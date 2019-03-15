Log in
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
27.79 AUD   +1.61%
Caltex Australia : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from SOL

03/15/2019 | 02:44am EDT

15 March 2019

The Company Secretary Calix Limited

Level 1, 9-11 Bridge Street, Pymble NSW 2073

Dear Mr. Charles

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

We enclose Corporations Act 2001 Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder, lodged today with the Australian Securities Exchange.

Yours faithfully

I.D. Bloodworth Company Secretary

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/SchemeCalix Limited (ASX: CXL)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 117 372 540

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (WHSP) ACN 000 002 728

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

2. Changes in relevant interests

13/03/2019 20/07/2018 20/07/2018

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in relation to change (5)

Class (6) and number of securities affected

Person's voted affected

20/07/18

WHSP

Sale

$732,380

1,157,480 Ordinary Shares

1,157,480

23/07/18

WHSP

Sale

$11,432

17,520 Ordinary Shares

17,520

26/07/18

WHSP

Sale

$43,004

45,000 Ordinary Shares

45,000

13/03/19

WHSP

Sale

$2,220,000

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares

3,000,000

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Signature

Name

Address

WHSP

Level 1, 160 Pitt Street Mall, Sydney NSW 2000

print name

sign here

Ian David Bloodworth

capacity Company Secretarydate 15/03/2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (5) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (6) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (7) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 06:43:09 UTC
