Caltex Australia Attracts Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Caltex Australia Ltd. (CTX.AU) said Tuesday it has received an increased non-binding takeover offer from Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.T).

The transport-fuel supplier said Couche-Tard was offering 34.50 Australian dollars (US$23.38) cash a share. Caltex had previously rejected as too low an earlier approach at an indicative A$32.00 a share.

The offer, which is subject to a number of conditions, marks a 16% premium to the closing price for Caltex shares on Monday.

Caltex said its board was currently considering the offer.

