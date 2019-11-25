Log in
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
29.79 AUD   --.--%
06:38pCaltex Australia Attracts Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard
DJ
11/24CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Announces Plans For Property IPO
PU
11/14CALTEX AUSTRALIA : and Woolworths Welcome Customers to the New Age of Convenience
AQ
Caltex Australia Attracts Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard

11/25/2019 | 06:38pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Caltex Australia Ltd. (CTX.AU) said Tuesday it has received an increased non-binding takeover offer from Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.T).

The transport-fuel supplier said Couche-Tard was offering 34.50 Australian dollars (US$23.38) cash a share. Caltex had previously rejected as too low an earlier approach at an indicative A$32.00 a share.

The offer, which is subject to a number of conditions, marks a 16% premium to the closing price for Caltex shares on Monday.

Caltex said its board was currently considering the offer.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 3.54% 42.96 Delayed Quote.22.19%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.97% 29.79 End-of-day quote.9.30%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
WTI -0.12% 57.91 Delayed Quote.25.42%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 617 M
EBIT 2019 604 M
Net income 2019 356 M
Debt 2019 1 456 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 7 439 M
Chart CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caltex Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,92  AUD
Last Close Price 29,79  AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Segal Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Gregg Chairman
Matthew Halliday Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Bruce W. D. Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED9.30%4 718
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.73%293 512
BP PLC0.62%129 016
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES37.93%127 709
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-19.32%81 472
PHILLIPS 6635.38%51 825
