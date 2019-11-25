Log in
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
29.79 AUD   +6.97%
07:36pCaltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
DJ
06:38pCaltex Australia Attracts Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard
DJ
11/24CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Announces Plans For Property IPO
PU
News 
Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

0
11/25/2019 | 07:36pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.T) has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. (CTX.AU) that values the transport-fuel supplier at about 8.6 billion Australian dollars (US$5.83 billion).

In a statement Tuesday, Caltex said its board was considering the non-binding proposal, which conditionally would offer shareholders A$34.50 in cash for each share, less any dividend declared by Caltex.

The bid marks a 16% premium to the stock's last closing price of A$29.79 on Monday, when it rose 7%, and is higher than a previous indicative A$32.00-a-share offer from Couche-Tard that Caltex said it had rejected as inadequate.

News of the fresh approach from Couche-Tard comes a day after Caltex said it planned to float an up to 49% stake in 250 of its core gas-station sites in Australia, with majority control spun off into a property trust that will receive lease payments from Caltex. Caltex said the planned initial public offering, which would release significant capital, wasn't related to the takeover approach.

Caltex said the discussions with Couche-Tarde, which runs gas stations as well as convenience stores in Canada, the U.S. and Europe, were in the early stages and there was no certainty they would result in a deal. The offer is subject to due-diligence access to Caltex's books, foreign-investment approval in Australia and the unanimous approval of Caltex's board, among other conditions.

Caltex, which traces its roots to the listing of oil importer Ampol on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 1940s, is a refiner, importer and supplier of fuels and lubricants with a network of about 1,800 company-owned or affiliated sites across Australia.

The company's profit more than halved in the first half of the year as it was squeezed by weakness in Australia's economy and soft retail fuel and refining margins. Caltex said it was responding with a tight focus on cost-cutting and capital discipline, including planning to offload about 50 retail sites.

In mid-August, Caltex said Managing Director and Chief Executive Julian Segal planned to step down after about a decade in the role once a new leader was selected.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 3.54% 42.96 Delayed Quote.22.19%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.97% 29.79 End-of-day quote.9.30%
CORE CORPORATION -0.49% 1427 End-of-day quote.27.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 63.54 Delayed Quote.17.69%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
WTI 0.03% 57.94 Delayed Quote.25.42%
