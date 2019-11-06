Calyx to Complete Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - Calyx Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CYX) ("Calyx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit consists one common share of the Company, and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of twelve months, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Company's common shares is $0.10 or higher for ten consecutive trading days.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The funds will be used to pursue strategic initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

About Calyx

Calyx operates a software development business which produces custom software for enterprises and innovative, well-financed startups. Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp., a software development business that has created a software platform originally designed for advanced indoor agriculture, has now evolved to serve a wider range of industries. Calyx also owns a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property with applications in crop enhancement, as well as messaging software assets.

