CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P (CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. : To Attend Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

09/28/2018 | 09:50pm CEST

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuels products, today announced that senior management will participate in the 26th annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday October 2, 2018.

Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during a live presentation and will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will be webcast live at 12:20 PM ET on October 2nd. In addition to the live webcast, these presentations can be accessed by visiting the events section of the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.calumetspecialty.com.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and eastern Missouri.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-attend-deutsche-bank-26th-annual-leveraged-finance-conference-300721155.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2018
