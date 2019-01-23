Calyxt : Kimberly Nelson Appointed to Calyxt Board of Directors

Calyxt
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused Company, announced today that Kimberly Nelson has
been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective January 17, 2019.
“Kim has a world class track record as a Fortune 500 Company seasoned
executive,” said Dr. André Choulika, Chairman of Calyxt’s Board of
Directors. “She has demonstrated great ability to successfully navigate
a company’s growth process and provide strategic direction in a depth of
areas. I'm confident that she will greatly contribute with fresh
insights to the board and help advise Calyxt on its evolving business as
its first product, a high oleic soybean oil, is to be commercialized."
“Drawing on her many years of experience as a highly-regarded
professional in the food industry, Kim will bring a unique set of skills
and perspective to our company’s business strategy as we think about the
larger picture of bringing healthier food ingredients to the American
people,” added Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. “We are thrilled to have her
join our board, and look forward to benefiting from her acumen and
expertise.”
Kim Nelson is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
at SPS Commerce, providing financial direction at a number of companies
over her 30 years of experience including Amazon.com, Nestlé USA Inc.
and The Pillsbury Company. In her current role, Kim has led SPS Commerce
to a successful IPO, navigated their company’s growth through creation
of their M&A program and continues to oversee their financial systems,
controls and models to ensure their financial position is flourishing.
In addition to her new position as a Director on Calyxt’s board, she
also advises on the Board of Directors for Qumu. Prior to this position,
Mrs. Nelson was the Finance Director for Amazon.com in a number of their
practice areas such as Corporate Planning and Analysis, Investor
Relations and Technology.
“Living in Minnesota and understanding the importance of the food
industry has made me especially fascinated by Calyxt’s marriage of
technology and agriculture in order to make health-conscious food
ingredients for consumers,” noted Kim Nelson. “I’m honored to be joining
the board of such an innovative company, and look forward to working
with the team.”
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis S.A.
