Caltex Australia : StarCard online portal unavailable

Earlier this week Caltex made our online customer portal MyStarCards unavailable to investigate a potential security issue.

We proactively monitor our IT systems and this process recently identified a potential vulnerability. We are now responding to this and taking the time to investigate and make the necessary updates to ensure our high levels of security are maintained.

The work we have undertaken to date has not found any compromise to personal, customer, or company data and we have no reason to believe that any unauthorised access to our online customer portal has occurred.

It is important to note that this is a precautionary measure. The security of your information is our priority and we will continue to work to assure the security of the portal before bringing it back online.

We understand that access to MyStarCards online portal is important for our customers and we apologise for any ongoing inconvenience. We will provide updates when we have further information and when the portal becomes available.

In the interim, please reach out to Caltex customer service on 1300 365 096 should you need any support with your account at this time.

Thank you for your patience.

