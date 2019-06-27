Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Caltex Australia Limited    CTX   AU000000CTX1

CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/26
24.11 AUD   -0.17%
12:35aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Julian Segal
PU
06/25CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Re-affirmation of Credit Rating
PU
05/15CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Z - Trevor Bourne
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caltex Australia : Appendix 3Y - Julian Segal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Caltex Australia Limited

ABN

40 004 201 307

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Julian Segal

Date of last notice

21 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Plus Ultra Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Plus Ultra Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

26 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Direct - 269,367 fully paid ordinary shares

change

Direct - 366,450 performance rights

Indirect - 77,757 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

4,150

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$99,547.20

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct - 269,367 fully paid ordinary shares

Direct - 366,450 performance rights

Indirect - 81,907 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

On market trade

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

No

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

Not Applicable

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

Not Applicable

this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 04:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
12:35aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Julian Segal
PU
06/25CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Re-affirmation of Credit Rating
PU
05/15CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Z - Trevor Bourne
PU
05/01CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/12CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Off-Market Buy-Back Market Price
PU
03/26CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/15CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from SOL
PU
03/06CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/01CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/08CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 22 407 M
EBIT 2019 647 M
Net income 2019 408 M
Debt 2019 1 168 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 14,73
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 6 030 M
Chart CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caltex Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Segal Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Gregg Chairman
Matthew Halliday Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Trevor Bourne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED-5.22%4 214
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.85%322 706
BP PLC11.10%143 104
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.57%118 740
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.73%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.86%49 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About