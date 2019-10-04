Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Caltex Australia Limited    CTX   AU000000CTX1

CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(CTX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
25.68 AUD   -1.80%
12:02aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : StarCard online portal unavailable
PU
09/19CALTEX AUSTRALIA : opens ACT's first The Foodary at Weston Creek
AQ
09/18CALTEX AUSTRALIA : opens ACT's first The Foodary at Weston Creek
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caltex Australia : StarCard online portal unavailable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:02am EDT

Earlier this week Caltex made our online customer portal MyStarCards unavailable to investigate a potential security issue.

We proactively monitor our IT systems and this process recently identified a potential vulnerability. We are now responding to this and taking the time to investigate and make the necessary updates to ensure our high levels of security are maintained.

The work we have undertaken to date has not found any compromise to personal, customer, or company data and we have no reason to believe that any unauthorised access to our online customer portal has occurred.

It is important to note that this is a precautionary measure. The security of your information is our priority and we will continue to work to assure the security of the portal before bringing it back online.

We understand that access to MyStarCards online portal is important for our customers and we apologise for any ongoing inconvenience. We will provide updates when we have further information and when the portal becomes available.

In the interim, please reach out to Caltex customer service on 1300 365 096 should you need any support with your account at this time.

Thank you for your patience.

Media information please contact:

Caltex Media
+61 417 375 667
Media@caltex.com.au

About Caltex Australia

A proud and iconic Australian company, Caltex [ASX:CTX] has grown to become the nation's leading transport fuel supplier, with a network of approximately 1,900 company-owned or affiliated sites. Caltex aims to be the market leader in complex supply chains and the evolving convenience marketplace by delivering the fuel and other everyday needs of its diverse customers through its networks. Caltex has safely and reliably fuelled the needs of Australian motorists and businesses since 1900. It operates as a refiner, importer and marketer of fuels and lubricants. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and for more information visit www.caltex.com.au

Disclaimer

Caltex Australia Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
12:02aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : StarCard online portal unavailable
PU
09/19CALTEX AUSTRALIA : opens ACT's first The Foodary at Weston Creek
AQ
09/18CALTEX AUSTRALIA : opens ACT's first The Foodary at Weston Creek
PU
09/09CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/27CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Julian Segal
PU
06/25CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Re-affirmation of Credit Rating
PU
05/15CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Z - Trevor Bourne
PU
05/01CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/12CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Off-Market Buy-Back Market Price
PU
03/26CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 21 664 M
EBIT 2019 574 M
Net income 2019 332 M
Debt 2019 1 502 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 6 412 M
Chart CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Caltex Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,04  AUD
Last Close Price 25,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Segal Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Gregg Chairman
Matthew Halliday Chief Financial Officer
Viv da Ros Chief Information Officer
Bruce W. D. Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED3.30%4 433
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.31%298 758
BP PLC-2.23%128 572
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.38%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.60%49 107
PHILLIPS 6614.76%45 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group