Calyx Announces Major Update to Leafhub Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2019) - Calyx Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CYX) ("Calyx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary LeafHub Technologies Inc. has entered into an agreement with Nibbler Technology Inc. ("Nibbler") to assist with applying and acquiring a "Sales for Medical Purposes" license under the Cannabis Act (Canada).

Nibbler is a North American firm that offers specialized consulting services in the cannabis and other regulated industries. They are experts with comprehensive regulatory insights, advanced R&D capabilities, extensive manufacturing, and quality assurance.

Nibbler has demonstrated an excellent track record of exceeding industry standards and helping to significantly increase their clients' profitability in the regulated markets.

"I continue to see great opportunity and growth in the hemp and cannabis markets in Canada and with a "Sales for Medical Purposes" license, I believe that LeafHub will become the standard bearer for the Canadian e-commerce market." stated Roger Forde, Chief Executive Officer of Calyx.

The newest version of LeafHub has been significantly updated to include many new features such as a comprehensive Strains Database (with flavours and effects), a comprehensive and growing Knowledgebase, a completely updated Wholesale Dashboard Experience (with intelligent analytics), and many more features presently under development.

The hemp and cannabis markets have shown to be very receptive to retail portals (as proven by the success of WeedMaps and Leafly), and with the integration of a wholesale and supply chain component into the LeafHub platform, we will have created a complete ecosystem. As the Canadian market has yet to define any leader(s) in these categories, LeafHub is well positioned to continue to disrupt the status quo and redefine the idea of how hemp and cannabis trade can be conducted.

"As the cannabis and hemp markets continue to mature and grow, the necessity for a fully integrated retail and wholesale online marketplace remains obvious," explained Roger Forde, Chief Executive Officer of Calyx. "So to this end we will continue to grow our infrastructure to allow for both "registered" retail users and "legally" licensed producers, dispensaries, and extractors to better conduct business and provide service to these markets using our tools." (www.leafhub.ca).

About Calyx

Calyx operates a software development business which produces custom software for enterprises and innovative, well-financed startups. Calyx operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp., a software development business that has created a software platform originally designed for advanced indoor agriculture, and has now evolved to serve a wider range of industries. Calyx also owns a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property with applications in crop enhancement, as well as messaging software assets.

For further information about Calyx, please visit www.calyxbio.com or contact:

Roger Forde

President and Chief Executive Officer

Calyx Ventures Inc.

Tel: 604.880.8822

Email: rogerf@calyxbio.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49565