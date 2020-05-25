Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Calyxt, Inc.    CLXT

CALYXT, INC.

(CLXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calyxt : Launches Consumer E-Commerce Channel for Calyno® Premium Cooking Oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:53am EDT

April 30, 2020

Calyxt Launches Consumer E-Commerce Channel for Calyno® Premium Cooking Oil

Building on Our B2B Platform, Calyxt is Deploying a New Retail Option for Domestically

Grown Cooking Oil Through New E-Commerce Website

Allergen and Gluten-Free, With Zero Grams Trans-Fat Per Serving

ROSEVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Calyxt, Inc.(NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, has launched a retail offering of Calyno® cooking oil, the company's first commercial product, a premium, high-performing oil, through the company's newly launched e-commerce website calyno.com.

Calyno delivers all the benefits of a heart healthy oil with the functional performance of a premium cooking oil. It is grown by Midwest farmers and produced in the United States. Calyno oil is allergen and gluten-free, with zero grams trans-fat per serving, 20% reduced saturated fat and comes with an FDA qualified heart health claim. Chefs appreciate the lower oil absorption of Calyno oil - which offers superior stability and performance in the kitchen along with an increased fry life compared to conventional vegetable oil.

Gallon containers of Calyno premium high oleic soybean oil will be available for purchase through the company's new e-commence website calyno.com, starting Thursday, April 30, 2020.

"As a chef, we look for an oil that will give us the results we want; and for us, that is a good sear with great frying performance. Calyno oil provides this and more, even delivering a clean, non-greasy finish," said Nettie Colón, Chef de Cuisine at The Lynhall Minneapolis. "Calyno premium cooking oil is great for us because we pride ourselves on putting out the best food."

A recent survey published by the International Food Information Council and American Heart Foundation revealed that 43 percent of American consumers are always on the lookout for healthy options when shopping, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, soybean oil had the highest level of consumption of any edible oil in the United States in 2019.

"Our e-commerce launch offers consumers a new option that is heart-healthy and highly functional," said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. "We are thrilled to provide consumers access to our premium oil - an incredible new offering for individuals and smaller dining establishments. We look forward to this exciting next step in our commercialization process," concluded Blome.

For more information about Calyno premium cooking oil by Calyxt, please visit calyxt.comor

visit the new eCommerce site at calyno.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt(NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota is a plant-based technology company. We partner with like-minded farmers and companies to deliver plant-based products with wellness and sustainability benefits. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to innovate and develop solutions to address unmet consumer and market demands. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005234/en/

Calyxt Media Contact:

Trina Lundblad, Director of Corporate Communications

  1. 790-0514media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

  1. 491-8235CLXT@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us

Source: Calyxt, Inc.

Disclaimer

Calyxt Inc. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CALYXT, INC.
04:53aCALYXT : Launches Consumer E-Commerce Channel for Calyno® Premium Cooking Oil
PU
05/22CALYXT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07CALYXT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07CALYXT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/07CALYXT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/07CALYXT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/30CALYXT : Launches Consumer E-Commerce Channel for Calyno® Premium Cooking Oil
BU
04/15CALYXT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14CALYXT TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2020 FI : 30 a.m. Eastern Time
BU
04/07CALYXT : Licenses New Enabling Technology from University of Minnesota for Great..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,3 M
EBIT 2020 -41,0 M
Net income 2020 -43,4 M
Finance 2020 0,15 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,50x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,26x
EV / Sales2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2021 4,15x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart CALYXT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calyxt, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALYXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,25 $
Last Close Price 4,53 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Blome Chief Executive Officer
André Choulika Chairman
William F. Koschak Chief Financial Officer
Travis J Frey Chief Technology Officer
Philippe Dumont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALYXT, INC.-35.38%150
CHEWY, INC.47.41%17 160
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY19.70%12 933
ULTA BEAUTY-12.85%12 423
NEXT-34.70%7 120
GRANDVISION N.V.-12.66%6 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group