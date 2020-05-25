Calyxt : Launches Consumer E-Commerce Channel for Calyno® Premium Cooking Oil

April 30, 2020

ROSEVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Calyxt, Inc.(NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, has launched a retail offering of Calyno® cooking oil, the company's first commercial product, a premium, high-performing oil, through the company's newly launched e-commerce website calyno.com.

Calyno delivers all the benefits of a heart healthy oil with the functional performance of a premium cooking oil. It is grown by Midwest farmers and produced in the United States. Calyno oil is allergen and gluten-free, with zero grams trans-fat per serving, 20% reduced saturated fat and comes with an FDA qualified heart health claim. Chefs appreciate the lower oil absorption of Calyno oil - which offers superior stability and performance in the kitchen along with an increased fry life compared to conventional vegetable oil.

Gallon containers of Calyno premium high oleic soybean oil will be available for purchase through the company's new e-commence website calyno.com, starting Thursday, April 30, 2020.

"As a chef, we look for an oil that will give us the results we want; and for us, that is a good sear with great frying performance. Calyno oil provides this and more, even delivering a clean, non-greasy finish," said Nettie Colón, Chef de Cuisine at The Lynhall Minneapolis. "Calyno premium cooking oil is great for us because we pride ourselves on putting out the best food."

A recent survey published by the International Food Information Council and American Heart Foundation revealed that 43 percent of American consumers are always on the lookout for healthy options when shopping, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, soybean oil had the highest level of consumption of any edible oil in the United States in 2019.

"Our e-commerce launch offers consumers a new option that is heart-healthy and highly functional," said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. "We are thrilled to provide consumers access to our premium oil - an incredible new offering for individuals and smaller dining establishments. We look forward to this exciting next step in our commercialization process," concluded Blome.

