Allocation Framework

1

Stay-In-Business Capex

Focused on safety and reliability of supply

2

Optimal Capital Structure

Adj. Net Debt / EBITDA of 1.5x - 2.0x

Where Adj. Net Debt > 2.0x EBITDA, debt reduction plans become a focus

3

Dividends

50% - 70% of RCOP NPAT (fully franked)

Capital Returns

Growth Capex

4

Where Adj. Net Debt / EBITDA < 1.5x (or

Where clearly

sufficient headroom exists within target

accretive to

range)

shareholder returns

What We Are Doing

Deliver existing $100 million p.a. cost savings by end of 2020

Cost-Out

Taking action on stranded costs across business

Optimising retail labour to prevailing market conditions

Capex Reduction

2020 capex below $250 million

Deferral of all non-essential capex items

First tranche of higher value alternate use sites divested;

Asset Sales

planned divestment of second tranche to commence in 2H

2020*

Property

Potential IPO or trade sale of 49% interest in core retail

Transaction

network to release significant capital*

50-70% payout ratio, subject to overall application of the

Dividends

Capital Allocation Framework

Funding

$1.4 billion in undrawn facilities available

Limited covenants, with significant headroom

Flexibility

No facilities to refinance in 2020

* Subject to market conditions

Updated 2020 outlook and actions

Fuels &

Infrastructure

  • Improve safety performance
  • Complete extended Lytton T&I
  • Continue to take action on stranded costs in areas impacted by COVID-19
  • Resilience observed so far in key B2B segments including mining, agriculture and regional customers
  • Investigate crude and product storage opportunities
  • Maximise opportunities in International markets as demand returns

Convenience

Retail

  • Improve safety performance
  • Maintain focus on fuel and optimise value
  • Substantially complete transition of franchise sites to company-operations
  • Support customer needs by delivering value in essential household items
  • Optimise store labour to align with any further demand changes
  • Convenience Retail trends (April 2020 YTD):
    • Volumes -16% vs. pcp
    • Industry retail fuel margins remain favourable
    • Shop sales -1.8% vs. pcp; decline in shop transactions partially offset by ABV increase

Group

  • Deliver remaining $40 million of cost-out across group
  • Explore further group cost reduction measures
  • Board and executive remuneration reductions
  • 2020 capex of below $250 million
  • Fit for purpose relaunch of the Ampol brand
  • Deliver strategic initiatives to release capital in 2H 2020:*
    • Potential retail property IPO or trade sale
    • Proposed hybrid issuance
    • Divest second tranche of HBU sites

* Subject to market conditions

As we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we are well-positioned to unlock value and deliver potential $195m earnings uplift by 2024

Progress potential

Use our strong

Continual focus on

property transaction

position in retail fuel

capital efficiency to

and second tranche of

to deliver potential

release franking

HBU divestments to

$85m non-fuel

credits over the

unlock value

earnings uplift by 2024

medium term

Leverage our history of cost

Continuation of F&I

discipline to deliver remaining

international expansion

$40m of cost out program and

to deliver potential $70m

identify further cost reduction

earnings uplift by 2024

measures

7

Q&A

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation for Caltex Australia Limited is designed to provide:

an update on the financial and operational highlights for the Caltex Australia Group for the 4-month period ended 30 April 2020; and

  • a high level overview of aspects of the operations of the Caltex Australia Group, including comments about Caltex's updated outlook for 2020 and future years, as at 7 May 2020.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to operations of the Caltex Australia Group that are based on management's own current expectations, estimates and

projections about matters relevant to Caltex's future financial performance. Words such as "likely", "aims", "looking forward", "potential", "anticipates", "expects", "predicts", "plans", "targets", "believes" and "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

References in the presentation to assumptions, estimates and outcomes and forward-looking statements about assumptions, estimates and outcomes, which are based on internal business data and external sources, are uncertain given the nature of the industry, business risks, and other factors. Also, they may be affected by internal and external factors that may have a material effect on future business performance and results. No assurance or guarantee is, or should be taken to be, given in relation to the future business performance or results of the Caltex Australia Group or the likelihood that the assumptions, estimates or outcomes will be achieved.

While management has taken every effort to ensure the accuracy of the material in the presentation, the presentation is provided for information only. Caltex Australia Limited, its officers and

management exclude and disclaim any liability in respect of anything done in reliance on the presentation.

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on information presently available to management and Caltex Australia Limited assumes no obligation to update any

forward-looking statements. Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any

securities or otherwise engage in any investment activity. You should make your own enquiries and take your own advice in Australia (including financial and legal advice) before making an

investment in the Company's shares or in making a decision to hold or sell your shares.

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 23:08:11 UTC
