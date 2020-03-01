Log in
Caltex Australia Rejects EG Takeover Proposal as Too Low

03/01/2020 | 05:02pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Caltex Australia Ltd. said a recent takeover proposal from EG Group is too low, but it would continue to engage with the U.K.-based suitor to see if it could result in an improved offer.

EG last month made a conditional proposal that would involve separating the company's convenience retail business from other assets that include its fuel business and international trading and shipping operations.

EG has proposed acquiring Caltex for a mix of 3.9 billion Australian dollars (US$2.52 billion) in cash and securities in a new entity to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange that would house all assets other than the convenience retail business.

"The board has concluded that the EG proposal undervalues the company and does not represent compelling value for Caltex's shareholders," Caltex said in a regulatory filing on Monday. "However, the Caltex board considers that it is in the interests of Caltex shareholders to engage further with EG."

Caltex has been weighing EG's proposal against Alimentation Couche-Tard's existing takeover proposal of A$35.25 per share in cash. Alimentation Couche-Tard's bid, if it progresses, values Caltex's equity at around A$8.80 billion.

Caltex, which traces its roots to the listing of oil importer Ampol on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 1940s, is a refiner, importer and supplier of fuels and lubricants with a network of about 1,800 company-owned or affiliated sites across Australia.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

