CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
Caltex Australia Sells Retail Sites, Plans Capital Raising

12/04/2019 | 05:31pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Caltex Australia Ltd. (CTX.AU) has struck deals to sell about half of the retail sites it has on the block and unveiled plans to raise as much as 500 million Australian dollars (US$342.4 million) with the sale of hybrid securities.

The transport-fuel supplier, the target of a takeover bid from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.T), said Thursday it has agreed to sell 25 of its sites for A$136 million and will begin the process to offload another 25 sites early next year. After remediation costs for the sites, which are expected to be redeveloped for retail or residential use, Caltex said it expected net cash proceeds of A$92 million from the first 25 sites.

In a presentation to investors, the company said it also plans to issue Australian dollar-denominated hybrid securities to raise between A$300 million and A$500 million in order to diversify its capital base and strengthen its balance sheet. The raising would be scrapped if a takeover deal is agreed before the planned raising in the first half of 2020, it added.

Early this week, Caltex rejected as too low a non-binding takeover offer from Couche-Tard valuing it at A$8.6 billion, but it said it would offer Couche-Tard selected non-public information to allow it to revise its proposal.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -1.77% 42.71 Delayed Quote.28.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.68% 0.9031 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.16% 74.54 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.09% 1.04868 Delayed Quote.0.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.10% 0.67673 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.68475 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.88% 1.91327 Delayed Quote.4.87%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED -0.55% 34.3 End-of-day quote.35.36%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.03% 1.61739 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
WTI 3.39% 58.32 Delayed Quote.22.91%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 617 M
EBIT 2019 612 M
Net income 2019 361 M
Debt 2019 1 541 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 8 565 M
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Segal Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Gregg Chairman
Matthew Halliday Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Bruce W. D. Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED35.36%5 890
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.45%287 207
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES40.82%130 438
BP PLC-5.22%122 875
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-22.72%80 959
PHILLIPS 6630.88%50 101
