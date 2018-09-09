Log in
End-of-day quote  - 09/07
29.75 AUD   -1.46%
10:27pCALTEX AUSTRALI : Appendix 3Y - Mark Chellew
PU
09/02CALTEX AUSTRALI : Appendix 3Y - Steven Gregg
PU
08/31CALTEX AUSTRALI : 2018 Half Year Results
AQ
Caltex Australia : Appendix 3Y - Mark Chellew

0
09/09/2018 | 10:27pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Caltex Australia Limited

ABN

40 004 201 307

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Chellew

Date of last notice

8 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Securities held by Amberside Holdings Pty Ltd

Date of change

7 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

1,400

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$41,597

No. of securities held after change

1,400

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 21 702 M
EBIT 2018 895 M
Net income 2018 666 M
Debt 2018 913 M
Yield 2018 3,85%
P/E ratio 2018 12,42
P/E ratio 2019 13,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 7 759 M
