Caltex Australia : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

03/19/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

20 March 2020

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) (Caltex) today announced the resignation of Ms Lyndall Stoyles as the Company Secretary of Caltex with effect from 27 March 2020.

The Board has appointed Ms Georgina Koch as Company Secretary with effect from 20 March 2020.

Ms Koch will be the person responsible for communications with the ASX under Listing Rule 12.6 with effect from 20 March 2020.

Authorised for release by the Board of Caltex Australia Limited.

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 21 038 M
EBIT 2020 715 M
Net income 2020 390 M
Debt 2020 1 195 M
Yield 2020 5,37%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 4 869 M
Chart CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caltex Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,96  AUD
Last Close Price 19,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 99,2%
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Halliday Chief Executive Officer
Steven Gregg Chairman
Louise Warner Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Etherington Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED-34.93%2 881
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.54%139 662
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-33.42%76 831
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-5.72%72 797
BP PLC-50.45%55 231
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 298
