Caltex Australia : Appendix 3Y - Julian Segal

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Caltex Australia Limited ABN 40 004 201 307

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Julian Segal Date of last notice 21 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Plus Ultra Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Plus Ultra Trust Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 26 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to Direct - 269,367 fully paid ordinary shares change Direct - 366,450 performance rights Indirect - 77,757 fully paid ordinary shares Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 4,150 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $99,547.20 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change Direct - 269,367 fully paid ordinary shares Direct - 366,450 performance rights Indirect - 81,907 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of On market trade options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back