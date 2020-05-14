Log in
Caltex Australia : A Letter From Matt Halliday

05/14/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

It has been an exciting week across our organisation as we unveiled our new Ampol logo to employees, customers and partners.

The new Ampol captures the best of our history and our aspirations for the future - born Australian, world class. From humble beginnings, we've grown to become the nation's outright leader in transport fuels and over recent years we've leveraged our capabilities to step out on the world stage.

While much has changed since Ampol was formed over 80 years ago, we've never been more focused on delivering for customers and being a positive contributor in local economies and communities.

Trusted and high-quality products, a commitment to convenience and customer service and the confidence that comes with Australia's largest transport fuels network. That's what our customers can expect from Ampol across our 2,000-strong branded site network and in our depots and terminals across the country.

The new Ampol logo captures a nod to our heritage and a look to the future. The original red and blue bands and capitalisation of the word Ampol link with our heritage logo, while the new, modern and distinctive leaning 'A' symbolises our forward momentum.

The Ampol name will evoke fond memories for many Australians and the fresh modern mark for our company will connect it with a new generation of customers. We are committed to again making Ampol Australia's most loved and admired fuel brand.

The first new Ampol sites will open in Sydney and Melbourne in the second half of 2020, with broader roll-out across Australia in 2021.

Thank you for your interest and support, I can't wait to welcome you all into an Ampol store in the future

Best wishes,

Matthew Halliday

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:34:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 348 M
EBIT 2020 467 M
Net income 2020 249 M
Debt 2020 1 227 M
Yield 2020 2,87%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 6 053 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Louise Warner Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Etherington Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED-1.46%4 019
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.91%177 289
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.25%117 644
BP PLC-36.04%74 228
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.11%71 467
PTT0.00%32 074
