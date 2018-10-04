Calyxt : Inks Agreement with KemX Global to Refine High-Oleic Soybean Oil

Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, announced today that the Company has inked
an agreement with KemX Global, a leading provider of innovative organic
processing of oils, to refine Calyxt’s high-oleic soybean oil – an
advancement that will allow Calyxt to produce food-grade high-oleic
soybean oil as the Company’s first product that is expected to hit the
market in late 2018/ early 2019.
“This agreement is another important step in scaling up Calyxt’s supply
chain, leading up to the commercialization of our high-oleic soybean
oil,” said Manoj Sahoo, Calyxt’s Chief Commercial Officer. “KemX’s Boone
Plant, which has a strong reputation and Level 2 certification from the
Safe Quality Food Institute, permits Calyxt to work with multiple crush
plants in the Midwest region. This will allow for the production of
consistent, high-quality oil, which is a direct response to the growing
demand for premium oils from food companies across the U.S.”
Based in Boone, Iowa, KemX Global – with a plant that is organic and
non-GMO-certified – has the capacity to refine 115 million pounds of
premium oils per annum. The plant design incorporates the latest
advances in physical refining to reduce the use of chemicals in the oil
refining process.
Last month, Calyxt announced an agreement with American Natural
Processors (ANP), a leading provider of innovative non-GMO and organic
processing of oils, flours and meals, to crush Calyxt’s high-oleic
soybean variety and produce the Company’s high-oleic soybean oil.
Additionally, in mid-2015, Calyxt received a letter from the United
States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirming that the Company’s
high-oleic soybean variety is non-regulated, as the product contains no
foreign DNA.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,”
“should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled “Risk
Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any
obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by applicable laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005788/en/