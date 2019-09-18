Caltex Australia : opens ACT's first The Foodary at Weston Creek

Caltex has opened The Foodary store in Weston Creek, Canberra - the first in the ACT. Featuring an in-store Boost Juice, free WiFi and quality barista made coffee 24/7, the store offers everything you'd expect from a convenience store but feels like your local café.

Located on 1 Kirkpatrick Street, Weston Creek, the store is ACT's newest service station and provides a first class fuel and convenience offer for the residents of Weston Creek and Canberra's growing Molonglo Valley.

Caltex Australia's Executive General Manager, Convenience Retail, Joanne Taylor, said the store at Weston Creek was designed with the local community in mind.

'Weston Creek provides great parking and access to Caltex's quality fuel, while the integrated Boost Juice, coffee shop and sandwich bar provides an opportunity to reenergise our customers,' said Joanne.

'Today's grand opening will celebrate these new and expanded services that Caltex is providing for this important growing region of Canberra.'

Customers who visit the site today will be offered free delicious food and drink samples, the chance to Spin and Win to up to $100 StarCash, an opportunity to win four free tickets to the Caltex Socceroos vs Nepal game at GIO Stadium in October, as well as $3 Mango Tango Crush Boost Juice from 7:30am -3:00pm.

Note: Local media are welcome to attend the grand opening for television vision and cutaways and can organise a time with Caltex's media contact.

About Caltex Australia

A proud and iconic Australian company, Caltex [ASX:CTX] has grown to become the nation's leading transport fuel supplier, with a network of approximately 1,900 company-owned or affiliated sites. Caltex aims to be the market leader in complex supply chains and the evolving convenience marketplace by delivering the fuel and other everyday needs of its diverse customers through its networks. Caltex has safely and reliably fuelled the needs of Australian motorists and businesses since 1900. It operates as a refiner, importer and marketer of fuels and lubricants. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and for more information visit www.caltex.com.au