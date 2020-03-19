Caltex Australia : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

20 March 2020

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) (Caltex) today announced the resignation of Ms Lyndall Stoyles as the Company Secretary of Caltex with effect from 27 March 2020.

The Board has appointed Ms Georgina Koch as Company Secretary with effect from 20 March 2020.

Ms Koch will be the person responsible for communications with the ASX under Listing Rule 12.6 with effect from 20 March 2020.

Authorised for release by the Board of Caltex Australia Limited.