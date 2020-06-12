Log in
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share

06/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

BERLIN, MARYLAND, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. This dividend is payable on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2020. 

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels.  Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 11 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. There is also a loan production office located in Onley, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
