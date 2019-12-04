Caltex Australia Sells Retail Sites, Plans Capital Raising

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Caltex Australia Ltd. (CTX.AU) has struck deals to sell about half of the retail sites it has on the block and unveiled plans to raise as much as 500 million Australian dollars (US$342.4 million) with the sale of hybrid securities.

The transport-fuel supplier, the target of a takeover bid from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.T), said Thursday it has agreed to sell 25 of its sites for A$136 million and will begin the process to offload another 25 sites early next year. After remediation costs for the sites, which are expected to be redeveloped for retail or residential use, Caltex said it expected net cash proceeds of A$92 million from the first 25 sites.

In a presentation to investors, the company said it also plans to issue Australian dollar-denominated hybrid securities to raise between A$300 million and A$500 million in order to diversify its capital base and strengthen its balance sheet. The raising would be scrapped if a takeover deal is agreed before the planned raising in the first half of 2020, it added.

Early this week, Caltex rejected as too low a non-binding takeover offer from Couche-Tard valuing it at A$8.6 billion, but it said it would offer Couche-Tard selected non-public information to allow it to revise its proposal.

